ClearScore Group Introduces ‘D•One’ Open Banking and Data Insight Business Specialised Open Banking Services for Lenders
The ClearScore Group today announces the launch of a new B2B business unit to offer UK lenders the most comprehensive and specialised open banking connectivity and transaction categorisation intelligence. D•One allows ClearScore to offer its wide range of financial partners, including many of the leading credit card providers and banks in the UK, a way to accelerate consumers’ bank data into mainstream lending. D•One has been built on the Group’s acquisition of Money Dashboard, which closed in early 2022.
Fast-Growth B2B Payments Company Mondu Secures $13m Series A Extension for Continued International Expansion
B2B payments company Mondu has today announced a $13m Series A extension round led by Valar Ventures alongside FinTech Collective. The new investment follows an impressive first year for Mondu, where the company scaled fast, expanded into new markets and launched more products that simplify the financial lives of businesses.
The Fintech Show: Payments Transformation: How To Make Seamless Payments Systematic
Today we are going to be taking a look at how changes in the payments industry are causing financial institutions to initiate and scale up industry-wide change, the challenge of making seamless payments systematic whilst still having to serve their customers, uninterrupted. Joining us we have:. Roland Brandli and Andreas...
Cloud-native issuer processor Enfuce and Orka Ventures launch market-first consumer lending offering
Pioneering issuer processing powerhouse, Enfuce, today announces a new partnership with Orka Ventures, the Nordic-Czech fintech holding company, to launch Orka Card, a new consumer lending card and mobile app that challenges the traditional understanding of ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) lending. Until now, Orka Ventures has focused...
Newfront Expands Growing Network of Producers With Addition of Industry Veteran Chris James
Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm based in San Francisco, today announced it has added Chris James to its growing team of producers. James brings 15 years’ experience in the industry providing consultation and risk solutions to businesses spanning privately-held middle market brands to Fortune 500 companies. Specializing in...
Over a Quarter (27%) of SMEs Are Considering Switching to a Challenger Bank in 2023
Fifty-one percent of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are considering switching their main bank or banking facilities provider in 2023, according to Smart Money People, the UK’s dedicated financial services review site. The research conducted amongst 500 senior decision-makers at SMEs from 8-14 December 20221, shows that of this...
livi bank Introduces livi Business to Empower Hong Kong’s SME Entrepreneurs
Livi bank, Hong Kong’s leading lifestyle-driven virtual bank, has announced the soft launch of livi Business as it extends its unique capabilities to benefit Hong Kong’s underserved small and medium enterprises (‘SMEs’). livi Business is first-in-market to offer a fully-automated mobile banking experience that is designed to enable entrepreneurs to take advantage of the latest developments in digital financial services. That experience begins today with its market-first capability that enables SME customers to open a new livi Business account in as little as one working day^.
TeamApt Reaches an Annualised Payments Volume of $170 Billion, Rebrands to Moniepoint
TeamApt Incorporated, the leading business banking platform in Nigeria, has adopted the name of its flagship product – Moniepoint, a testament to its success as the all-in-one digital banking solution for businesses across Nigeria. The Moniepoint brand is already an established and trusted name among its customer base in Nigeria and adopting it as the name means one less layer between the brand and the people it intends to serve.
Viktoria Ruubel joins Veriff as Managing Director of Digital Identity
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that Viktoria Ruubel has joined the company as Managing Director of Digital Identity. Ruubel will be responsible for leading the business strategy and expansion of Veriff’s core product towards a reusable digital identity platform. Ruubel brings more than twenty years of...
Digital Dollar Project Hires Key Staffers to Expand U.S. CBDC Exploration in 2023
The Digital Dollar Project (“DDP”), a non-profit focused on catalyzing the public discussion around a U.S. CBDC, today announced new hires to support the strategic growth of its policy research and experimentation teams. “DDP is growing to meet the domestic challenges of varying advances in the international development...
