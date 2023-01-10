Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Plans Helicopter Collaring in the Bighorn Basin
To track the movement of mule deer on the ground, Wyoming Game and Fish will spend January catching, collaring, and releasing deer by taking to the skies. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is planning to capture and collar mule deer in the Absaroka and Bighorn Mountains as part of the new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring Project. Animals will be netted from a helicopter by a professional wildlife capture crew, fitted with a G.P.S. collar at the capture site, and released.
Are You Super Excited For Wyoming Game & Fish Summer Camps?
We may have just started Winter of 2023, but it's never too early to start thinking about what summer activities you'd like to do for your family. Wyoming's summer activities seem to be almost endless, with camping, hiking, biking, exploring, learning, traveling and sightseeing, all right here in our backyard.
Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads
I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
Which Is Best For Wyoming Winters: Snowmobile or UTV With Tracks?
Wintertime in Wyoming offers so many fun activities and one of the coolest is riding around on a snowmobile or UTV/ATV with tracks. This question is one that has been on my mind for quite sometime. As someone that has never owned a snowmobile and only driven one a couple...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Urges Proper Precautions When Handling Game Birds
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is spreading through Wyoming’s birds, so Wyoming Game and Fish wants to ensure the virus doesn’t pass to any hunters this winter. Waterfowl hunting season is in full swing. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department would like to remind hunters to take precautions to minimize their risk of contracting highly pathogenic avian influenza.
Craig Daily Press
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
Sheridan Media
Hunter’s surveys provide vital information to G&F biologists
Many Wyoming hunters will receive a harvest survey from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department through email or mail. According to Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt, these surveys are mailed out annually towards the end of the hunting season and ask several questions regarding hunters’ experiences during the season this year. Some of the questions include, what species license holder was hunting for, how many days they hunted in the field, whether or not the hunt or hunts were successful.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that sought $40 million from the state’s General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
EXPLORE: Wyoming Is An Untouched Winter Wonderland
Wyoming is a big state with few people. That's a big plus if you want to get out there and explore an untouched winter wonderland. There is so much to do no matter what direction you head. Now that we are heavily into winter, and the weather cycles have shifted...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rare Green Comet To Pass By Earth Starting This Week; Wyomingites Have Best Views In Country
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The good news is Wyomingites should be able to see the once-in-50,000-year passing of a rare green comet with the naked eye. The bad news is that it’s happening in January and February. But since lowly humans don’t have control...
Should Wyoming Residents Warm Up Vehicles Before Winter Driving?
I have a confession to make - I never warm my car up before driving in the winter. It's not that I don't want a nice and toasty commute to work...I'm just terrible about leaving the house on time. So I never have an extra five minutes to warm up my car in the morning; I just shiver my way into work and let my car warm up on the drive.
cowboystatedaily.com
Pair Of Trooper K-9s Keep Wyoming Capitol Safe During Legislative Session
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Arrive at the state Capitol in Cheyenne early enough and you may see two of Wyoming’s most vital security experts in action. Scout, age 7, and 8-year-old Duster are black Labrador retrievers tasked with sweeping the building for explosives every...
A Lucky Wyoming Man Grateful To Survive A Grizzly Attack
Lee Francis is a 65 year old Dentist from Evanston, WY. Francis and his son, who is also a Dentist, were on a mule deer hunt in northern Wyoming in the fall of 2022 when he was attacked and survived a grizzly bear. The two Dentists are not strangers to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Wonder If $100,000 Carcass Disposal Program Is Dead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee is questioning if a program that helps municipalities dispose of dead animals is being used enough to justify the $100,000 annual appropriation it receives. Hunters and meat processing...
cowboystatedaily.com
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution’s sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming’s Winter: As Scheduled or Off the Rails?
While snowpack is building across Wyoming, the long-range forecast for Winter 2022-2023 isn’t exactly matching up with the current weather – or is it?. The current winter season has already been a roller coaster in many ways. Yet, as the season progresses, the temperatures and conditions experienced don’t seem to match the long-range forecast for the region.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
capcity.news
High wind watch in effect for this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A high wind watch is in effect for late Friday night through Saturday afternoon in the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne announced this afternoon that wind gusts of up to 65–70 mph were possible. The strongest winds will occur...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Hamlet Won’t Be Renamed by U.S. Department of Interior
A Wyoming community is one of seven places listed by the U.S. Department of Interior in the ongoing effort to remove derogatory names from national landmarks. The Department of the Interior today announced the Board on Geographic Names (B.G.N.) has voted on the remaining replacement names featuring the word sq___. In September, the Department announced the final vote for nearly 650 features but completed an additional review for seven locations that are considered unincorporated populated places.
