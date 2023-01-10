Switzerland’s Leading Payment App TWINT Chooses Netguardians’ AI Software to Bolster Fraud Mitigation With Real-time Transaction Monitoring

Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
The Fintech Show: Payments Transformation: How To Make Seamless Payments Systematic
Today we are going to be taking a look at how changes in the payments industry are causing financial institutions to initiate and scale up industry-wide change, the challenge of making seamless payments systematic whilst still having to serve their customers, uninterrupted. Joining us we have:. Roland Brandli and Andreas...
ffnews.com
Fast-Growth B2B Payments Company Mondu Secures $13m Series A Extension for Continued International Expansion
B2B payments company Mondu has today announced a $13m Series A extension round led by Valar Ventures alongside FinTech Collective. The new investment follows an impressive first year for Mondu, where the company scaled fast, expanded into new markets and launched more products that simplify the financial lives of businesses.
ffnews.com
Worldline Partners With Lidio Payment Services to Help International E-commerce Businesses Access Turkish Consumers
Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payments services, has announced a strategic partnership with Lidio Payment Services Inc (Lidio), one of Turkey’s leading Fintech companies. The solution will help international e-commerce merchants businesses to enter Turkey’s burgeoning e-commerce market. The Turkish e-commerce market is one of the...
ffnews.com
Fintech Soldo to support UK government via its platform and pre-paid card capability
Soldo, the leading European integrated business expense card and expense management platform, has today been named as a supplier of payment solutions for Crown Commercial Service (CCS) PrePaid Cards (Lot 2), enabling public sector entities such as local authorities across the UK to support people in need to pay for goods and services using prepaid cards.
ffnews.com
BR-DGE Partners With Visa to Offer Businesses and Consumers More Choice in How They Manage Their Money
BR-DGE, a leading payment orchestration provider, today announced a three-year partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to offer innovative payment solutions to merchants and consumers, giving them greater choice in how they pay and get paid. Consumers and businesses are looking for new ways to manage their...
ffnews.com
ClearScore Group Introduces ‘D•One’ Open Banking and Data Insight Business Specialised Open Banking Services for Lenders
The ClearScore Group today announces the launch of a new B2B business unit to offer UK lenders the most comprehensive and specialised open banking connectivity and transaction categorisation intelligence. D•One allows ClearScore to offer its wide range of financial partners, including many of the leading credit card providers and banks in the UK, a way to accelerate consumers’ bank data into mainstream lending. D•One has been built on the Group’s acquisition of Money Dashboard, which closed in early 2022.
ffnews.com
Apex Group Enhances Technology Offering With PFS-PAXUS
Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex” or “The Group”), a global financial services provider, announces today the acquisition of Pacific Fund Systems (“PFS”), a leading global fund administration software business, from co-founders and Pollen Street Capital. This acquisition follows Apex Group’s longstanding partnership with PFS through...
ffnews.com
Citcon Partners With Klarna to Offer Klarna’s Flexible Payment Solutions Worldwide
Citcon, the leading one-stop service global payment platform in providing in-store, online, and mobile payment solutions, and Klarna, the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, announced today an integration and business partnership which will add Klarna as a featured mobile wallet available through Citcon’s omni-channel payment platform. Merchants currently using the Citcon payment gateway can now provide Klarna as a payment option for online purchases and in-store payments using Citcon’s payment capability.
ffnews.com
BNY Mellon’s Isabel Schmidt on Building an ISO 20022 Ecosystem for Financial Institutions
For this segment of The Paytech Show, BNY Mellon’s Co-Head of Global Payments Products, Isabel Schmidt, elaborate on the company’s ISO 20022 ecosystem and delivers services to clients that not only guarantee reconciliation but speed and transparency. For Schmidt, payments solutions must be conceived end-to-end, the ecosystem aims to deliver solutions across the value chain and improve functions like payments initiation and financial reporting across a bank.
ffnews.com
Huobi Global Partners With Solaris to Launch Crypto Debit Card in Europe
Huobi Global, one of the world’s leading virtual asset exchanges, has announced a partnership with Solaris, to deliver a crypto-to-fiat debit card that will enable Huobi users to spend digital assets at the point-of-sale globally. The Visa-approved program will be available to both new and existing users residing in...
