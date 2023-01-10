Read full article on original website
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Over a dozen groups just told the Supreme Court that a 'successful' return to student-loan repayment 'hinges' on upholding Biden's debt relief, the Education Secretary says
Advocates, legal experts, economists, and scholars are keeping pressure on the nation's highest court to allow President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness to reach millions of Americans this year. On Wednesday, over a dozen groups filed amicus curiae briefs to the Supreme Court expressing support for Biden's plan to forgive up...
Study: Long COVID symptoms may ease within a year
People experiencing long COVID may see their symptoms ease within a year, per a study published in BMJ medical journal Wednesday. The big picture: The outcome of this new study may provide some hope for the millions of people left newly disabled during the pandemic with a lingering illness that has no effective treatment.
Biden administration outlines drug price negotiation plans
The Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday released its timeline for starting Medicare prescription drug price negotiations — a key piece of Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act. What's happening: The department will reveal in early September the first 10 high-cost drugs that will be subject to talks with...
Veterans eligible for free emergency suicide care starting Tuesday
Any U.S. military veteran in "acute suicidal crisis" will be able to access emergency health care at any facility for free starting next week, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced Friday. The big picture: Veterans must be enrolled in the VA system to be eligible for most medical benefits, but...
Biden's chief science officer, who oversaw COVID response, to retire
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Friday that David Kessler, the chief science officer overseeing the U.S.'s COVID response, is set to retire after serving as a key adviser to President Biden. Why it matters: Kessler served as head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal program aimed...
What the migration rebound means for the labor market
There's a sharp rebound in the net number of people migrating to the United States, following back-to-back years of historically low levels that contributed to the nation's labor shortages. Details: Tucked in the Census Bureau population estimates — released late last year — was a huge jump in net international...
University of Minnesota to seek control of campus hospitals as part of Fairview-Sanford merger
The University of Minnesota wants the state to help it buy — and expand — its Twin Cities teaching hospital. The plan, outlined by U leaders yesterday, includes a "state of the art" medical center that would eventually be developed on the East Bank campus. The big picture:...
Biden administration extends COVID public health emergency
The COVID-19 public health emergency will be extended for another 90 days, maintaining a long set of Trump-era allowances and programs affecting much of U.S. health care. Why it matters: When the emergency does end, it will bring major policy shifts to insurance markets, drug approvals and telehealth. But the...
New Utah study affirms COVID vaccine is safe for kids
A new Utah-led study shows the COVID-19 vaccine didn't trigger dangerous responses in children who previously had a severe reaction to the virus itself. Driving the news: The study, co-authored by a doctor at Primary Children's Hospital, looked at 185 kids who suffered from MIS-C, a rare condition in which severe inflammation develops a few weeks after a COVID infection.
