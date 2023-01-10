Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PeoriaTed RiversPeoria, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
What's Really Happening in the Peoria Real Estate Market?Tammy EminethPeoria, IL
Related
1470 WMBD
Peoria business suffers fire damage Wednesday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a Peoria laundromat Wednesday morning. The Peoria Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Get the Funk Out Laundromat at N. Prospect and E. Frye at around 8:40 A.M. Firefighters discovered two dryers and clothes were on fire, which was soon put out.
Central Illinois Proud
No injuries in Wednesday morning laundromat fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria laundromat suffered roughly $15,000 in damages after two dryers caught fire Wednesday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters arrived to 2101 N. Prospect before 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of smoke inside the commercial building, being used as a laundromat.
Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise […]
1470 WMBD
Officials: ‘Bad batch’ of heroin may be in area, donation makes Narcan free to public
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – A couple of local police and fire agencies say they’ve had to respond to a number of drug overdose calls lately. Fire officials in Creve Coeur say over the last three days or so, they and police have had to administer 80 milligrams of Narcan in overdose cases. For comparison, a typical dose is between two and four milligrams.
1470 WMBD
Peorian caught beating a dog on camera going to prison
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog last July is going to prison, a punishment the sheriff envisioned at the time of the man’s arrest. Judge John Vespa sentenced Nicholas Prince, 39, to four years in prison for his guilty plea to animal torture. Prosecutors dismissed an animal cruelty charge.
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device
A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
Yahoo!
'I was just mad': It was the worst day of his life, and then he got carjacked in Peoria
PEORIA — Reeling from the unexpected death of his wife of 68 years, Art Oakford faced a second challenge on the morning of Dec. 26 when he was carjacked in the emergency room parking lot at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Oakford, 91, is still spry, both mentally and...
1470 WMBD
PPD’s first Anti-Violence Initiative special detail of the year held
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the first special detail of the new year that’s part of his Anti-Violence initiative is complete. The chief says seven people were arrested Wednesday, 54 vehicles were stopped, a gun and illegal drugs were seized, and 39 officers from local and state police took part.
WAND TV
Coroner's inquest reveals more details of Warrensburg murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More details emerged on Thursday during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
1470 WMBD
Man, suspected of recent armed robberies, arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody who they believe may have committed a number of recent armed robberies in the area. Police say Desmond Turner, 24, was arrested Wednesday night on four counts each of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, along with a single count of Attempted Armed Robbery.
wdbr.com
$30 robbery is Crime of Week
The robbery of thirty dollars by a couple of guys on bikes last Saturday morning is the Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. Police say it happened at Eleventh Street and North Grand Avenue just after 2 a.m. Jan. 7, when the two suspects knocked down the victim. You can earn a cash reward and remain anonymous if you can help.
Boy charged with burglary, criminal damage
A boy is at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg after authorities discovered him nude outside a residence where a burglary had been reported. The Hancock/Henderson 911 dispatch center received a 911 call of a residential burglary in progress in Stronghurst, Illinois on Monday at about 3:56 p.m. The suspect had reportedly entered […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria Salvation Army short of “Tree of Lights” campaign goal
PEORIA, Ill. – The holidays are over, but the Salvation Army in Peoria still needs support. “People may say ‘Well the kettles and the bells are put away,’ the need’s still there. We have about $400,000 yet to raise,” Major Heath Sells told WMBD’s “Greg and Dan Show” on Thursday.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
1470 WMBD
Multi-million dollar renovations planned for Pekin High School
PEKIN, Ill. – Numerous projects are being planned for this summer at Pekin High School. Superintendent Danielle Owens recently laid out what work will be done at the school. Owens say the biggest project will be completion of the two-year project to improve the canopy area in the school’s main entrance. Completed work includes removing student lockers, removing asbestos from office areas, and renovating the principal’s office. The work this summer will include a vestibule double door area, an enveloped student commons area with conference rooms and open seating, and better lighting.
wjbc.com
Prison sentence given to Bloomington shooting victim who tried to hide gun part in his mouth
PEORIA – The reported victim in a gang-related shooting a year ago in Bloomington is himself going to prison for trying to hide evidence in his mouth when he was in the hospital. U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid sentenced Javares Hudson, 22, of Bloomington to two-years and nine-months...
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 5-11, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple Peoria shootings on Saturday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Police responded to two different shootings in Peoria on Saturday night. According to a Peoria Police press release, the 1900 block of N. Wisconsin had a 28-round ShotSpotter Alert at approximately 10:58 p.m. When officers arrived, witnesses confirmed that a juvenile’s birthday party was underway when...
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
Comments / 0