ffnews.com
TeamApt Reaches an Annualised Payments Volume of $170 Billion, Rebrands to Moniepoint
TeamApt Incorporated, the leading business banking platform in Nigeria, has adopted the name of its flagship product – Moniepoint, a testament to its success as the all-in-one digital banking solution for businesses across Nigeria. The Moniepoint brand is already an established and trusted name among its customer base in Nigeria and adopting it as the name means one less layer between the brand and the people it intends to serve.
ffnews.com
Advanced Payment Solutions (APS) Became Binance’s Channel Partner via Binance Pay
Binance has launched an option for its account holders to pay for goods and services through Advanced Payment Solutions (APS) in Binance Pay. The partnership enables the account holders to pay for goods and services directly from their Binance crypto-accounts in fiat currency. Payments are made without fees. At the...
ffnews.com
Chargebee Recognised as a Leader in the IDC Marketscape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription & Usage Management Applications 2022
Chargebee, a leading subscription and recurring revenue management platform, has announced it has been recognised as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc # US48786122, October 2022). The IDC MarketScape report called out several strengths of Chargebee’s offerings, including innovation,...
ffnews.com
Cloud-native issuer processor Enfuce and Orka Ventures launch market-first consumer lending offering
Pioneering issuer processing powerhouse, Enfuce, today announces a new partnership with Orka Ventures, the Nordic-Czech fintech holding company, to launch Orka Card, a new consumer lending card and mobile app that challenges the traditional understanding of ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) lending. Until now, Orka Ventures has focused...
ffnews.com
Experian Launches CreditLock to Give Brits an Extra Layer of Protection Against Identity Fraud
Experian has today launched CreditLock, a new feature that will enable customers to lock their Experian Credit Report at the touch of a button. The launch comes following data that shows 1 in 4 UK adults have fallen victim to fraud, with 75% of UK adults having been targeted, highlighting the scale of the problem in the UK. 1.
ffnews.com
actyv.ai Raises Pre-Series A Funding to Fuel Global Expansion, Product Enhancement
Actyv.ai, a Singapore-headquartered, category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has raised a total of $12 million as part of Pre-Series A funding round from 1Digi Ventures, Singapore, the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of the company. This includes an earlier tranche of $5 million from 1Digi Ventures in 2022. This will fuel global expansion, product enhancement, portfolio growth and talent acquisition.
ffnews.com
The Clearing House’s Elena Whisler on Financial Inclusion and Partnering with Buckzy Payments Inc.
In this segment of The Paytech Show, the SVP of Sales and Relationship Management at The Clearing House, Elena Whisler, discusses financial inclusion & the company’s recent partnership with Canadian real-time cross-border payments provider, Buckzy Payments Inc., and why they make a good partner. For TCH, observing the benefits of CBP on every user level and creating a space for financial inclusion to grow is paramount; it is an ethos they share with Buckzy.
ffnews.com
Nebeus, Crypto & TradFi app, launches Virtual VISA Debit Card
Nebeus, the Financial app for Crypto Hodlers, announced the launch of the first Nebeus Card backed by VISA, available all around European markets. This move puts Nebeus into the spotlight, as its already powerful cryptocurrency platform starts to gain space among other crypto banks. Nebeus, which has its headquarters in...
ffnews.com
A world first from Papara: Voice Card for visually impaired users
Papara, the market-leading Turkish fintech, today announces the launch of its Voice Card, the world’s first debit card enabling swift and easy transactions and payments for visually impaired users by audio technology. Voice Card will make payments audio-enabled to allow visually impaired people to perform make fast, easy and...
ffnews.com
payabl. enters its next phase of growth as it joins Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program
Today payabl., the international merchant acquirer that enables businesses to take payments easily, reliably, and securely, announces it has joined the Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program, furthering its relationship with Visa. As a member of the Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program, payabl. will get access to Visa Direct’s tools and resources to boost its rapid growth, including support to launch, sell and grow real-time payment solutions.
