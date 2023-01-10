Read full article on original website
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock to Kick-Off Spring Semester with Welcome Week
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will welcome its students with a week of fun activities to start off the spring 2023 semester with a bang!. The spring semester begins Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Welcome Week runs through Friday, Jan. 20. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, we encourage students to...
arkansasadvocate.com
Sanders names directors of economic development, environmental quality
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday appointed two state agency veterans to be directors of the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Caleb Osborne will serve as director and chief administrator of environment at ADEQ, and Clint O’Neal will lead AEDC as executive director, Sanders...
University of Arkansas professor discusses governor’s executive order on critical race theory
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order that prohibits critical race theory from being taught to kids in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade.
ualrpublicradio.org
Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school
Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
KHBS
Fort Smith lawmaker named new chair of Arkansas' Black Caucus
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A state representative from Fort Smith was appointed chair of the Black Caucus in Arkansas Wednesday. Rep. Jay Richardson, a Democrat who represents District 49 in north Fort Smith, is serving his third term in office. "What we're looking at are things that are important...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
Governor’s latest executive order repeals ‘obsolete’ COVID restriction orders
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order repealing multiple previous executive orders pertaining to COVID-19 that she deemed "obsolete."
Arkansas education secretary discusses plans as governor pushes school reform
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jacob Oliva was appointed by the state board as commissioner of the Division of Elementary & Secondary Education on Thursday— and now, Arkansas's new Secretary of Education has the same powers as his predecessor. The unanimous decision meant that Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' choice...
talkbusiness.net
Colliers Arkansas names new principals, shareholders
Commercial real estate firm Colliers Arkansas recently announced several additions to its leadership team. New principals include Kim Battle, Mason Lewis, Justin Bentley in the Little Rock office and Megan Murdock in the Rogers office. Battle, director of property management, joined the firm in 2007 as a property manager and...
ADH: New form of COVID-19 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health confirms on Jan. 12 that a new form of COVID-19 has been found in the state.
Arkansas legislator proposes banning LGBTQ panic defense
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas legislator has proposed a bill that would abolish the panic defense in regards to a victim's sexual orientation. State Senator Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock) filed the bill on Thursday, January 12. The gay or trans panic defense is a legal defense tactic that...
Little Rock teachers union comes out against Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ executive orders, public statements
The Little Rock teachers union has come out against public statements from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and executive orders she signed after taking office.
Gov. Sanders issues another school-focused executive order
On her second day in office, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued another executive order pertaining to education in The Natural State.
talkbusiness.net
DPA Chair Tennille to run again for the party’s top post
Democratic Party of Arkansas (DPA) Chair Grant Tennille has reversed course and announced Thursday (Jan. 12) in an e-mail to party members he will run again for the chair post during the Party’s Jan. 28 state meeting. Tennille, first elected to the chair in October 2021, had announced Sept....
Kait 8
Community leaders outraged over critical race theory order
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new executive order in Arkansas is hoping to put a stop to certain subjects being taught in school. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders started her time in office by signing an order to prohibit critical race theory in the classroom. It’s...
Executive order calls for more charter schools
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Wednesday focusing on education. More specifically, prioritizing L.E.A.R.N.S. It stands for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and school safety.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arkansas Activities Association Announces 2023 Regional & State Tournament Host Sites
The Arkansas Activities Association announced on Wednesday the host sites for the 2023 regional and state tournament sites for soccer, baseball, softball, track & field, cross country, and volleyball. In a press release from the office of Bobby Swofford at the Association, “the Arkansas Activities Association Board of Directors voted...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas judge voids casino license granted to Cherokee Nation
The contentious path to building a casino in Pope County took yet another turn Thursday when Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox ruled that Arkansas officials “unconstitutionally” granted a casino license to Cherokee Nation Businesses. Gulfside Casino Partnership had appealed a November 2021 decision by the Arkansas...
Springdale high school shows vision of what Governor Sanders looks to accomplish
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tuesday, during her inauguration speech, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders continued her push for better education in Arkansas. "As long as I am governor, our schools will focus on the skills our children need to get ahead in the modern world," Sanders said during her speech. Sanders...
talkbusiness.net
St. Louis Fed names changes to Little Rock Branch board
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has announced the following changes to its Little Rock Branch board of directors, effective Jan. 1:. Vickie D. Judy, chief financial officer and vice president at America’s Car-Mart Inc. in Rogers, has been elected board chair for 2023 by the Branch board of directors. She has served on the board since 2018.
