Missouri State

Related
Jake Wells

Stimulus money still available in Missouri for your rent or mortgage

Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General obtains consent judgment In timeshare exit case

In a major win for consumers, Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his Office has obtained a consent judgment against Vacation Consulting Services, LLC; VCS Communications, LLC; The Transfer Group, LLC; Real Travel, LLC; and their owner Brian Scroggs for failing to let consumers out of their timeshare agreements. Scroggs owned Vacation Consulting Services, a Missouri-based company that offered timeshare exit services around the country.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri looks for ways to boost child care workforce

(Missourinet) – The Missouri Legislature is expected to address the state’s shortage of child care providers. Since the start of the pandemic, about 400 Missouri childcare providers have closed. Assistant Commissioner Pam Thomas, with the state’s Office of Childhood, says the average pay for an early childhood education...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: How sports betting would work if legalized in Missouri

(Missourinet) – How would sports betting work if legalized in Missouri? Any bets made would most likely be made online, or could be made at any vendors that operate sports books. Republican Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg is carrying the main sports betting bill this year in the Missouri Senate:
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Changes you’ll see on your 2022 taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As you prepare your tax return, the IRS says not to expect it to look like last year’s. Tax filers in 2023 could see a smaller federal tax refund for several reasons including the expired credits that were given to households during the pandemic. There...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work

State workers would get their biggest pay raise in living memory under a plan proposed Wednesday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. In a news release, Parson said he wants to boost all state workers by 8.7% and to offer a $2 an hour night shift differential to employees in four agencies responsible for people under […] The post Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?

ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2now.com

Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florissant

Two weeks into the new year, two people have now scored $1 million lottery prizes in St. Louis County. Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florissant. Two weeks into the new year, two people have now scored $1 million lottery prizes in St. Louis County. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments:...
FLORISSANT, MO

