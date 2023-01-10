The following announcement was sent out by O’Connor Capital Partners:. O’Connor Capital Partners would like to introduce itself and cordially invite you to a presentation of its plans to transform the site in Watertown Square located at 104-126 Main Street, 55 Pleasant Street, 2-10 Cross Street and corner of Pleasant and Cross Street into a vibrant mixed use commercial/residential property which will enhance the retail offered along the Main Street corridor within a thoughtfully conceived design which incorporates design elements of the existing Watertown Main Street design esthetic.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO