Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Related
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers Doesn’t Hold Back Assessing 76ers’ Defense vs. Thunder
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers wasn’t thrilled with his team’s defensive performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. After getting stunned, coming up short 133-114 despite entering the matchup as heavy favorites, Rivers was quick to point out his team’s defensive shortcomings in the loss.
Centre Daily
Josh Giddey: ‘We Belong’ as Thunder Down Sixers in South Philly
With back-to-back dominant performances against a shorthanded rebuilding Detroit Pistons team, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder before embarking on their West Coast road trip. As expected, the Eastern Conference contenders were favored over the young Western Conference squad. Did the Sixers overlook the Thunder? Possibly, but OKC...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Centre Daily
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Centre Daily
Anderson Varejão back with Cavs in player development role
Anderson Varejão has bounced back to the Cavaliers. One of the most popular players in Cleveland's history, Varejão has been hired as a player development consultant and global ambassador for the team that he played with for 14 NBA seasons. Known for his hustle and frizzy hair, Varejão,...
Centre Daily
Draymond Green Opens Up About Jordan Poole Video And the Aftermath
It’s been more than three months since the heated, physical altercation between Warriors forward Draymond Green and Jordan Poole ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Since the incident, Green has apologized to Poole, his teammates, spent time away from the franchise and been a part of Golden State’s up-and-down start to the season. The Warriors (20-21) are currently at No. 9 in the Western Conference standings.
Centre Daily
Falcons Tyler Allgeier, Drake London Rookie Records Only ‘Starting Point’
While failing to use the term "rebuild", Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith acknowledged that his team is in a transition. Battling through salary cap struggles and setting a new identity, the transition spearheaded by Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot appears to be heading in the right direction - thanks in part to a pair of record-setting rookies in running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London.
Centre Daily
Three Recent Panthers Draft Picks Find New Homes
DT Phil Hoskins ----> Kansas City Chiefs. Also known as "Big Snack", Phil Hoskins was drafted in the 7th round (232nd overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft. In two years with the team, Hoskins appeared in eight games and recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB hit, and a sack.
Centre Daily
NFL Insider On Playoff Changes: Bengals Got ‘Short End Of Stick At Every Turn’
CINCINNATI — NFL insider Mike Florio brought up the divisional round "inequities" facing the Bengals if they and the Bills win this weekend. Cincinnati has to travel to play Buffalo, even though they were leading the Monday Night Football game, that had they won, would've given them home-field advantage over the Bills next weekend.
Centre Daily
Falcons Stadium Named As Possible Site for AFC Championship Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL released its official plan for a neutral-site AFC championship game in the event that the Bills and Chiefs are slated to play against each other in the title game. Per a release from the NFL, Atlanta would host the game...
Centre Daily
Atlanta acquires veteran G Danielle Robinson from Indiana
The Atlanta Dream acquired three-time WNBA All-Star guard Danielle Robinson from the Indiana Fever on Friday for guard Kristy Wallace. Robinson is also a three-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection who ranks 13th in league history in career assists (1,376) and among the top 20 in career free-throw percentage, assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio.
Comments / 0