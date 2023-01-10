The Indiana Department of Education announced that a portion of the $2.2 million grant for STEM integration will be distributed to local school districts and charter schools. The STEM Integration Grant is designed to support schools across the state through funding for increased accessibility of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics classes. Those receiving funds include North Daviess Community Schools, at just under $50 thousand dollars, and Washington Community Schools, at $74,500. Vincennes received $25 thousand dollars. The Department of Education says the funding will be used to improve and further develop the STEM-related courses that are already in place at their schools.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO