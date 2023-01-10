Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Commissioners Notes – Reorganization, CR 700 E, Downtown Commons
The Daviess County Commissioners reorganized at their first meeting of the year. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart will serve as president, Michael Taylor as vice president, and Ron Arnold as secretary. The commissioners will occupy the same positions for the County Board of Finance, while Taylor and Gabhart flip positions for the County Drainage Board. The Commissioners also voted to keep the current IT director, courthouse maintenance supervisor, veterans officer, highway department supervisor, weights and measures examiner, and county attorney in their positions. However, Commissioner Ron Arnold said he had problems retaining the current County Attorney and would append a written statement to the meeting minutes.
wbiw.com
Daviess County Commissioners thinking of auctioning off county own farmland
WASHINGTON – Daviess County commissioners are thinking of auctioning off farmland the county owns. For decades, the county has rented out the farmland. The county owns around 34 acres of farm ground near the airport. That land is currently being rented by Flat Creek Farms for $6,300. But, the airport is now interested in using approximately 10 acres for expansion.
wamwamfm.com
Planned Water Shut-Off in Washington For Saturday, January 14th.
On Saturday, January 14th, the City of Washington Water Department will be working on a job that will require the water to be shut off. THIS WORK WILL AFFECT THE HWY 50 EAST AREA FROM TRACTOR SUPPLY TO THE ROUNDABOUT, AS WELL AS A PORTION OF INDUSTRIAL DRIVE. The work will begin around 8:00 a.m. and last approximately 4 hours, or until the job is complete. If you have questions, please call the water treatment plant at (812) 254-3911. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience during this time.
wamwamfm.com
2023 Annual Daviess County Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting
The 2023 Annual Daviess County Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting will take place on February 9th at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington Community Building. The entertainment for the evening will be comedian Craig Torquist. Tickets can be purchased for $8 a ticket for those 11 years old and up and $5 for 10 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at the Soil and Water Conservation office or from any of the Conservation Supervisors. The meal will be provided by Carlas Catering, and any questions can be directed to 812-254-4780.
bsquarebulletin.com
Advisory committee on Monroe County jail hits rough road trying to find common ground
Outside on the Monroe County courthouse lawn, before Monday’s meeting of the community justice reform committee (CJRC), members of a group called “Care Not Cages” held what they described as a block party—in opposition to construction of a new jail. At the CJRC meeting itself, members...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Braun, Ackerman named 2023 Business Hall of Fame laureates
Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum announced Mike Braun and the late Raphael Ackerman as the 2023 JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Laureates at a press conference Thursday. Laureates will be inducted into the JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame at 7:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Huntingburg Event Center.
wamwamfm.com
Take 5 For Our Community – Mental Health Event in Washington
Angie Steiner talks about the DCH Event on Feb 1st in the DCH Education Center. Healthy Minds, Healthy Lives! Listen to the full interview and learn all the details!
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes has a new leader for their Tourism Bureau
There’s a new leader in place at the Vincennes Tourism Bureau and she says she’s ready to go full steam ahead. The Vincennes City Council held its first meeting of the month on Monday night. During it, Jana Barniak introduced herself to the council. She’s the new executive...
wamwamfm.com
This Month Starts The Daviess County Courthouse Renovation
This month marks the start of the Daviess County Courthouse Renovation. On Focus on the Community this weekend, we get an update from Commissioner Nathan Gabhart. Gabhart says the project is a big one to tackle…. Gabhart went on to give us a timeline of when things will begin to...
Clark Co. Sheriff: new act “clear violation” of Constitution
CLARK CO. Ill., (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from Clark County’s Sheriff William D. Brown, the recently passed Protect Illinois Communities Act will not be upheld or enforced by Clay County law enforcement. Posted on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 a.m., the post details Sheriff Brown’s personal views of the Act, also known as […]
wevv.com
Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation
The woman at the center of a high-profile case in Evansville, Indiana made her latest appearance in court on Thursday. Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation. Business owner and EVSC school board member Amy Word made her latest court appearance Thursday following her...
wamwamfm.com
WHS, NDHS, and VCSC Schools to Receive a Portion of $2.2 Million STEM Grant
The Indiana Department of Education announced that a portion of the $2.2 million grant for STEM integration will be distributed to local school districts and charter schools. The STEM Integration Grant is designed to support schools across the state through funding for increased accessibility of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics classes. Those receiving funds include North Daviess Community Schools, at just under $50 thousand dollars, and Washington Community Schools, at $74,500. Vincennes received $25 thousand dollars. The Department of Education says the funding will be used to improve and further develop the STEM-related courses that are already in place at their schools.
Goodwill puts its future into Washington Square
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The former Sears building attached to Washington Square will soon be given new life. Goodwill, who’s been a mainstay company in the Tri-State since 1935, announced big plans for this future location. The nonprofit purchased the building in 2022 with the idea of moving their Green River Road location to the […]
wamwamfm.com
Knox County 17 Year Old Intoxicated Driver
Wednesday night, Trooper Buchanan assisted the KCSO with a chase on US 50 and US 41. The driver drove the wrong way on US 41 before striking a sign and eventually coming to a stop. The driver was a 17-year-old male and displayed signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation revealed...
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
Another person enters the Evansville race for mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Caine Alexander Helmer has filed papers to run for Evansville mayor. Helmer plans to run as a Republican. Helmer says his three main platforms encompass mental health, affordable housing and education, with his secondary issues including improvements to the welfare system in the city and a desire to attempt to lower the cost of […]
vincennespbs.org
Railcrew Express loses CSX contract
RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
vincennespbs.org
Two police chases in Knox County
Three residents of Chicago were arrested overnight in Knox County by Indiana State Police. Arrest reports show 20-year-old Brianna Ransom was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle while 20-year-old Tyger Steen and 21-year-old Dvontre Watkins were charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Firearm with an Altered Serial Number as well as Interfering with a Criminal Investigation.
wamwamfm.com
Ronald (Ronnie) Kenneth Lewis
Ronald (Ronnie) Kenneth Lewis, 71, of Washington was taken unexpectedly on January 10, 2023. Ronnie was born to and preceded in death to Paul Kenneth Lewis, and Vera May Evans Gross on October 10, 1951. After graduation from Washington High School in 1969, he was employed by and retired from AT&T where he was a hard-working lineman.
WTHI
Washington, Ind. man dies after tree-cutting accident
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man has died after police said a tree fell on him in Daviess County. It happened Tuesday afternoon just before 4:00. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says Ronald Lewis, 71, was cutting a tree when it fell on him. He was taken to the...
Comments / 0