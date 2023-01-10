Read full article on original website
'If you don't get help, you'll die.' Mother of 4 shares story of modern-day slavery in Westchester
Hilda Chabuka tells News 12 she was forced to work around the clock and was denied sleep, toiletries and even doctor visits.
Long Island’s winter snowstorm season is just beginning
If this weather keeps up through the end of the month – and it looks like it could – it will be the warmest January on record for the Island.
Vesta, Teatown Lake Reservation Animal Ambassador, retires after 15 years
Vesta has completed 314 public programs and met 15,000 of her loyal subjects over the years!
Mount Vernon mayor orders closure of city bridge following state’s structural report
The state inspected the bridge at Fulton Avenue and Third Street and told the city it has six weeks to fix the four steel columns supporting the street.
Officials: Live hand grenade found at Hamptonburgh estate
The sheriff's office says it got a call around 4 p.m. of a potential hand grenade found by a contractor working at 172 Stony Ford Road.
Traffic Alert: Mount Vernon prepares to close Fulton Avenue and East Street overpasses
Officials from the New York State Department of Transportation have concerns about the structural integrity of the Fulton Avenue and East Street overpasses.
Trooper struck while responding to crash on Garden State Parkway
A New Jersey state trooper was struck by a vehicle while responding to a separate crash on the Garden State Parkway Wednesday evening. New Jersey State Police say the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway in Lakewood. The trooper was responding to a separate multivehicle crash in the area when they were hit.
Mount Vernon road closures to impact Bee-Line bus service along those routes
Closures on Fulton Avenue between Beekman and East Third Street and East Third Street between Hartford and Langdon Avenues started at noon on Friday.
Police: 2 students arrested for participating in brutal fight at Fairfield Warde High School
Video appears to show a girl getting beaten up on the ground and dragged by her hair, while others are seen seemingly laughing. The video has been circulated in the community.
Officials: No one injured during three-alarm house fire in Mount Vernon
A family was able to escape safely after their home caught on fire in Mount Vernon Wednesday night. Officials said they got the call around 6:30 p.m. and found flames bursting through every window of the home at the corner of Highland Avenue and East Sandford Boulevard, right along the Mount Vernon and Pelham border.
Massachusetts man faces drug charges after cocaine bust in Dutchess County
Wayne Green, from Massachusetts, faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
Town of Ramapo police say they're receiving complaints of trucks driving in residential areas
Town of Ramapo police say truck drivers are not paying attention to signs that advise them not to drive in residential areas
Body cam video shows officer shoot suspect accused of stealing police car in Bristol
The incident happened in Bristol Thursday following a report by Farmington police that a knife-wielding carjacking suspect was wanted for stealing a vehicle out of Hartford.
Ramapo police stopping heavy trucks from using roads they don't belong on
Ramapo police are enforcing road rules for heavy commercial vehicles and trucks that exceed posted road weight limits after issuing warnings and public messages.
