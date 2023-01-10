ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Giving Watertown Nearly $1 Million for Community Preservation

The following announcement was provided by the City of Watertown:. Watertown’s Community Preservation Committee is pleased to announce that the Commonwealth has released $203,645 more to Watertown’s Community Preservation Fund, bringing the total annual state match to $956,905 for our City. These resources are a supplemental distribution from...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Developers of Residential, Retail Project on Main Street Holding Community Meeting

The following announcement was sent out by O’Connor Capital Partners:. O’Connor Capital Partners would like to introduce itself and cordially invite you to a presentation of its plans to transform the site in Watertown Square located at 104-126 Main Street, 55 Pleasant Street, 2-10 Cross Street and corner of Pleasant and Cross Street into a vibrant mixed use commercial/residential property which will enhance the retail offered along the Main Street corridor within a thoughtfully conceived design which incorporates design elements of the existing Watertown Main Street design esthetic.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Watertown City Manager Holding Meet & Greet in District A

Watertown City Manager will be available to speak with the public during an event focusing on District A in the East End of Watertown on Jan. 18. A similar meeting was previously held in District D in November. The City of Watertown sent out the following announcement:. Please join us...
Watertown News

Watertown Facilities Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Watertown municipal facilities will be closed, and trash and recycling will be impacted. The City of Watertown announced that City Hall and the Senior Center are closed on Monday, January 16, 2023 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday. Also,...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

See How to Tune Into Watertown’s Annual MLK Day Unity Breakfast

The following information was provided by the Unity Breakfast Committee:. The Watertown Annual MLK Day Unity Breakfast will be held virtually on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. You are invited to join together to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders and to celebrate our commitment to an inclusive and diverse community.
WATERTOWN, MA

