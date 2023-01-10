ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Celebration honors Imam Shaikh Wissam Abdul Baki in Springfield

By Emma McCorkindale, Sy Becker
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno honored a leader of the Western Massachusetts Islamic community Tuesday afternoon.

Members of Western Massachusetts Islamic community filled the city hall chamber where Mayor Domenic Sarno presented a proclamation to religious leader Imam Shaikh Wissam Abdul Baki. A proclamation saluting his community work over the years with the Islamic society of Western Massachusetts. The Mayor told 22News he’s gotten to know the Imam very well.

“We’ve been together many times breaking bread at events and we’ve also been together at tragedies, the fire at Belmont Avenue some years ago,” said Sarno.

Proud community leaders included Dr. Kamal Ali, Professor Emeritus at Westfield State University, who was one of the founders of the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts.

“We’re here today because Baki has served 22 years as a leader here in Western Massachusetts. As well as very diligently in the state council of greater Springfield,” said Dr. Ali.

A proud day for Imam, who has guided his community spiritually for more than two decades, having an impact on the success of the Islamic society and its neighboring communities throughout the Pioneer Valley.

