It’s been more than three months since the heated, physical altercation between Warriors forward Draymond Green and Jordan Poole ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Since the incident, Green has apologized to Poole, his teammates, spent time away from the franchise and been a part of Golden State’s up-and-down start to the season. The Warriors (20-21) are currently at No. 9 in the Western Conference standings.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO