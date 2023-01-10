Read full article on original website
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall at lunchtime yesterday, January 12, 2023. The assault, which involved a weapon that was not a firearm, was reported at the mall at 12:00 PM Thursday. This was the 13th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, but the first of 2023.
Armed suspect robs 16-year-old of jacket in Hyattsville, Maryland
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed by an armed suspect at a store in Hyattsville Friday night. According to a series of tweets from Hyattsville Police, the robbery happened at a store in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. When officers arrived, they learned...
Suspect in Silver Spring McDonald's stabbing attacked 3 victims without warning, documents say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The suspect who police say stabbed three men at a Silver Spring McDonald's this week attacked the victims without warning, and the suspect is accused of stabbing another person last month, according to a probable cause statement filed in court. The stabbing at the downtown...
Police search for missing Germantown teen
GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Germantown. According to detectives with the department's Special Victims Investigation Division, Gianna Nicole Conley was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at about 4 p.m. in the 20100 block of Gunners Terrace, near the Germantown campus of Montgomery College.
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
Employee at Bethesda CVS stabbed during attempted robbery, police say
An employee was stabbed during an attempted armed robbery Thursday at the CVS store in the 7800 block of Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda, Montgomery County Police said in a statement to Bethesda Beat. A man entered the store, grabbed some merchandise and exited without paying, according to Officer Carlos Cortes.
1 person taken to hospital following apartment fire in Montgomery Co.
BETHESDA, Md. — Several people were rescued and one person was taken to an area hospital following a Bethesda apartment fire Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of Westlake Drive near Arizona Circle.
Police ask for help finding 'critical' missing man in DC
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who went missing on Friday. Dakota Jones, 37, was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Police have labeled the case as a "critical" missing person. Police...
DC Councilmember gets body camera footage of Karon Blake shooting scene
WASHINGTON — It’s been one week since the shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake in Brookland. Many neighbors are still searching for answers as to what led to his death. DC Police have yet to identify the man who shot Blake. However, they claim the man walked out...
VIDEO: Man carjacked at ATM in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released video Wednesday hoping someone would recognized the person accused of carjacking a man at an ATM on Jan. 4. The Montgomery County Police Department said the man had gotten out of his car to use the drive-through ATM at Truist Bank, located in the 12000 block […]
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint while at drive-thru ATM in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was carjacked at knifepoint while using a drive-thru ATM in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the Major Crimes Division is investigating the armed carjacking that was reported on Jan. 4.
Recent violent crimes in Silver Spring have residents concerned
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A recent crime wave has residents in Downtown Silver Spring on edge. Montgomery County police made an arrest in the McDonald's stabbing that happened Tuesday morning on Wayne Avenue, but the uptick in violent crime in and around the area is concerning for residents. FOX 5...
Suspect in murder of Baltimore MTA bus driver arrested in Atlanta
BALTIMORE — The man accused of killing a Baltimore MTA bus driver was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said.Police arrested Leon Douglas Hill, 53, who was wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Hill is being charged with first-degree murder and will be extradited back to Baltimore.Police confirmed that the shooting was domestic related.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told...
1 dead in South Capitol Street double shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in southwest D.C. The shooting was reported around 9:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street near a 7-Eleven store. No suspects or motives have been identified. Metropolitan Police officials say at...
Man wanted for alleged murder of MTA bus driver arrested in Atlanta
Baltimore Police say 53-year-old Leon Douglass Hill shot and killed Elaine Jackson, 40, on October 18 in the employee parking lot of the Bush Bus Division.
Prince George's Co. MS-13 gang member sentenced to life in prison
A 28-year-old Maryland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for crimes he committed while part of the MS-13 gang. Brayan Contreras-Avalos was sentenced on charges related to his participation in a racketeering enterprise known as La Mara Salvatrucha, or "MS-13," and a concurrent five years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy.
17-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — A 17-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in Waldorf, Maryland on Friday. The Charles County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place. Just after 8 p.m., the...
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old
Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.
Baltimore man accused of taking part in three murders within the same month
Last week Baltimore Homicide detectives charged 26-year-old Ameer Gittens for the 2021 Halloween murder of Antwan Andrews.
Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
