Many Wyoming hunters will receive a harvest survey from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department through email or mail. According to Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt, these surveys are mailed out annually towards the end of the hunting season and ask several questions regarding hunters’ experiences during the season this year. Some of the questions include, what species license holder was hunting for, how many days they hunted in the field, whether or not the hunt or hunts were successful.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO