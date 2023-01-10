Read full article on original website
Two women injured in knife attack in Caldwell Co.
A Princeton man has been arrested after attacking two women with a knife. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday night at approximately 10:00, troopers responded to the 100 block of H. Haile Road in Dawson Springs and discovered two females with knife wounds received during a domestic dispute with 33-year-old Trever L. Tucker, who was at the residence when police arrived.
3 wanted Ohio Co. suspects arrested, one facing additional drug trafficking charge
Three wanted Ohio County residents have been arrested on outstanding indictment warrants, with one suspect now facing drug trafficking charges. On Wednesday, the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence on Hwy 1245 in Beaver Dam and located 43-year-old Kevin L. Bradshaw, who was wanted on a child support warrant.
Elderly Grayson Co. man seriously injured after hitting tree on Anneta Rd.
An elderly Grayson County man has been seriously injured after hitting a tree on Anneta Road. Thursday afternoon at approximately 4:10, Grayson County Deputy Wally Ritter and Grayson Co. Court Bailiff Tony Hagan (who was in the area and on the scene immediately), the Anneta Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident in the 11700 block of Anneta Road.
Freda Lee Elizabeth Stone, 82
Freda Lee Elizabeth Stone, age 82, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Tuesday, (January 10, 2023) at Springview Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield. She was born on September 01, 1940 in Hart County, KY, the daughter of the late John and Corine Childress Thompson. She was a seamstress who enjoyed shopping...
Explosion destroys Eveleigh home
A huge explosion has leveled an Eveleigh home. Thursday night at approximately 5:20, the Leitchfield and McDaniels Fire Departments, Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, and EMS responded to a huge explosion at a residence in the 500 block of Lakeshore Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a large...
Erma Ruth Sanders, 84
Erma Ruth Sanders, age 84, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Wednesday, (January 11, 2023) at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rebab in Leitchfield, KY. She was born on July 21, 1938 in Grayson County, KY, the daughter of the late Nathan and Essie Stewart Saltsman. She was a housewife who enjoyed...
12 GCHS students selected for All-State Choir, tops in the district
Grayson County High School had a healthy number of student-musicians selected for All-State Choir honors. Twelve students were picked to perform at next month’s Kentucky Music Educators Conference in Louisville. “Selected by highly competitive auditions, more GCHS students earned All-State honors than any other school in their district,” according...
