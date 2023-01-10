Read full article on original website
Vox
The NYC nurses strike reveals a fundamental flaw in US health care
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. More than 7,000 nurses in New York City are on strike after failing to agree on a new...
VIDEO: Amid strike, nurses forced to say goodbye to special patient from picket line
Nurses on strike at Mount Sinai left the picket line on Wednesday to say a very special goodbye to a young patient heading home from the NICU.
Hochul plans $1 billion investment in mental health care in New York
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With more than 3,200 New Yorkers struggling with severe mental illness living on streets and subways, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $1 billion plan to address the dire mental health crisis in the state. Hochul said her plan will add 1,000 beds for inpatient psychiatric treatment and create 3,500 housing units […]
WCVB
Experts say these face masks provide the best protection during the 'tripledemic'
This upcoming winter season, the stage is set for seasonal sickness and COVID-19 infection rates to surge aggressively in what's being called a "tripledemic" — and health care experts are urging Americans once again to consider wearing face masks while in public. The latest call for masks doesn't concern...
The Bronx Chronicle
Nurses Union Strike at Montefiore Hospital – Day Two
Nurses Union Strike at Montefiore Hospital – Day Two. On a cloudy Tuesday afternoon, day two of the Nurses strike against Montefiore Hospital’s all three campuses, I came upon over one hundred nurses who were protesting in the street in front of 1825 Eastchester Road, better known as the main building of the Einstein campus of Montefiore Hospital.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
mskcc.org
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MediSys Health Network Announce New Collaboration to Enhance Cancer Care in Queens
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and MediSys Health Network (Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Flushing Hospital Medical Center) today announced a new collaboration that will expand access to world-class cancer care for the people of Queens and eastern Brooklyn. Aligning MSK’s unique expertise and specialized cancer care with the deep community integration and acute care knowledge of MediSys Health Network, the collaboration is positioned to make a true difference in the lives of thousands of New Yorkers.
NY1
Municipal retirees fight private health insurance proposal
A marathon City Council hearing Monday heard hours of testimony on a controversial plan that could allow hundreds of thousands of municipal retirees to pay to keep their current health insurance plan, rather than switching to a private provider as planned. It’s a budget battle that goes back years. Both...
NBC New York
NY High School Student Overdoses After Smoking Weed Vape Possibly Laced with Fentanyl
There were some frightening moments inside a Westchester County high school when a teenage student suddenly collapsed amid an overdose after smoking a weed vape pen that may have been laced with fentanyl. The big scare took place inside New Rochelle High School earlier in the week, after a student...
News 12
Increase in weapons found in city schools has parents on high alert
There has been an increase of at least 383 weapons and dangerous instruments seized in city schools from July 1 to Jan. 1, a 15.3 percent increase from the previous year, according to the NYPD. Mona Davids heads the New York City School Safety Coalition, which is made up of...
fox5ny.com
Latest coronavirus variant more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated
NEW YORK - New York City health officials warn that the latest Omicron subvariant that is making up the majority of COVID-19 cases may be more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated than previous variants. They say people who have already had COVID-19 might also be more likely...
New Yorkers tell painful tales of inflated food costs while grocery shopping
Inflation may have cooled slightly — but the still-high prices are hitting consumers hard. The Post talked to New Yorkers at city grocery stores about how the rising costs of food staples are forcing them to change their habits and cut back. Here are their stories: Joey Rafanan, 76, East Village, Manhattan Inflation is difficult for the retired doctor to stomach because it forced him to cut back on his favorite food — eggs. “I used to eat eggs every day for my breakfast, [I was] always buying eggs. I would eat scrambled eggs five days a week,” he said. “I would eat...
Tons of food tossed daily at migrant hotel in Midtown, workers say
Workers at a hotel for migrants in Midtown Manhattan tell Eyewitness News they throw out large garbage bags of free, prepared food every day.
Amid nursing strike, NY labor unions have Gov. Kathy Hochul on the defensive
A nursing strike in New York City has Gov. Kathy Hochul (right) trying to strike a balance between labor unions and hospitals. The Democratic governor’s relationship with the labor movement is stressed by a nurses’ strike and chief judge selection. [ more › ]
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Education Employee, Eric Morales, 53, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 53-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Eric Morales. NYC Department of Education. Charges:. leaving the scene of an accident: injury. The investigation remains ongoing.
State of the State: N.Y. Gov. Hochul proposes legalizing basement apartments in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined her sweeping plans to expand access to New York housing, including a proposal that New York City be given the authority to legalize basement apartments, during her State of the State address on Tuesday. During her speech, Hochul emphasized that the Empire...
News 12
Brooklyn high school receives special visit from NYC Schools Chancellor Banks
Students at John Dewey High School in Gravesend gave a warm welcome to the city’s Schools Chancellor David Banks as he toured the school and highlighted how they’re prepping their students. The chancellor made a visit to the school to learn more about the school’s college and career...
CUNY ends ‘remedial’ courses, marking a major shift
New York City’s public community colleges, for the first time in decades, assigned no new students this year to “remedial” classes, marking a major milestone in how the system supports students with academic gaps. For more than 50 years, the City University of New York’s community colleges would assess students’ math and English skills when they enrolled and assign those who didn’t meet CUNY’s cutoff to “remedial” courses. These courses didn’t confer...
'If you don't get help, you'll die.' Mother of 4 shares story of modern-day slavery in Westchester
Hilda Chabuka tells News 12 she was forced to work around the clock and was denied sleep, toiletries and even doctor visits.
theforumnewsgroup.com
Adams Announces Lawsuits against Three Landlords Whose Buildings have Dangerous Conditions
Alma Realty Corporation’s offices are located in Long Island City. Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Corporation Counsel Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix on Friday announced that the city has filed two lawsuits against landlords Alma Realty Corp. and Empire Management America Corp. for allowing thousands of residents to live in dangerous conditions as a result of thousands of code violations. The suits seek to improve the living conditions of the thousands of tenants in more than 20 buildings collectively owned by the two landlords. Additionally, the city’s Law Department today entered into a separate agreement with a third landlord — Sentinel Real Estate Corporation — that sets time frames for repairs. The three actions seek the correction of approximately 2,100 violations in buildings located in Upper Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.
