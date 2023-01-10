On Saturday, January 14th, the City of Washington Water Department will be working on a job that will require the water to be shut off. THIS WORK WILL AFFECT THE HWY 50 EAST AREA FROM TRACTOR SUPPLY TO THE ROUNDABOUT, AS WELL AS A PORTION OF INDUSTRIAL DRIVE. The work will begin around 8:00 a.m. and last approximately 4 hours, or until the job is complete. If you have questions, please call the water treatment plant at (812) 254-3911. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience during this time.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO