State of Indiana Address – Governor’s Spending Plan
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is urging state lawmakers to take action in multiple areas of need in 2023. He made his pitch during his 2023 State of the State Address on Tuesday night while also celebrating what he called a lot of “wins” for Indiana. He started off his address by saying he’s focused on three goals: securing Indiana’s place in the economy of the future, transforming the delivery of public health across the state, and making unprecedented investments in the classroom from pre-K through college and adult learning.
WHS, NDHS, and VCSC Schools to Receive a Portion of $2.2 Million STEM Grant
The Indiana Department of Education announced that a portion of the $2.2 million grant for STEM integration will be distributed to local school districts and charter schools. The STEM Integration Grant is designed to support schools across the state through funding for increased accessibility of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics classes. Those receiving funds include North Daviess Community Schools, at just under $50 thousand dollars, and Washington Community Schools, at $74,500. Vincennes received $25 thousand dollars. The Department of Education says the funding will be used to improve and further develop the STEM-related courses that are already in place at their schools.
