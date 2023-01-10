ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

King of Prussia Cyber Charter Students Connect in Person; Play Date Transport Took Entire Pa. Turnpike

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvdAc_0k9Ymu8t00
Shad Harris (l) and Cooper Harrington, best friends brought together by a King of Prussia cyber charter school.Photo byHarry Funk at TRIB Live.

Like most fourth-grade school friends, Cooper Harrington and Shad Harris like to hang out together. Fortunately for them, their parents approve. Because uniting these cyber charter school students for play dates is no commute around the block. Harry Funk explained in TRIB Live.

Harris and his family live in Philadelphia; Harrington and his clan are in Allison Park, a neighborhood north of Pittsburgh. Visits, therefore, traverse the east-west length of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The boys are classmates through the Agora Cyber Charter School, a King of Prussia educational institution.

“They’re both very, very good students,” said Harrington’s mom, noting that each has been accepted into the National Honor Society. “They’re both very driven.”

The respective families are so committed to online education that multiple children are enrolled virtually.

The Harrises visited the Harringtons on New Year’s Day for Shad’s 10th birthday. It was only the second time the friends had seen each other live; their last in-person meeting had the Harringtons driving to the Harrises.

The Harris-Harrington connection started when Shad and Cooper were paired for a classroom assignment.

“We got each other’s phone numbers, and we started talking every day,” Shad said.

“He’s a very kind person, and he’s like me,” Cooper revealed.

More on this cyber charter school friendship is at TRIB Live.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County issues Code Blue

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Popular Fast Food Chain Officially Opened Second Bucks County Location After Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A popular food chain has just opened another location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about their new dining spot. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, recently opened its doors to local customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new spot is Bucks County’s second location, the first one being in Fairless Hills.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Crash causing delays on Route 30 in Chester County

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. — A crash is causing delays this morning on Route 30 in Chester County. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near PA 340, Bondsville Road. Multiple fire trucks are blocking the left lane and shoulder. Vehicles are getting around the scene, but there...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Wall Street Journal: This South Philadelphia Grandma Is a TikTok Star, Her Grandson is the Managers

Philadelphia grandmother Dolores Paolino has achieved TikTok stardom with the help of her grandson, writes Joseph Pisani for The Wall Street Journal. The 89-year-old grandmother has 2.4 million followers despite only having a landline phone at her home. Julian Giacobbo, her 20-year-old grandson and manager, is the one who writes the scripts and edits any recorded material into 30-second clips.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy