Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead, 1 injured after two-vehicle wreck in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on State Road 237 near Sparkle Road. Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone told 14...
wevv.com
Authorities called to two-car crash in Gibson County
At least one person was injured in a crash in Gibson County on Thursday. Crews were at the scene of a crash in Gibson County Thursday.
Man allegedly behind bomb threat at Henderson Courthouse arrested
On January 12 around 2:30 p.m. the Henderson County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of a bomb threat that was made on social media.
14news.com
HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash. They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch. Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road. According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and...
14news.com
One person taken to hospital after crash in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash near Highway 168 and 550 East around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The crash involved a pickup truck and a car. Officials with dispatch say a medical helicopter was called, but Sheriff Vanoven tells us one patient was driven to the hospital instead.
14news.com
Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a vehicle fire on the southbound Twin Bridges Friday. Traffic was backed up, but the scene is now clear. You can keep an eye out on the bridge by checking our SkyVision HD camera below.
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County man dead after tree incident
One person is dead after a tree-cutting accident in Daviess County. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday it received a call about a tree that had fallen on a subject. It happened just before 4 pm on Tuesday. First responders took the patient to the hospital where...
14news.com
Man found guilty of child molesting in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It took 15 minutes for a jury to convict James A. Cox of molesting a child in Gibson County. That’s according to Prosecutor Michael Cochren who also says Cox admitted to the additional count of being a repeat sex offender. Prosecutor Cochren says Cox...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a crash on Thursday afternoon. This happened near the intersection of Highway 1078 North and Highway 60 East. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was turning left onto Highway 1078 North before...
Bedford woman killed in crash involving semi loaded with cement clinker
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bedford woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Lawrence County. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37 just before 3 p.m. Police said a fully loaded semi carrying cement clinker was northbound […]
wevv.com
Several residents displaced in apartment fire in Evansville
Fire officials in Evansville say several residents were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out Thursday night. It happened on North Lafayette Avenue near Mayryland Street shortly after 9 p.m. Our crew at the scene talked to officials, who said several people had been displaced. "We have three displaced...
vincennespbs.org
Two police chases in Knox County
Three residents of Chicago were arrested overnight in Knox County by Indiana State Police. Arrest reports show 20-year-old Brianna Ransom was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle while 20-year-old Tyger Steen and 21-year-old Dvontre Watkins were charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Firearm with an Altered Serial Number as well as Interfering with a Criminal Investigation.
city-countyobserver.com
VANDERBURGH COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE ANNOUNCES FIRST JURY TRIAL WIN OF 2023
Evansville, IN – Prosecutor Diana Moers announces that, on January 9–10, 2023, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office successfully prosecuted James Francisco Payne in a jury trial where he was convicted of three counts: (1) battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; (2) battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 Felony; and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Mr. Payne also received a Habitual Offender enhancement. The prosecution was led by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys John Bober and David Whitehead.
wamwamfm.com
Knox County 17 Year Old Intoxicated Driver
Wednesday night, Trooper Buchanan assisted the KCSO with a chase on US 50 and US 41. The driver drove the wrong way on US 41 before striking a sign and eventually coming to a stop. The driver was a 17-year-old male and displayed signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation revealed...
14news.com
Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a patch fire on Thursday that broke out near the warehouse on Garvin Street that burned down on New Year’s Eve. Dispatch confirmed that crews were sent in response to a working fire near Tennessee and Garvin Streets. Officials told 14 News...
wamwamfm.com
Knox County Chase Ends With Stolen Firearm From Chicago
Knox / Gibson Counties: Thursday morning, January 12, at approximately 1:07 a.m., Trooper Hurley was patrolling US 41 near Decker when he observed a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed. Trooper Hurley activated his radar and clocked the 2021 Kia at 79 mph in the 60 mph zone. Moments later, Trooper Hurley stopped the vehicle on US 41 and identified the driver as Brianna Ransom, 20, of Chicago. Three other passengers were inside the vehicle. While communicating with the driver, a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected inside the vehicle. When the front seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, the female driver put the vehicle in gear and drove off at a high rate of speed. While chasing the vehicle, Trooper Hurley observed an object that was thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle. The object struck the shoulder and sparked from the impact before landing in the grass. The driver continued south traveling more than 100 mph. Trooper Roberts deployed stop sticks in Gibson County near CR 350 North causing the vehicle to stop between CR 225 and CR 100 N. All the passengers were removed from the vehicle without further incident. During a search of the vehicle, the lower part of a Glock handgun was located. The serial number had been filed off and was not readable.
wrul.com
Two Arrested In Carmi On Thursday
The Carmi Police Department reports two Carmi residents were arrested on Thursday. At around 8:45 a.m. Officers went to the Carmi Motel after a call was made regarding 53 year Timothy Roberts causing a disturbance at Carmi Dollar General. Roberts was taken into custody and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $100. A review hearing has been set for April 12, at 8:30 a.m.
WLKY.com
2 facing drug charges after woman dies of overdose in southern Indiana
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A man and woman have been arrested in Washington County on multiple felony charges following a suspected overdose death, according to the Indiana State Police. Errol Reardon, 35, and Rachel Gibson, 33, both of Henryville, were arrested and charged with dealing in a controlled substance...
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Danny Halter, 41, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff Department on a probation violation and writ of attachment. Bond was set at $2,000. Jeremy Hunt, 34, was arrested on two counts of sex offender registration violations. Bond was set at $5,000. Travis Graber, 50, was arrested for operating a...
Comments / 0