Ashurst Fintech Legal Labs partners with six new industry leaders for 2023 accelerator programme
Fintech Legal Labs, a business accelerator programme provided by law firm Ashurst, is collaborating with six new industry leaders to enhance the cutting-edge advice delivered to the third cohort of its programme, which supports Fintechs who are advancing to the next stage of their business journeys. Members of the 2023...
FF Virtual Arena: How Can Banks Spend Their Budget Wisely Amid Economic Uncertainty In 2023 And Beyond?
For this special Virtual Arena, we welcome two experts in digital finance and banking, Peter-Jan Van De Venn, the VP of Global Digital Banking at Mobiquity, and Brett King, celebrated author and self-proclaimed futurist, to discuss the future of digital banking, what fintechs and legacy institutions should be focusing on and how banks can spend their budget wisely amid economic uncertainty.
Earnix Welcomes New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Global Expansion
Earnix, the market-leading provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, today announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2023. Mr. Gilthorpe will be taking over the helm from Mr. Udi Ziv, who served as the company’s CEO over the past six years.
Quartr Signs Breakthrough Deal With Sweden’s Largest Online Broker Avanza
Quartr (www.quartr.com) has passed a significant milestone on its mission to bring the financial community closer together by signing a breakthrough API deal with Sweden’s largest online broker. This means that Avanza, with almost two million customers, will be able to offer crucial information such as earnings calls, accompanying documents, reports, and slide decks directly through its online brokerage platform. The Quartr API will help Avanza build stronger relationships with their customers and lead to increased transparency in the market.
Citcon Partners With Klarna to Offer Klarna’s Flexible Payment Solutions Worldwide
Citcon, the leading one-stop service global payment platform in providing in-store, online, and mobile payment solutions, and Klarna, the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, announced today an integration and business partnership which will add Klarna as a featured mobile wallet available through Citcon’s omni-channel payment platform. Merchants currently using the Citcon payment gateway can now provide Klarna as a payment option for online purchases and in-store payments using Citcon’s payment capability.
FinWise Bank Announces Meg Taylor as SVP Chief Accounting Officer
FinWise Bank, a subsidiary of FinWise Bancorp, is pleased to announce that Meg Taylor has been appointed as the Bank’s new Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Taylor brings over 30 years of experience in the finance and accounting industries. As Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer,...
Blockchain Capital Announces Promotion of Kinjal Shah to General Partner
Blockchain Capital, LLC announced the promotion of Kinjal Shah to the role of General Partner. Since joining Blockchain Capital in 2018, Kinjal has become a key investment team member, leading the firm’s research content strategy and working closely with founders to offer post-investment support. During her time at Blockchain...
BR-DGE Partners With Visa to Offer Businesses and Consumers More Choice in How They Manage Their Money
BR-DGE, a leading payment orchestration provider, today announced a three-year partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to offer innovative payment solutions to merchants and consumers, giving them greater choice in how they pay and get paid. Consumers and businesses are looking for new ways to manage their...
Worldline Partners With Lidio Payment Services to Help International E-commerce Businesses Access Turkish Consumers
Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payments services, has announced a strategic partnership with Lidio Payment Services Inc (Lidio), one of Turkey’s leading Fintech companies. The solution will help international e-commerce merchants businesses to enter Turkey’s burgeoning e-commerce market. The Turkish e-commerce market is one of the...
BNY Mellon’s Isabel Schmidt on Building an ISO 20022 Ecosystem for Financial Institutions
For this segment of The Paytech Show, BNY Mellon’s Co-Head of Global Payments Products, Isabel Schmidt, elaborate on the company’s ISO 20022 ecosystem and delivers services to clients that not only guarantee reconciliation but speed and transparency. For Schmidt, payments solutions must be conceived end-to-end, the ecosystem aims to deliver solutions across the value chain and improve functions like payments initiation and financial reporting across a bank.
