Read full article on original website
Related
appenmedia.com
Kemp outlines pay raise, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address
ATLANTA — State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request. Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor.
appenmedia.com
Notice of Public Hearing
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, February 2, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia. Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on...
appenmedia.com
UGA alumna Shelby Israel joins Appen Media staff
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Appen Media Group announced Jan. 11 that Shelby Israel will join its staff as a reporter. Israel will cover local government and public safety in Forsyth County and the City of Alpharetta. She will report to Carl Appen, director of content and development, and be based in Alpharetta.
appenmedia.com
Roswell Police fully staffed for first time in 2 decades
ROSWELL, Ga. — For the first time in 20 years, the Roswell Police Department is fully staffed. The department announced there were 160 officers employed at the start of 2023, leaving no vacancies. “Staffing for law enforcement and retention is a challenge, it’s not a Roswell, North Fulton, Georgia...
appenmedia.com
Susan Isbill Haydel
SUSAN ISBILL HAYDEL, a beloved mother, sister, niece and friend who embraced life with kindness, grace and boundless positivity, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Atlanta surrounded by her loving twin daughters. The cause was Rheumatoid Arthritis. She was 59 years old. She was born in Johnson City, Tenn., on Feb. 7, 1963, and graduated from Greeneville High School and the University of Tennessee where she was a leader in the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and a proud, lifelong Volunteer. Go Vols! Beginning in her early 20s, Susan built a successful career in real estate property management. She has spent her 34 year career in many roles, most recently as Senior Area Vice President at RAM Partners LLC in Atlanta. She was a recognized leader in the Atlanta real estate community, earning many awards and recognitions. She is survived by her twin daughters, Lydia Haydel of New York, N.Y., and Lauren Haydel of Bozeman, Mont., and her brother, Scott Isbill of Cleveland, Tenn. She also is survived by her Aunt Judy and Uncle Robert Woods of Lilburn, Ga., cousins Walter Woods and Cameron Reed of Atlanta, as well as many beloved family, friends, and colleagues. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vera Heaberlin Isbill and Joseph Isbill of Greeneville, Tenn. Susan was an unforgettably loving, energetic, and positive person who made a difference in the lives of everyone she knew with her wit, generosity, and charm. She lived every day as a precious gift. She found her greatest joy in family and friends, and was a devoted daughter to her parents and a loving mother to her twins, as well as a lifelong friend to so many, especially her close-knit group that she loved as sisters.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta Parks officials update projects for 2023
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Representatives from the Alpharetta Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services Department highlighted a host of upcoming art events, park improvements and 2022 achievements at the Jan. 10 Recreation Commission meeting. The meeting featured a timeline for reopening the Wills Park yellow playground and baseball turf, youth sports...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Former Roswell official recalls first roundabout
I would like to comment on Pat Fox’s article of December 8, 2022, regarding roundabouts. As the Transportation Director for the City of Roswell during that time, I have intimate knowledge of all the details of the Grimes Bridge at Norcross roundabout project. First, like many others, I am...
appenmedia.com
Johns Creek City Council talks 10-year parks plan
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — While still in the draft stage, Johns Creek now has a roadmap that anticipates more than $110 million in spending to fund current and future recreation and parks projects over the next 10 years. Brian Trusty, principal at Pros Consulting, was on hand at the...
appenmedia.com
Man cited for gunshot at apartment complex
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have charged a Tennessee man with multiple crimes, after he allegedly fired gun through the wall of a Dunwoody apartment unit. Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Lake Ridge Lane in Dunwoody Dec. 26 at 7 p.m., after a woman reported a bullet had been fired through her apartment wall, near her daughter, son and nephew.
appenmedia.com
Request for Proposals
The City of Johns Creek invites qualified and experienced firms to submit a technical proposal for the Revitalization Plan for the four corners of the Medlock Bridge at State Bridge Road intersection. The Revitalization Plan shall establish land use, housing types, street network, and conceptual plan with park/open space design, streetscape and architectural design standards, The plan shall also consider the movement of vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians for better connections to adjacent properties. Proposals shall be submitted as a hardcopy at City Hall and electronically via BidNet no later than 2:00PM on February 1, 2023. A recommended Pre-Bid teleconference will be held at City Hall at 10:00AM on January 23, 2023. Questions are accepted and answered online via BidNet. Deadline for questions is January 25, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Quotes, bids, and RFP’s are electronically managed through the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet, our online bidding/vendor registration system, on the City website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/Residents/Purchasing. To access the RFP document you must register with BidNet. Go to the City website above and click the link “register and view quote/bid/RFP opportunities”. The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all responses, wave any or all informalities or technicalities, accept the response or portions of the responses determined to be the best value to the City of Johns Creek, and hold the responses for a period of 120 days without taking action. Respondents are required to hold their responses firm for the same period of time. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Neil Trust at the City of Johns Creek Procurement Division at purchasing@johnscreekga.gov or (678) 512-3233.
appenmedia.com
Woman loses over $145,000 in scam
ROSWELL, Ga.— A Roswell woman reported to Roswell police on Dec. 1 that she had been scammed out of $145,000 in gift cards by a man online. The resident began chatting with the man in February, when he told her a story about losing money overseas and needing financial assistance. When she offered to send money, he asked they be sent in the form of Steam cards, gift cards used to buy online video games.
appenmedia.com
Windward volunteer group presents Founders Award
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Windward Association of Retired Men presented its annual Founders Award to Leland Carawan “for his participation and dedication to WARM and the local community.”. The ceremony took place during the organization’s annual Holiday Dinner Celebration jointly with the Women of Windward at the...
appenmedia.com
Mailed check Fraud reported by Dunwoody resident
DUNWOODY, Ga.—More than $3,000 was taken from a Dunwoody resident after a check mailed through the post office was stolen, altered and cashed. The victim reported to Dunwoody police that his bookkeeper mailed a check to the DeKalb County Property Tax Department in September, but later learned the check had been stolen after it was dropped off at the USPS collection box on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
appenmedia.com
Women leave store with $2,287 in goods
MILTON, Ga. — Two women carrying duffle bags, at separate instances, walked into Bath and Body Works on Highway 9 at around 5:19 p.m. Jan. 2. The reporting party told Milton Police that the women, who were both Black, 250 lbs, one around 5-foot-10 and the other 5-foot-9, walked around the store while “acting pleasant” toward the store’s employees and placing several items in Bath and Body Works shopping totes they collected while in the store.
appenmedia.com
Deputies recover truck stolen in Hall County
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A stolen U-Haul truck was recovered in Forsyth County after being spotted on Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office FLOCK traffic cameras Dec. 26. After receiving reports that the vehicle, which had been stolen in Hall County, had been spotted locally, deputies began pursuit on Ga. 400 south of Settingdown Road and stopped it in the parking lot of the Forsyth County Animal Shelter, incident reports said.
appenmedia.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR USE PERMIT/CONCURRENT VARIANCE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR USE PERMIT/CONCURRENT VARIANCE. Existing Zoning: AG-1 (Agricultural) Applicant: Brumbelow-Reese and Associates, Inc. Request: Use Permit for “Barns or riding areas” (Sec.64-1840) to construct a 210’ x 140’ covered riding arena and a five-part Concurrent Variance:. 1) To allow parking within 75’...
appenmedia.com
Dental Membership Programs
Just like the American Express commercials, “Membership Has Its Privileges”. Dental membership programs are a subscription service where patients pay an annual or monthly fee and receive complimentary preventive hygiene services and discounted pricing on additional services. If you don’t have employer paid dental benefits, a dental membership plan is often the most cost-effective way of receiving the preventive services that you need each year to maintain a healthy, disease-free mouth.
appenmedia.com
Man reports fraud on his bank account
MILTON, Ga. — A man told Milton Police Dec. 28 that 16 checks on his account were fraudulently cashed from October to December of last year, totaling more than $51,200. According to the police report, the man also said there were two fraudulent withdrawals on his bank account, totaling $837.
appenmedia.com
Douglas Quintard Moore
I am heartbroken to announce the death of my father, Douglas Quintard Moore. He passed away on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, peacefully at the age of 85, surrounded by family. Dad’s main loves in life was his “Red Head” and baseball. He married his Red Head and enjoyed playing, coaching and talking baseball. He coached little league for numerous years at Murphy Candler and spent countless hours teaching and mentoring young men, on and off the field. Dad was quick witted and one of the smartest men I had the pleasure to know. He would not hesitate to help family, friends or others with sage advice, or any other assistance they required. Most of all, Dad loved his family and always talked highly and proudly of his Mom, Pop, sisters, brother and all his nieces, nephews, and grandkids. He was proud of them and constantly expressed to me the importance of family, while sharing memories of his life. He was a resident of Dunwoody North for 54 years. Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Rita; son, Todd; his sisters, Jacqueline and Iona; his brother, Russell; his Mom, Etta; and his Pop, Jack. Dad is survived by me, Sean and my wife Tonya; his sister, Caroline and her husband Larry, his sister-in law Sandra; many grandchildren, great grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. Services will be held at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA, at 9:00 A.M., Friday, 13 January, 2023, to be followed by a celebration of life at the Shrine Club, 1185 Hickory Rd., Canton Ga. 30115 (approx. 19 minutes from the Cemetery).
appenmedia.com
Dealer plates stolen from Alpharetta car lot
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police reported two dealer tags were stolen from a used vehicle dealership on Hembree Road in late 2022. Police officers were told the plates were stolen off two cars in the lot of Avalon Autos sometime between October and December. Dealership owners said they were...
Comments / 0