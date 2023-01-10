ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

ualr.edu

UA Little Rock to Kick-Off Spring Semester with Welcome Week

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will welcome its students with a week of fun activities to start off the spring 2023 semester with a bang!. The spring semester begins Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Welcome Week runs through Friday, Jan. 20. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, we encourage students to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkansasadvocate.com

Sanders names directors of economic development, environmental quality

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday appointed two state agency veterans to be directors of the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Caleb Osborne will serve as director and chief administrator of environment at ADEQ, and Clint O’Neal will lead AEDC as executive director, Sanders...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school

Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KHBS

Fort Smith lawmaker named new chair of Arkansas' Black Caucus

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A state representative from Fort Smith was appointed chair of the Black Caucus in Arkansas Wednesday. Rep. Jay Richardson, a Democrat who represents District 49 in north Fort Smith, is serving his third term in office. "What we're looking at are things that are important...
FORT SMITH, AR
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Colliers Arkansas names new principals, shareholders

Commercial real estate firm Colliers Arkansas recently announced several additions to its leadership team. New principals include Kim Battle, Mason Lewis, Justin Bentley in the Little Rock office and Megan Murdock in the Rogers office. Battle, director of property management, joined the firm in 2007 as a property manager and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas legislator proposes banning LGBTQ panic defense

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas legislator has proposed a bill that would abolish the panic defense in regards to a victim's sexual orientation. State Senator Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock) filed the bill on Thursday, January 12. The gay or trans panic defense is a legal defense tactic that...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

DPA Chair Tennille to run again for the party’s top post

Democratic Party of Arkansas (DPA) Chair Grant Tennille has reversed course and announced Thursday (Jan. 12) in an e-mail to party members he will run again for the chair post during the Party’s Jan. 28 state meeting. Tennille, first elected to the chair in October 2021, had announced Sept....
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Community leaders outraged over critical race theory order

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new executive order in Arkansas is hoping to put a stop to certain subjects being taught in school. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders started her time in office by signing an order to prohibit critical race theory in the classroom. It’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas judge voids casino license granted to Cherokee Nation

The contentious path to building a casino in Pope County took yet another turn Thursday when Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox ruled that Arkansas officials “unconstitutionally” granted a casino license to Cherokee Nation Businesses. Gulfside Casino Partnership had appealed a November 2021 decision by the Arkansas...
POPE COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

St. Louis Fed names changes to Little Rock Branch board

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has announced the following changes to its Little Rock Branch board of directors, effective Jan. 1:. Vickie D. Judy, chief financial officer and vice president at America’s Car-Mart Inc. in Rogers, has been elected board chair for 2023 by the Branch board of directors. She has served on the board since 2018.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

