Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vincennespbs.org
Another candidate vying for Vincennes City Council
A Vincennes resident has announced he will run for City Council in District 4. Tyson Conrady, a Republican, is a Syracuse, Indiana native and came to Vincennes where he earned a degree in Broadcast Sales at VU. He also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from the University of Indianapolis.
wamwamfm.com
Planned Water Shut-Off in Washington For Saturday, January 14th.
On Saturday, January 14th, the City of Washington Water Department will be working on a job that will require the water to be shut off. THIS WORK WILL AFFECT THE HWY 50 EAST AREA FROM TRACTOR SUPPLY TO THE ROUNDABOUT, AS WELL AS A PORTION OF INDUSTRIAL DRIVE. The work will begin around 8:00 a.m. and last approximately 4 hours, or until the job is complete. If you have questions, please call the water treatment plant at (812) 254-3911. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience during this time.
vincennespbs.org
GRC explains the inner working of Memorial Bridge stone wall
Repairs are underway on the Memorial Bridge in Vincennes. The bridge was closed on Monday and will be shut down through April as crews inspect and repair deterioration to the anchors and stone surface of the 90-year-old bridge. Contractors started removing stones for inspection this week. In a social media...
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
wbiw.com
Daviess County Commissioners thinking of auctioning off county own farmland
WASHINGTON – Daviess County commissioners are thinking of auctioning off farmland the county owns. For decades, the county has rented out the farmland. The county owns around 34 acres of farm ground near the airport. That land is currently being rented by Flat Creek Farms for $6,300. But, the airport is now interested in using approximately 10 acres for expansion.
WTHI
Washington, Ind. man dies after tree-cutting accident
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man has died after police said a tree fell on him in Daviess County. It happened Tuesday afternoon just before 4:00. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says Ronald Lewis, 71, was cutting a tree when it fell on him. He was taken to the...
wamwamfm.com
Railroad St. Fire in Washington
A fire occurred yesterday in Washington at 515 Railroad St. around 6:40 p.m. Both stations responded to this incident, and according to the police report, the fire blazed for about a half hour until fire command advised the fire had been knocked down. Extra patrols were requested throughout the night...
wamwamfm.com
Raymond Graber
Raymond Graber,85, of Washington, IN went to be with the Lord on January 12, 2023. He was born in Washington, IN on July 7, 1937 to the late Joseph and Mabel (Wagler) Graber. Raymond married, the love of his life, Shirley Mae Stoll on April 2, 1961. He worked as a farmer for 20 years. Raymond continued his career with Daviess County Metal, where he drove a truck for 25+ years. In his free time he enjoyed attending the White River Valley Antique Show, going to horses sales, working on his cars and tractor, tinkering with small engines, and getting coffee at the Viking Mart. Raymond was truly a jack of all trades and will be deeply missed by all.
wamwamfm.com
Take 5 For Our Community – Mental Health Event in Washington
Angie Steiner talks about the DCH Event on Feb 1st in the DCH Education Center. Healthy Minds, Healthy Lives! Listen to the full interview and learn all the details!
vincennespbs.org
Railcrew Express loses CSX contract
RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
wamwamfm.com
This Month Starts The Daviess County Courthouse Renovation
This month marks the start of the Daviess County Courthouse Renovation. On Focus on the Community this weekend, we get an update from Commissioner Nathan Gabhart. Gabhart says the project is a big one to tackle…. Gabhart went on to give us a timeline of when things will begin to...
wbiw.com
Vicky Schlegel announces her candidacy for Mayor of Mitchell
MITCHELL – Longtime resident and community volunteer, Vicky Schlegel, is seeking the Republican nomination for Mayor of Mitchell in the May 2 primary. Vicky is a graduate of Ivy Tech with associate degrees in accounting and business administration. She also holds certificates she’s earned from Ivy Tech in payroll and bookkeeping. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general studies, with a minor in psychology, from Indiana University Southeast.
Another person enters the Evansville race for mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Caine Alexander Helmer has filed papers to run for Evansville mayor. Helmer plans to run as a Republican. Helmer says his three main platforms encompass mental health, affordable housing and education, with his secondary issues including improvements to the welfare system in the city and a desire to attempt to lower the cost of […]
Clark Co. Sheriff: new act “clear violation” of Constitution
CLARK CO. Ill., (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from Clark County’s Sheriff William D. Brown, the recently passed Protect Illinois Communities Act will not be upheld or enforced by Clay County law enforcement. Posted on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 a.m., the post details Sheriff Brown’s personal views of the Act, also known as […]
wamwamfm.com
Knox County Chase Ends With Stolen Firearm From Chicago
Knox / Gibson Counties: Thursday morning, January 12, at approximately 1:07 a.m., Trooper Hurley was patrolling US 41 near Decker when he observed a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed. Trooper Hurley activated his radar and clocked the 2021 Kia at 79 mph in the 60 mph zone. Moments later, Trooper Hurley stopped the vehicle on US 41 and identified the driver as Brianna Ransom, 20, of Chicago. Three other passengers were inside the vehicle. While communicating with the driver, a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected inside the vehicle. When the front seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, the female driver put the vehicle in gear and drove off at a high rate of speed. While chasing the vehicle, Trooper Hurley observed an object that was thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle. The object struck the shoulder and sparked from the impact before landing in the grass. The driver continued south traveling more than 100 mph. Trooper Roberts deployed stop sticks in Gibson County near CR 350 North causing the vehicle to stop between CR 225 and CR 100 N. All the passengers were removed from the vehicle without further incident. During a search of the vehicle, the lower part of a Glock handgun was located. The serial number had been filed off and was not readable.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Braun, Ackerman named 2023 Business Hall of Fame laureates
Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum announced Mike Braun and the late Raphael Ackerman as the 2023 JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Laureates at a press conference Thursday. Laureates will be inducted into the JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame at 7:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Huntingburg Event Center.
wamwamfm.com
Tree Cutting Accident Claims One Life in Washington
On Tuesday, January 10th, at approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a subject. EMS, fire personnel, and deputies responded to the scene. The male subject was transported to Daviess Community Hospital, where he succumbed to...
wbiw.com
Falling tree claims the life of a Daviess County man
WASHINGTON – A Washington man died Tuesday afternoon when a tree fell on him in Daviess County. At approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a male, later identified as 71-year-old Ronald Lewis. EMS, fire...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kimberly A. Coudret, 59, of Evansville, was arrested on charges of failure to appear for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500, and bond was posted. Donavon C. Cassidy, 36, of Washington, was arrested on three counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,500. Brian...
14news.com
Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a patch fire on Thursday that broke out near the warehouse on Garvin Street that burned down on New Year’s Eve. Dispatch confirmed that crews were sent in response to a working fire near Tennessee and Garvin Streets. Officials told 14 News...
Comments / 0