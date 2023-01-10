Read full article on original website
Related
Move Halloween celebration date? Utah resolution proposes permanent Friday designation
A Utah resolution proposes to permanently make Friday a designated Halloween celebration date in October.
usustatesman.com
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
ABC 4
New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy Scouts of America
New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. Bring Ridge home. Protests are being held for Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis, who is currently serving...
upr.org
Former Utah Governor calls for drivers to slow down
Former Utah Governor Gary Herbert and the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce have joined forces with the National Coalition for Open Roads (NCFOR) in an effort to encourage safer winter driving and a commitment towards road maintenance. The state of Utah ranks 22nd in the national percentage of fatalities due...
Opinion: Utah doesn’t need over a thousand bill requests again — this is what the legislature should focus on
The 2023 legislative session is about to start. Instead of a voucher program for schools, education could benefit from better teacher pay.
ksl.com
Can a freer market solve the housing crisis? Utah lawmakers want cities to get out of developers' way
SALT LAKE CITY — As one of the nation's most rapidly growing states, Utah is grappling with a severe housing shortage — but also growing pains that feed public frustration, often leading to city council meetings packed with neighbors up in arms over the latest proposed subdivision. Meanwhile,...
upr.org
The looming Great Salt Lake emergency on Wednesday's Access Utah
The scientists who authored a new emergency briefing say the “Great Salt Lake is facing unprecedented danger. Without a dramatic increase in water flow to the lake in 2023 and 2024, its disappearance could cause immense damage to Utah’s public health, environment, and economy.” They say the lake could disappear in the next five years. The authors recommend setting a minimum streamflow requirement of 2.5 million acre-feet per year, which, according to the report, translates to a 30-50% reduction in consumptive water use in the Great Salt Lake watershed.
Opinion: Tax cuts are coming to Utah. Will more moving trucks follow?
Utah is likely to cut taxes again during this legislative session. So will a lot of conservative states. Statistics show low-tax states are growing the fastest.
'Putting you on notice': Utah governor, lawmakers plan crackdown on social media companies
Why did Governor Cox and Utah lawmakers decide to crack down on social media companies? What is their plan?
kslnewsradio.com
Utah abortion ban could take effect if lawmakers change a procedural rule
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah lawmaker will propose a rule change that would amend Utah’s Rules of Civil Procedure, the guidelines that determine when a judge can issue an injunction. If the rule change to Utah’s Rules of Civil Procedure passes, a near-total ban on abortion in...
upr.org
Wild About Utah: “Why, it was definitely the snow!”
Snow. Tiny specks of dust and other particles in the air that attract water vapor to become ice crystals. That is what fascinated a man named Wilson ‘Snowflake’ Bentley enough to capture thousands of one-of-a-kind snowflake photographs and what drew my friend Alf to Utah. In the winter...
Utah leaders want ‘historic’ tax cut — but Gov. Cox balks at slashing income tax rate to 4.5%
Utah Legislature explores cutting income taxes, one-time rebates, property tax adjustments, expanding social security credits, repealing food sales tax and more.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love having a burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
upr.org
Kem C. Garner Institute releases new state population projections
Mallory Bateman, the director of demographic research at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, explained the goals of the Institute and shared their most recent population projections. “We are charged with providing demographic insight. So looking at the population in the state, looking at how it has changed over time,"...
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It) When you think about Utah, it is easy to picture a desert. After all, the state is world-renowned for its iconic landmarks like Zion National Monument and Arches National Park. Looming sandstone cliffs and unusual rock formations fill imaginations around the world. So it comes as a surprise to some when they learn Utah also has abundant and large forests. But what is the largest forest in Utah?
DWR issues citations during Cow Elk hunts
UTAH – As the Utah cow elk hunting season begins to wind down, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) officers have had a long season enforcing rules and regulations implemented […]
‘Unfortunate miscommunication’ led to Lee’s campaign early debate ticket claim, report says
According to an independent review, an “unfortunate miscommunication” paired with monitoring from Mike Lee’s campaign led to a pro-Lee audience during his debate with Evan McMullin leading into the 2022 Midterm election.
kuer.org
The isolation of rural life adds another challenge to dealing with domestic violence
Police are still investigating the murder-suicide that happened in the small southern Utah town of Enoch. They believe a man killed his wife, five children and mother-in-law before taking his own life. The five children attended Iron County School District schools, where officials are providing counselors and licensed social workers...
Comments / 0