Pam Clark Hummell, 70, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 70-year-old Pam Clark Hummell, of Hopkinsville, will be 11 o’clock Saturday morning at Riverside Cemetery. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Robert Ryan King, 41, of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 41-year-old Robert Ryan King, of Hopkinsville, will be held in April. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Alivia Kimbrough, 4 months, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for Alivia Brielle Kimbrough, the four-month-old daughter of Alicia Wright and D'Rico Kimbrough, of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, January 18 at noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery.
Michael Ferrell, 64, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 64-year-old Michael Steven Ferrell, of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday, January 14 at 1:30pm at Johnson’s Chapel Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Paul Sisk, 67 of Hopkinsville
A private service will be held for 67-year-old Paul “Robert” Sisk, of Hopkinsville. Burial will be in the Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Karla Livingston, 50, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 50-year-old Karla Gilbreath Livingston of Cadiz, will be Friday, January 13 at noon at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel in Bowling Green. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4 to 8 and again Friday morning at 10. Survivors.
Mary Elizabeth Crawford, 80, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 80-year-old Mary Elizabeth Epley Crawford, of Hopkinsville, will be at 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 17, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Monday, January 16.
Dan Sidney McCraw Sr., 75, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 75-year-old Dan Sidney McCraw Sr., of Cadiz, will be noon Monday at King’s Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 o’clock Sunday. Survivors include:. Three sons, Dan (Leah) McCraw, Jr. of Murfreesboro,...
William Mark Fuller, 65, of Owensboro
Funeral services for 65-year-old William Mark Fuller, of Owensboro and formerly of Cadiz, will be noon Monday at Cadiz Baptist Church. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be at from 2-5 o’clock Sunday afternoon at the James H. Davis Funeral Home in Owensboro, and from 11 o’clock until the funeral hour Monday at the church.
Kathleen Roybal, 60, of Cadiz
Memorial services for 60-year-old Kathleen Roybal, of Cadiz, will be 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon at King’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 o’clock until the funeral hour Sunday. Survivors include:. Father, LeRoy Hinners of Laurens, Iowa;. Two sons, Troy Roybal of Cadiz, and Leejay Muller of...
Hopkinsville Citizens Seeking Options To Save Beloved Depot
Built by the Louisville & Nashville Railroad in 1892, Hopkinsville’s Rail Depot between East 9th and 10th streets last served as a home for the Pennyroyal Arts Council — before an electrical fire forced the organization to relocate. In the four years since passed, the picturesque National Register...
Renae Woodworth Moore, 63, of Benton
There will be no services at this time for 63-year-old Renae Woodworth Moore, of Benton. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. Three sons, Joe (Lori) Hadad, and Charles (Angela) Hadad, both of Pittsburgh, and Steven (Holly) Hadad;. Two brothers, Tim Woodworth of O’Fallon, Missouri and William Woodworth...
Sanctuary Offers Considerable Update To Cadiz Rotary
You have a friend who tells you that her husband yells and puts her down constantly, telling her she is ugly, not worthy and that she could never make it on her own because she has no job and no money. The abuse isn’t physical, so she feels stuck, but she clearly needs someone to listen.
Brown And Craig Reaffirmed For 2023 Kentucky Historical Society Board
The Kentucky Historical Society announced its nine newly-elected members to the 2023 KHS Governing Board Thursday afternoon, two of which hail from west Kentucky. Jennifer Brown will, once again, serve as president. An experienced and independent journalist, she has written extensively about local history — particularly African American history. She is the founder/editor of the Hoptown Chronicle, is a former editor of the Kentucky New Era, and has previously served in governing fashion for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. She resides in Hopkinsville and is a native of Memphis.
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man
The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
Hundreds of Fort Campbell families given food boxes in Oak Grove | PHOTOS
OAK GROVE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Thursday was a special day for close to 700 hundred families of service members as they lined up in their vehicles at the Oak Grove Equestrian Center to accept free boxes and bags of food from Fort Care and One Generation Away. Dozens...
Texas manufacturer withdraws plan for door and window plant in Hopkinsville
The 100,000-square-foot speculative building in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park I is back on the market after a Texas firm withdrew its plans for a production facility that would have employed about 200 workers. Elevate Windows and Doors “made the decision to forego plans for a previously announced project to locate...
Obituaries Jan. 10, 2023
Frances Christine Ratterree, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 12:30 a.m. She was born to Elsworth and Hallie Shelton Williams on Oct. 28, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky. They preceded her in death. She was a good, kind, and loving wife to Allen Brice Ratterree for...
Caldwell County Man Charged With Assaulting Two Women
A Caldwell County man has been charged after Kentucky State Police say he assaulted two women with a knife Monday night. According to state police, troopers arrived at the scene and found two adult females who had been injured with a knife when they were assaulted by 33-year old Trevor L. Tucker, of Dawson Springs.
HES Working To Replace Defective Purple LED Streetlamps
Though a fitting tribute to the artist formerly known as Prince, the purple streetlights of Hopkinsville were not intentional. And soon, they’ll all be replaced. Thursday afternoon, officials with the City of Hopkinsville announced that these high-efficiency LED lights were manufactured with a defect — one that causes their normal white light to eventually turn a darker hue.
