hypebeast.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Was Released on $250M Bail and Elon Musk Confirmed He’ll Resign As Twitter CEO in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry saw a development in the case of FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried. After the disgraced crypto founder was extradited from the Bahamas and returned to U.S. soil, he was ultimately released on a $250 million USD bail. Meta wrapped up a 2018 class-action lawsuit with a...
Starship: SpaceX will soon overtake NASA to have the world's most powerful rocket
SpaceX is preparing for the orbital launch of Starship, the massive fully reusable rocket it hopes to use to eventually send humans to Mars. SpaceX has explained in a regulatory filing that its test flight will last around 90 minutes and the beginning of its journey will see it roaring over the Gulf of Mexico as it makes its way to orbit.
NASA chief says China could claim the moon as its own territory if it beats the US to the lunar surface
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Politico that Chinese military aggression in the South China Sea indicated what might happen on the moon.
It should take another 300 years for NASA's Voyager 1 probe to reach the most distant region of our solar system. Until then, it's cruising through the void between the stars.
Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause in 2012 and is drifting through interstellar space at the edge of our Milky Way galaxy, which has a lot of nothing.
CNET
Elon Musk Updates the Timeline for Starship to Finally Launch to Space
It's been over a year-and-a-half since we've seen a SpaceX Starship prototype fly and the first flight of the full stack of the vehicle paired with a Super Heavy first stage booster has been perpetually pushed back during that time. Now company founder Elon Musk has another update on when we might see Starship make its first flight to space.
Why tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are all investing in biotech startups that want to link your computer directly to your brain
"Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," one biotech investor told Insider.
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
Comet Now Visible in the Night Sky May Never Return to Earth
You will only get one chance in your lifetime to view Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it speeds through the inner solar system.
NASA Chief Issues Warning About China Banning US Astronauts From Landing on the Moon
There is a new space race happening more than five decades after the United States beat Russia to become the first nation to ever put on a human on the moon. This time, the contenders are the U.S. and China. And if China wins, it could cause serious trouble for the rest of the world, according to NASA chief Bill Nelon.
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion.
Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Harvard professor tells Joe Rogan all tech devices with lithium batteries come from slave mines
Siddharth Kara, the author of the book Cobalt Red: How The Blood of The Congo Powers Our Lives, insists there is no such thing as 'clean cobalt' - the term given to describe ethically mined cobalt.
Science Focus
Here’s how you could see a rare bright comet this January – no telescope required
Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will visit our skies this month, and it might even be visible to the naked eye. If you find the precision of astronomical predictions impressive, January’s topic might change your mind. C/2022 E3 ZTF is a well-placed comet, possibly about to break the naked eye visibility threshold. However, comets are notoriously difficult to predict, sometimes likened to cats in the way they ignore predictions and do just whatever they please.
Elon Musk has lost so much money that the Guinness World Records recognized him for the 'largest loss of personal fortune in history'
By one estimate, Musk lost as much as $200 billion in about a year, largely due to plummeting Tesla shares. Now, that's earned him a new world record.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
Top Tesla investor has buyer's remorse and says Elon Musk is 'killing' the EV company with stock sales
Tesla's third largest shareholder appeared to show some buyer's remorse as he criticized Elon Musk's share sales. "I am 100% in Tesla bc I believe in Elon Musk and Tesla. But he is killing SH and Tesla. If I knew I wouldn't invest in Tesla," Leo KoGuan tweeted. But in...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
How and When to See the Rare Green Comet Live Online
The comet is set to reach its closest point to the sun on Thursday.
Tom Zhu, who reportedly just became Tesla's 2nd most-powerful exec, slept at a Chinese factory during COVID lockdown — a habit he shares with CEO Elon Musk
Tesla's China chief Tom Zhu was just promoted making him the second highest-profile executive at the company after Elon Musk.
