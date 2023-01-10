DOJ reviewing documents at Biden center; House adopts rules package; Georgia wins national title | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Lebanon-Express
2nd location revealed as Biden comments on classified documents
President Joe Biden confirmed revealing the location of a second set classified documents found from Biden's time as vice president.
Lebanon-Express
Biden: US 'fully' committed to Japanese alliance
President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were holding wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday as Japan looks to build security cooperation with allies in a time of provocative Chinese and North Korean military action. The two administrations were also ready to seal an agreement to bolster U.S.-Japanese cooperation on space with a signing ceremony by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa. The Oval Office meeting and signing ceremony at NASA's Washington headquarters will cap a weeklong tour for Kishida that took him to five European and North American capitals for talks on his effort to beef up Japan's security. Biden welcomed Kishida to the White House on Friday morning for the prime minister's first visit to Washington since he took office in October 2021. Inside the Oval Office, the U.S. president praised Japan for its "historic" increase in defense spending and pledged close cooperation on economic and security matters. "We meet at a remarkable moment," Biden told Kishida, adding later: "The more difficult job is trying to figure out how and where we disagree." Kishida, speaking through an interpreter, said the two nations share fundamental values such as democracy and the rule of law and stressed that their joint role on the global stage is becoming even greater. It all comes as Japan announced plans last month to raise defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product in five years, a dramatic increase in spending for a nation that forged a pacifist approach to its defense after World War II. Japan's defense spending has historically remained below 1% of GDP.
Lebanon-Express
Biden team finds more docs; Pearl Harbor survivor marks 105th birthday; guitar great Jeff Beck dies | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. » Two New York City hospitals have reached a tentative contract agreement with thousands of striking nurses, ending a walkout that disrupted patient care. The deal will see nurses return to work Thursday.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger trades intensity for fear in 2nd court appearance: body language expert
University of Idaho quadruple stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger's body language in court analyzed by expert on mannerisms and deception Susan Constantine.
Lebanon-Express
Yellen to stay on at Biden's request
Janet Yellen has agreed to stay on as US Treasury Secretary. Bruce Einhorn reports on Bloomberg Television.
Lebanon-Express
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to "extraordinary measures" to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy time until Congress...
Lebanon-Express
Border pressures migrate north as Venezuelans head to Denver
DENVER — Javier Guillen just wanted to get to the United States as he endured a three-month trek from Venezuela, hiking through Central American jungles and spending four days clinging to the roof of a Mexican train known as “the beast” to avoid police and kidnappers. But...
Lebanon-Express
Poll shows Republican voters still loyal to Trump
'Newsweek' reports that recent polls show that Republican voters remain loyal to former President Donald Trump, despite hints of waning support among lawmakers.
Why New Nebraska Senator’s China Ties Are Causing Concern
Newly-minted Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts is headed for Washington, D.C.—and straying toward a minefield of potential conflicts of interest, experts warn, thanks to his business entanglements with foreign governments.Cornhusker State Gov. Jim Pillen, who sits in the office Ricketts occupied up until last week, handed the scion of the Chicago Cubs-owning dynasty the upper-house seat that formerly belonged to Ben Sasse, now of the University of Florida. The newly-minted federal lawmaker has yet to file a disclosure with the Senate outlining his income and investment portfolio.But The Daily Beast revealed last year that Ricketts’ filings in Nebraska had long shown...
Lebanon-Express
Flight departures resume across the United States after FAA system outage
The stop order in place after the failure of its NOTAMS -- or Notice to Air Missions -- system was lifted by the FAA shortly before 9 a.m. Eastern Time as the agency said normal air traffic operations were resuming across the country.
MAGA Loser’s Nepo Baby Threatens Ugly GOP Meltdown
She’s facing possible indictment for her alleged role in the scheme to overturn the 2020 election. Meanwhile, the Michigan Republican Party suffered an historic “ass-kicking” at the polls last November under her leadership.Surely, Meshawn Maddock’s influence within the state GOP is at an end—right?Wrong, say some party activists and left-of-MAGA dissenters, who claim Maddock—the party’s co-chair and ideological leader for the past two years—may have a poison pill to force down the throat of the party faithful.That pill, they say, is her 22-year-old son-in-law, Parker Shonts, who is seeking election as youth vice chair when Michigan Republicans convene for their...
Lebanon-Express
‘Parade of storms’ throttles California for a third straight week
The governor’s office in the US state has increased the death toll to 14, with a five-year-old still missing in the floods.
Lebanon-Express
FAA Computer System Outage Halts All Flights in the US
FAA Computer System , Outage Halts, All Flights in the US. On January 11, flights across the United States were grounded after the Federal Aviation Administration was hit by a computer outage. NBC reports that the issue forced the FAA to halt all nationwide flights until the issue was resolved. Just before 9 a.m., the FAA announced that the order had been lifted and that normal operations could gradually resume. As a result over 5,400 flights were delayed, and over 940 flights were canceled. As a result over 5,400 flights were delayed, and over 940 flights were canceled. According to the FAA, its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system had "failed.". Pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly. A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight, Federal Aviation Administration, via NBC. The FAA said that flights had been grounded “to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information" as it brought the NOTAM system back online. According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, there is currently "no evidence of a cyberattack at this point.". According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, there is currently "no evidence of a cyberattack at this point.". She added that the Department of Transportation had been directed to conduct a full investigation by President Joe Biden. She added that the Department of Transportation had been directed to conduct a full investigation by President Joe Biden. Today’s FAA catastrophic system failure is a clear sign that America’s transportation network desperately needs significant upgrades. , Geoff Freeman, U.S. Travel Association President and CEO, via NBC.
Lebanon-Express
Electric aircraft allows Ohio farmers to fly over their land, and more of today's top videos
These electric aircrafts allow farmers in Ohio to fly over their land, a zoo in the UK is celebrating the birth of critically endangered chimpanzee, and more of today's top videos.
