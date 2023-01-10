ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 104.7

First Drifts, Now, ‘Windrows of Snow’ for Sioux Falls Motorists

Wintertime presents challenges for those in the country and in the city. Our friends in the country were, and still are, dealing with snow. In Sioux Falls one of the latest challenges is dodging or avoiding areas where crews are moving some of the piles from the shoulder of the road, 'back to the road' in what I call a windrow of snow, to be loaded onto trucks.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside

It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

What’s This Sculpture In The Empire Mall In Sioux Falls?

My wife and I were in the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls recently and saw this interesting sculpture. Our curiosity was piqued so we walked over to have a closer look. The sculpture features 250 cell phones. A sign said these phones represent the number of drivers who were killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in 2021.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

FAA Outage Delays Flights From Sioux Falls & Minneapolis

If traveling by air today make sure to have your airline app with the latest updates as the FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. An outage across the National Airspace System is sending several flights into delay affecting several cities including Sioux Falls and Minneapolis. The Omaha Airport Authority is reporting similar delays. As of 6:15 AM the.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota

The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

HOT 104.7 KKLS-FM Sioux Falls BRAND MANAGER

Results Townsquare MEDIA - Sioux Falls, SD is searching for our next superstar Brand Manager to oversee heritage CHR Hot 104.7!. You must be a 360-talent able to propel this important brand to new heights. Townsquare is a digital-first company, built in tandem with great radio brands that emphasize great...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Home Court Back To Back Weekends for Augustana & USF Basketball

The Augustana University women's and men’s basketball teams return home Friday and Saturday to host UMary and Minot State. The Augie women (13-3) are 7-3 in the NSIC. The Vikings continue to be led by Aislinn Duffy who leads in scoring averaging 15.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. The Vikings rank 15th in the nation in field goal percentage with 45.5 percent.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy