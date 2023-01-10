Read full article on original website
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Centre Daily
Bears 2022 Final Report Card: A No-Win Situation
Bears running back David Montgomery tried summing up the season past in the locker room just after they finished 3-14. He came up with a rather succinct description of 2022. Montgomery didn't want to elaborate when asked. One word sufficed. The Bears will carry a franchise-record 10-game losing streak into...
Centre Daily
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: How to Beat the Bills, Offseason Outlook, and More
Part 1 of the Super Wild-Card Weekend SI Fan All Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Alain, if the Dolphins were to beat the Bills Sunday, could you think of a sports upset of bigger proportions? Bigger scoring difference, the Bills/Dolphins game Sunday or the College National Championship between Georgia and TCU?
Centre Daily
Reviewing the New England Patriots 2022 rookie class and looking ahead as to how it might develop.
By all accounts, the New England Patriots had one of their most successful rookie classes of recent memory in 2022. They found two starting cornerbacks, a backup quarterback, a wide receiver, an offensive lineman, and a defensive lineman who immediately stepped in and made a fair share of plays while stacking some critical experience that will serve them well as they head into their second seasons.
Centre Daily
Ravens Without Lamar Jackson, But Healthier for Rematch with Bengals
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got a boost for their backfield after running back Gus Edwards cleared concussion protocol after taking a hard hit last week against Cincinnati. This means that both Edwards and. J.K. Dobbins will be available for the rematch with the Bengals in an AFC...
Centre Daily
49ers Getting Back Two Pivotal Starters for Playoff Matchup Against Seattle
Great news has emerged Thursday for the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan revealed that Dre Greenlaw and Aaron Banks will be active for their Wild Card playoff matchup against Seattle. Both players were out in the regular season finale versus Arizona as they each sustained an injury the week prior against the Raiders.
Centre Daily
Lions Ex Coach to Falcons as Defensive Coordinator?
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to find their next defensive coordinator, and while they will hold an extensive search, one potential candidate stands out from the pack. Jim Schwartz, could be the next defensive coordinator in Atlanta after veteran Dean Pees retired following a 50-year career. Schwartz, 56, is battle-tested...
Centre Daily
Bengals Get Good Injury News Ahead of Playoff Showdown With Ravens
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will play on Sunday against the Ravens, despite being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a groin injury. Zac Taylor shared the update following Friday's practice. Cincinnati's defense is healthy heading into the playoffs, despite guys like Trey Hendrickson and Sam...
Centre Daily
NFL Insider On Playoff Changes: Bengals Got ‘Short End Of Stick At Every Turn’
CINCINNATI — NFL insider Mike Florio brought up the divisional round "inequities" facing the Bengals if they and the Bills win this weekend. Cincinnati has to travel to play Buffalo, even though they were leading the Monday Night Football game, that had they won, would've given them home-field advantage over the Bills next weekend.
Centre Daily
Broncos Way-Too-Early 3-Round Mock Draft
It's no secret how disappointing the 2022 season was for the Denver Broncos. A trendy pick as a playoff threat over the summer turned into one of the most embarrassing teams in franchise history as those expectations weren't met, with the team finishing the season with five wins and a top-five draft pick (which now belongs to Seattle).
Centre Daily
Three Recent Panthers Draft Picks Find New Homes
DT Phil Hoskins ----> Kansas City Chiefs. Also known as "Big Snack", Phil Hoskins was drafted in the 7th round (232nd overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft. In two years with the team, Hoskins appeared in eight games and recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB hit, and a sack.
Centre Daily
No Seahawks Selected to 2022 AP All-Pro Teams; Who Received Votes?
Despite making a surprising run to a wild card berth in the NFC with an unexpected 9-8 record, the Seattle Seahawks didn't have a single player earn First or Second-Team All-Pro recognition from the Associated Press. Interestingly, after finishing ninth in the NFL in scoring this season with quarterback Geno...
Centre Daily
Simmons, Stonehouse Named Second-Team All-Pro
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and punter Ryan Stonehouse have been named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. It’s the second straight season Simmons has earned second-team AP All-Pro honors, while Stonehouse claimed the distinction as arookie. Simmons finished fourth in the voting at defensive...
Centre Daily
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
Centre Daily
Kalif Raymond Named to AP Second-Team All-Pro Squad
Kalif Raymond is a player that embodies what the Detroit Lions are seeking in the draft and via free agency. It was announced on Friday that the veteran wide receiver and punt returner was named to the 2022 Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro squad. Raymond, 28, was the sole member of...
Centre Daily
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Named First-Team All-Pro
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has taken home another offseason honor, being named First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press. Fitzpatrick finished the season tied as the league-leader in interceptions with six, including a game-winning INT against the Ravens with the playoffs on the line in Week 17. His six picks also gave the Steelers defense as a whole the NFL’s interception title.
