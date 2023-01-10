King of Prussia Cyber Charter Students Connect in Person; Play Date Transport Took Entire Pa. Turnpike

Shad Harris (l) and Cooper Harrington, best friends brought together by a King of Prussia cyber charter school. Photo by Harry Funk at TRIB Live.

Like most fourth-grade school friends, Cooper Harrington and Shad Harris like to hang out together. Fortunately for them, their parents approve. Because uniting these cyber charter school students for play dates is no commute around the block. Harry Funk explained in TRIB Live.

Harris and his family live in Philadelphia ; Harrington and his clan are in Allison Park, a neighborhood north of Pittsburgh . Visits, therefore, traverse the east-west length of the Pennsylvania Turnpike .

The boys are classmates through the Agora Cyber Charter School, a King of Prussia educational institution.

“They’re both very, very good students,” said Harrington’s mom, noting that each has been accepted into the National Honor Society. “They’re both very driven.”

The respective families are so committed to online education that multiple children are enrolled virtually.

The Harrises visited the Harringtons on New Year’s Day for Shad’s 10th birthday. It was only the second time the friends had seen each other live; their last in-person meeting had the Harringtons driving to the Harrises.

The Harris-Harrington connection started when Shad and Cooper were paired for a classroom assignment.

“We got each other’s phone numbers, and we started talking every day,” Shad said.

“He’s a very kind person, and he’s like me,” Cooper revealed.