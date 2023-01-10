Read full article on original website
DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago. A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Admin Says Homeowners Not Responsible For Abandoned Migrant Vessels
The state of Florida says homeowners are not responsible for abandoned vessels left behind by migrants coming to the shore. WSVN in Miami reported on Tuesday that homeowners in South Florida are being told they are responsible for removing the rickety watercraft left by illegals
WINKNEWS.com
Florida citrus growers take another hit; USDA reduces production forecast
TALLAHASSEE (News Service of Florida) Florida citrus growers took another hit Thursday, more than three months after Hurricane Ian swept through the heart of the industry. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced a production forecast for the current growing season by 10 percent for oranges and 16.6 percent for grapefruit and specialty crops.
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis appoints Cape Coral resident to Judicial Nominating Commission
Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Katherine Cook, of Cape Coral, to Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Cook is an associate attorney at Boy Agnew Potanovic Miller PLLC in Fort Myers. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and her law degree from Ave Maria School of Law. Cook is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.
DeSantis' new assault on public education: Breaking New College of Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis is in the process of remaking (destroying) a great state college. The governor announced last week that he’s appointing six new trustees to “fix” New College of Florida, the smallest school in the state’s public university system — and one that’s constantly lauded as one of the best bargains in higher education.
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known Islands
It's no secret that property in Florida has become more expensive in the past couple of years. According to Norada Real Estate Investments, some properties in the sunshine state appreciated by as much as 48% between 2020 and 2022.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida House of Representatives eyes student-athlete pay proposal
TALLAHASSEE (News Service of Florida) The Florida House next week could start moving forward with a proposal (HB 99) that seeks to allow colleges, universities and their employees to steer endorsement opportunities toward student-athletes. The House Postsecondary Education and Workforce Subcommittee is scheduled Tuesday to take up the measure, which...
Remains of Woman Missing Since Hurricane Ian Found 'Deep Within the Mangroves' of Fort Myers Beach
A tree removal company discovered the woman's body while working in the Fort Myers Beach area of Florida, the Lee County Sheriff said. Ilonka Knes, 82, had been missing since October The remains of a missing woman have been found nearly four months after she was reported missing after Hurricane Ian, Florida officials announced Thursday. A tree removal company discovered the body of Ilonka Knes, 82, while working in the area off of Tropical Shores Way in Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said...
AOL Corp
15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
POLITICO
Florida's 'big loss' in GOP-controlled House
Long journey— Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan — who was first elected to Congress back in 2006 — embarked on a quest 15 months ago to win the coveted chairmanship of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. Helped by DeSantis— Along the way, the Sarasota Republican raised...
More than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents
Payments of more than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents because Floridians are already facing one of the worst inflation, even the cost of living crisis and financial crisis is getting worse day by day so this payment could be given some help for residents.
WINKNEWS.com
Ian leaves Southwest Florida homes with mold
Mold and mildew have taken over thousands of homes across Southwest Florida. It’s a nightmare that many, including Nancy George, can’t seem to wake up from. “It gets into everything,” she said. “It’s in the walls, it’s in the floors, and it could be in the ceilings because most of them have been closed up for so long.”
luxury-houses.net
This Exceptional Home Situated Within the Renowned Escada Estates in Naples, Florida is on the Market for $7.5 Million
2531 Escada Court Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 2531 Escada Court, Naples, Florida perfectly positioned on a cul-de-sac within the renowned Escada Estates. This exceptional estate overlooks the 15th hole of Tiburón Golf Club at Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, where residents enjoy access to member privileges. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2531 Escada Court, please contact Elaine Betzios (Phone: 203-912-8898 | 203-913-2436) & Charlina Maria McGee (Phone: 239-770-1911) at Premier Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for full support and perfect service.
Spectators gather as killer whale washes ashore Florida coast
Locals do not recall a similar event of an orca beaching itself along the Southeast coast.
“No response”: Madison Cawthorn screws over his constituents one last time before moving to Florida
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., talks with reporters and supporters as results from the North Carolina primary election continue to report in at his campaign headquarters on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Hendersonville, NC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., has officially moved to Florida...
businessobserverfl.com
Large logistics center under construction in Punta Gorda lands first tenant
A Texas lumber distributor will take 75,000 square feet of space for its first Florida location. Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a national lumber distribution company, is opening its first Florida location in a new 75,000-square-foot Punta Gorda warehouse. The site of the new facility is the Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics...
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows
It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
WESH
$3M and $1M Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in Florida
The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $1.35 billion after no one matched all the winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing. The numbers for the drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9. The game’s website says three players from Florida, Connecticut and...
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida Land
In case you haven't heard, Florida Governor DeSantis is recently considering banning China (yes, the country) from buying any land in Florida. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their opinion on this important issue.
First Coast News
Insurance industry expert says nixed provision gave Florida homeowners options when fighting insurance companies
NOCATEE, Fla. — A special Florida legislative session in December promised to aid Florida's homeowner's insurance crisis. But one insurance veteran says some new provisions will hurt homeowners. Previously, if a homeowner took its insurance company to court and won - attorney's fees were covered by the insurance company.
