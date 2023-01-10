Read full article on original website
Watertown News
Watertown One of First Communities to Adopt Energy Efficient Construction Requirement
With the City Council’s adoption of the state’s Specialized Stretch Code, Watertown became one of the first communities to adopt the code and continued efforts to make buildings in the community energy efficient. The Council had already adopted the Massachusetts Stretch Code, but communities have to separately adopt...
Watertown News
State Giving Watertown Nearly $1 Million for Community Preservation
The following announcement was provided by the City of Watertown:. Watertown’s Community Preservation Committee is pleased to announce that the Commonwealth has released $203,645 more to Watertown’s Community Preservation Fund, bringing the total annual state match to $956,905 for our City. These resources are a supplemental distribution from...
Watertown News
Developers of Residential, Retail Project on Main Street Holding Community Meeting
The following announcement was sent out by O’Connor Capital Partners:. O’Connor Capital Partners would like to introduce itself and cordially invite you to a presentation of its plans to transform the site in Watertown Square located at 104-126 Main Street, 55 Pleasant Street, 2-10 Cross Street and corner of Pleasant and Cross Street into a vibrant mixed use commercial/residential property which will enhance the retail offered along the Main Street corridor within a thoughtfully conceived design which incorporates design elements of the existing Watertown Main Street design esthetic.
Watertown News
Watertown Business Coalition Hosting Coffee Connect at Local Business Fixture
The Watertown Business Coalition will be hosting a coffee connect on the morning of Jan. 18. The group sent out the following information:. Come out and network with members of the Watertown business community, local non-profits and others on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. This month’s...
Watertown News
Watertown City Manager Holding Meet & Greet in District A
Watertown City Manager will be available to speak with the public during an event focusing on District A in the East End of Watertown on Jan. 18. A similar meeting was previously held in District D in November. The City of Watertown sent out the following announcement:. Please join us...
Watertown News
Watertown Facilities Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Watertown municipal facilities will be closed, and trash and recycling will be impacted. The City of Watertown announced that City Hall and the Senior Center are closed on Monday, January 16, 2023 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday. Also,...
Watertown News
See How to Tune Into Watertown’s Annual MLK Day Unity Breakfast
The following information was provided by the Unity Breakfast Committee:. The Watertown Annual MLK Day Unity Breakfast will be held virtually on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. You are invited to join together to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders and to celebrate our commitment to an inclusive and diverse community.
