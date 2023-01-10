ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Biden administration proposes student loan 'safety net'

By A.L. Lee
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced a comprehensive plan that provides a "safety net" for millions of student loan borrowers that includes more affordable repayment terms, amicable monthly interest, and the ability for lower- to middle-income earners to postpone the debt indefinitely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgqYj_0k9YlVJ300
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said a proposed student loan repayment plan "will cut monthly payments for undergraduate borrowers in half and create faster pathways to forgiveness." File photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI

In a statement released Tuesday, the U.S. Education Department said the "historic" revisions to current law would "transform college financing and reduce future borrowers" by slashing federal loan repayments by $.40 cents on the dollar and significantly reducing the burden on Americans whose income falls below $30,600 a year.

"These proposed regulations will cut monthly payments for undergraduate borrowers in half and create faster pathways to forgiveness, so borrowers can better manage repayment, avoid delinquency and default, and focus on building brighter futures for themselves and their families," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a draft of the regulations. "We cannot return to the same broken system we had before the pandemic, when a million borrowers defaulted on their loans a year and snowballing interest left millions owing more than they initially borrowed."

The proposal would raise the poverty threshold for repayments from $24,000 to $30,600, meaning single borrowers could make $6,600 more per year and not incur any federal obligation to repay.

The changes would "substantially reduce monthly debt burdens and lifetime payments, especially for low and middle-income borrowers, community college students, and borrowers who work in public service," the government said.

The plan seeks to amend the terms of the Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE) plan to offer $0 monthly payments for any individual borrower who makes less than roughly $30,600 annually and any borrower in a family of four who makes less than about $62,400, according to the statement.

High earners would see annual savings of at least $1,000 while many borrowers will benefit from having monthly obligations reduced by half -- with repayment terms falling from 10% to 5% of total income.

"The regulations would also cut in half monthly payments on undergraduate loans for borrowers who do not otherwise have a $0 payment in this plan," the plan reads. "The proposed regulations would also ensure that borrowers stop seeing their balances grow due to the accumulation of unpaid interest after making their monthly payments."

The administration's latest effort on student loans was announced alongside the debt cancellation plan that President Joe Biden floated last August to help those saddled by decades of student loans.

The administration's effort to completely wipe away up to $20,000 in loan debt for every borrower, however, is currently in limbo after two Republican-controlled states sued, claiming the move would ultimately leave taxpayers on the hook for the money.

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in February, with the administration arguing that it is "comfortably" within its authority to cancel debt under the 2003 HEROES Act, which grants federal power to waive laws that usually govern student loans during national emergencies.

The plan proposed Tuesday moves the Education Department away from income-based repayments while also bringing an end to monthly charges for unpaid interest. The plan also includes measures that would fast-track the forgiveness of smaller loans.

Federal student loan repayments have been paused throughout the pandemic, beginning with former President Donald Trump , and continuing after Biden took office and extended the forbearance several times since.

Since Biden took office in 2021, he has come under extreme pressure from Congressional Democrats who want the president to implement more widespread student loan forgiveness through executive action as millions of Americans struggle to make ends meet under rising inflation.

Many piecemeal reforms like those that recently wiped away debt for defrauded or disabled students, and for many who work in public service jobs, have fallen short of benefiting the widest swath of middle-class borrowers.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 46

Kevin John Harmon
3d ago

Dementia Joe is relentless in trying to buy votes. This is completely about securing votes and keeping people reliant on the government. If BiteMe really cared about students racking up student loans, he would address the real issue....which is the cost of education. Bring down the cost of education. Why does a degree cost so much? Why have all the requirements to take elective credits, that are not part of the core curriculum? Because it keeps over paid professors employed. FIX THE REAL PROBLEM .

Reply(2)
16
Jeremy Dawson
3d ago

and they said trump was crazy,demented,and he would get us in a war.... Biden is a complete failure since 50 years ago.

Reply
29
Donald Watson
3d ago

should spend the money on a trade. we'll always need welders, electricians, plumbers, cable repair, lawn mower repair, auto repair and parts, carpenters, roofers, pilots, hydrolic repair, sheet metal repair, avionics installation and repair. Need I go on?

Reply(6)
7
Related
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Cleveland.com

23,000 student loan borrowers to get checks from $19M settlement

More than 20,000 borrowers could benefit from a $19 million settlement with five student loan debt relief companies, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced. The settlement is in connection with “unlawful advance fees” charged by five student loan debt-relief companies - Docu Prep Center, Certified Doc Prep Services, Assure Direct Services, Direct Document Solutions, and Secure Preparation Services. All the companies were associated with Monster Loans and Lend Tech Loans.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
NBC News

What’s missing from the Trump tax returns released Friday

Friday’s release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from his four years in the White House and two years prior is an important and long overdue public service. It ensures the continuation of the half-century-long tradition of Oval Office transparency in which Americans can review their commander in chief’s taxes. It also ensures that legal wrangling over more than three-and-a-half years couldn’t keep the Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining the tax documents guaranteed to them under federal law.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
519K+
Followers
71K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy