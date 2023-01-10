ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClearScore Group Introduces ‘D•One’ Open Banking and Data Insight Business Specialised Open Banking Services for Lenders

The ClearScore Group today announces the launch of a new B2B business unit to offer UK lenders the most comprehensive and specialised open banking connectivity and transaction categorisation intelligence. D•One allows ClearScore to offer its wide range of financial partners, including many of the leading credit card providers and banks in the UK, a way to accelerate consumers’ bank data into mainstream lending. D•One has been built on the Group’s acquisition of Money Dashboard, which closed in early 2022.
The Fintech Show: Payments Transformation: How To Make Seamless Payments Systematic

Today we are going to be taking a look at how changes in the payments industry are causing financial institutions to initiate and scale up industry-wide change, the challenge of making seamless payments systematic whilst still having to serve their customers, uninterrupted. Joining us we have:. Roland Brandli and Andreas...
Over a Quarter (27%) of SMEs Are Considering Switching to a Challenger Bank in 2023

Fifty-one percent of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are considering switching their main bank or banking facilities provider in 2023, according to Smart Money People, the UK’s dedicated financial services review site. The research conducted amongst 500 senior decision-makers at SMEs from 8-14 December 20221, shows that of this...
livi bank Introduces livi Business to Empower Hong Kong’s SME Entrepreneurs

Livi bank, Hong Kong’s leading lifestyle-driven virtual bank, has announced the soft launch of livi Business as it extends its unique capabilities to benefit Hong Kong’s underserved small and medium enterprises (‘SMEs’). livi Business is first-in-market to offer a fully-automated mobile banking experience that is designed to enable entrepreneurs to take advantage of the latest developments in digital financial services. That experience begins today with its market-first capability that enables SME customers to open a new livi Business account in as little as one working day^.
TeamApt Reaches an Annualised Payments Volume of $170 Billion, Rebrands to Moniepoint

TeamApt Incorporated, the leading business banking platform in Nigeria, has adopted the name of its flagship product – Moniepoint, a testament to its success as the all-in-one digital banking solution for businesses across Nigeria. The Moniepoint brand is already an established and trusted name among its customer base in Nigeria and adopting it as the name means one less layer between the brand and the people it intends to serve.
Viktoria Ruubel joins Veriff as Managing Director of Digital Identity

Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that Viktoria Ruubel has joined the company as Managing Director of Digital Identity. Ruubel will be responsible for leading the business strategy and expansion of Veriff’s core product towards a reusable digital identity platform. Ruubel brings more than twenty years of...
Digital Dollar Project Hires Key Staffers to Expand U.S. CBDC Exploration in 2023

The Digital Dollar Project (“DDP”), a non-profit focused on catalyzing the public discussion around a U.S. CBDC, today announced new hires to support the strategic growth of its policy research and experimentation teams. “DDP is growing to meet the domestic challenges of varying advances in the international development...
FF Virtual Arena: How Can Banks Spend Their Budget Wisely Amid Economic Uncertainty In 2023 And Beyond?

For this special Virtual Arena, we welcome two experts in digital finance and banking, Peter-Jan Van De Venn, the VP of Global Digital Banking at Mobiquity, and Brett King, celebrated author and self-proclaimed futurist, to discuss the future of digital banking, what fintechs and legacy institutions should be focusing on and how banks can spend their budget wisely amid economic uncertainty.
Earnix Welcomes New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Global Expansion

Earnix, the market-leading provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, today announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2023. Mr. Gilthorpe will be taking over the helm from Mr. Udi Ziv, who served as the company’s CEO over the past six years.
Quartr Signs Breakthrough Deal With Sweden’s Largest Online Broker Avanza

Quartr (www.quartr.com) has passed a significant milestone on its mission to bring the financial community closer together by signing a breakthrough API deal with Sweden’s largest online broker. This means that Avanza, with almost two million customers, will be able to offer crucial information such as earnings calls, accompanying documents, reports, and slide decks directly through its online brokerage platform. The Quartr API will help Avanza build stronger relationships with their customers and lead to increased transparency in the market.
Citcon Partners With Klarna to Offer Klarna’s Flexible Payment Solutions Worldwide

Citcon, the leading one-stop service global payment platform in providing in-store, online, and mobile payment solutions, and Klarna, the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, announced today an integration and business partnership which will add Klarna as a featured mobile wallet available through Citcon’s omni-channel payment platform. Merchants currently using the Citcon payment gateway can now provide Klarna as a payment option for online purchases and in-store payments using Citcon’s payment capability.
FinWise Bank Announces Meg Taylor as SVP Chief Accounting Officer

FinWise Bank, a subsidiary of FinWise Bancorp, is pleased to announce that Meg Taylor has been appointed as the Bank’s new Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Taylor brings over 30 years of experience in the finance and accounting industries. As Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer,...
Blockchain Capital Announces Promotion of Kinjal Shah to General Partner

Blockchain Capital, LLC announced the promotion of Kinjal Shah to the role of General Partner. Since joining Blockchain Capital in 2018, Kinjal has become a key investment team member, leading the firm’s research content strategy and working closely with founders to offer post-investment support. During her time at Blockchain...
Worldline Partners With Lidio Payment Services to Help International E-commerce Businesses Access Turkish Consumers

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payments services, has announced a strategic partnership with Lidio Payment Services Inc (Lidio), one of Turkey’s leading Fintech companies. The solution will help international e-commerce merchants businesses to enter Turkey’s burgeoning e-commerce market. The Turkish e-commerce market is one of the...
BNY Mellon’s Isabel Schmidt on Building an ISO 20022 Ecosystem for Financial Institutions

For this segment of The Paytech Show, BNY Mellon’s Co-Head of Global Payments Products, Isabel Schmidt, elaborate on the company’s ISO 20022 ecosystem and delivers services to clients that not only guarantee reconciliation but speed and transparency. For Schmidt, payments solutions must be conceived end-to-end, the ecosystem aims to deliver solutions across the value chain and improve functions like payments initiation and financial reporting across a bank.

