Luka Doncic Hilariously Couldn't Figure Out How To Use Instagram Live: "F*** This. How Do You End This?"

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was in attendance for the CFP National Championship game, where he hilariously couldn't figure out how to use Instagram live

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There isn't much that Luka Doncic cannot do with a basketball on the court. He is an incredible playmaker who can also score from basically anywhere, whether it be at the rim or over 30 feet away from the basket. While he is a basketball savant, it is safe to say that Luka isn't exactly the most tech-savvy individual around.

Doncic was in attendance when TCU took on Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi stadium, where he decided to host an Instagram live. Hilariously, however, Luka had no idea whatsoever about how to use it.

"How do you turn this?"

While he did get how to switch to the back camera, Doncic eventually gave up on using Instagram live later on as he couldn't figure it out.

"Alright f*** this. How do you end this?"

Doncic was supporting TCU but unfortunately saw them get demolished 65-7 in a lopsided final. It has been a rough last week or so for Doncic, who suffered a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics and then later had to sit out of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to ankle soreness.

Luka Doncic Says He Won't Play 20 Years To Break LeBron James' Scoring Record

It is just a small blip though and look for Luka, who currently leads the league in scoring at 34.0 PPG, to start dominating when he returns. With how great Doncic has been in his 5 seasons in the NBA, Bill Simmons stated he could perhaps surpass LeBron James one day and become the all-time leading scorer .

Doncic, for his part, says he doesn't see it happening because he won't play 20 years in the league. He added that it is amazing to watch James play at this level after so many years in the league and it really is a sight to behold. Luka and the Mavs will be taking on LeBron and the Lakers on the 12th of January and we can expect some fireworks that night.

