Stimulus money still available in Missouri for your rent or mortgage
Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
ksmu.org
Missouri attorney general announces $800,000 settlement with Springfield-area timeshare exit companies
Calling it a “major win for consumers,” Attorney General Bailey said in a written statement that Vacation Consulting Services, along with three other companies owned by businessman Brian Scroggs, failed to let consumers out of their timeshare vacation agreements as promised. Defendants agreed to settle the case for...
5 Types of Other Income That Missourians Must Report on Their Taxes
Kansas City, Mo. - Pretty soon, Missouri taxpayers who earned at least $600 from a company in 2022 will start receiving W-2 or 1099 forms in the mail, depending on their employment classification (e.g. traditional employee vs. independent contractor).
Missourinet
Missouri bill would exempt Social Security benefits from state income tax (LISTEN)
To hear the Show Me Today interview with state Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (6:03), click below. Missourians receiving Social Security benefits could get a break on their state income taxes. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has filed a bill that would let them keep their Social Security income. “Missouri is one...
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General obtains consent judgment In timeshare exit case
In a major win for consumers, Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his Office has obtained a consent judgment against Vacation Consulting Services, LLC; VCS Communications, LLC; The Transfer Group, LLC; Real Travel, LLC; and their owner Brian Scroggs for failing to let consumers out of their timeshare agreements. Scroggs owned Vacation Consulting Services, a Missouri-based company that offered timeshare exit services around the country.
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri looks for ways to boost child care workforce
(Missourinet) – The Missouri Legislature is expected to address the state’s shortage of child care providers. Since the start of the pandemic, about 400 Missouri childcare providers have closed. Assistant Commissioner Pam Thomas, with the state’s Office of Childhood, says the average pay for an early childhood education...
kttn.com
Audio: How sports betting would work if legalized in Missouri
(Missourinet) – How would sports betting work if legalized in Missouri? Any bets made would most likely be made online, or could be made at any vendors that operate sports books. Republican Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg is carrying the main sports betting bill this year in the Missouri Senate:
KYTV
Changes you’ll see on your 2022 taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As you prepare your tax return, the IRS says not to expect it to look like last year’s. Tax filers in 2023 could see a smaller federal tax refund for several reasons including the expired credits that were given to households during the pandemic. There...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missourians on Medicaid should make sure state has their address if they want to keep insurance
About 1.4 million Missourians rely on Medicaid for their family’s health insurance, known in the state as MO HealthNet. They are all at risk of losing their coverage because federal law requires them to reenroll this year. The best way to prevent getting kicked off? Make sure the state has your current address.
Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work
State workers would get their biggest pay raise in living memory under a plan proposed Wednesday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. In a news release, Parson said he wants to boost all state workers by 8.7% and to offer a $2 an hour night shift differential to employees in four agencies responsible for people under […] The post Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
Committee appointed to consider recount request in close Missouri House race
(Missouri Independent) – Democrats picked up three seats in the Missouri House during the 2022 elections. Two months later, they are hopeful they may be able to capture another. On Wednesday, House Speaker Dean Plocher appointed a seven-member committee to review a challenge to the election of state Rep....
RFT Asks: How Would Stephen Webber Fight Missouri's 'Extremism'?
The Democrat dishes on why Trump-era politics moved him to run for state senate a second time
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
Left On Red In Some Circumstances Could Become Legal In Missouri
Missouri is one of the few states in America that currently prohibit all left turns on red. That could change later this year if the Missouri legislature passes a proposed bill. According to the Springfield News-Leader, many states allow a left turn at a red light when you're on a...
Missouri Woman Denied Millions Claiming She Got STD in a Car
You might remember a story about a Missouri woman who was awarded millions by a court when she claimed that an insurance company owed her because she received a STD while in her companion's car. The Missouri Supreme Court has now struck that ruling down. We reported last June that...
kttn.com
Audio: Republican Representative proposes “Violent Offender Registry” for Missouri
(Missourinet) – Republican Representative Lane Roberts of Joplin has reintroduced a piece of legislation for the creation of a violent offender registry. Those convicted of first- and second-degree murder will be placed on a list similar to the sex offender registry. Roberts says that those on the violent offender...
When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
kttn.com
Missouri business owner pleads guilty to $231,100 pandemic loan fraud
A business owner from St. Louis County, Missouri on Tuesday admitted a role in fraudulently applying for pandemic-related loans totaling $231,100. Joe C. Cohen Jr., 66, of Bel Ridge, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry to two felony counts of theft of government property. Cohen...
FOX2now.com
Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florissant
Two weeks into the new year, two people have now scored $1 million lottery prizes in St. Louis County. Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florissant. Two weeks into the new year, two people have now scored $1 million lottery prizes in St. Louis County. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments:...
