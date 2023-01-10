ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NC

6 arrested in quadruple stabbing at western North Carolina AirBNB

By Bethany Fowler
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tklL_0k9Yl9DY00

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Six people have been arrested in connection to a quadruple stabbing at a Madison County AirBNB.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an Airbnb rental located in the 100 block of Gid Flynn Road in Marshall in reference to a stabbing involving multiple individuals.

Following an investigation, the following individuals have been arrested and charged:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h56eS_0k9Yl9DY00
    Jay Caleb Bell (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZP5D_0k9Yl9DY00
    Daniel Mansilla-Perea (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1ibl_0k9Yl9DY00
    Richard Vincent Sakowski (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPn8S_0k9Yl9DY00
    Cassi Deann Sakowski (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCgHH_0k9Yl9DY00
    Christopher Lyn Boles (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ave6X_0k9Yl9DY00
    Jodi Michelle Douthit (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Jay Caleb Bell

  • assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill
  • two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Daniel Mansilla-Perea

  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Richard Vincent Sakowski

  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Cassi Deann Sakowski

  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Christopher Lyn Boles

  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Jodi Michelle Douthit

  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Deputies said all the individuals involved were vacationing in Madison County and that this is an isolated incident.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is assisting with the investigation.

