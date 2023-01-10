ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall at lunchtime yesterday, January 12, 2023. The assault, which involved a weapon that was not a firearm, was reported at the mall at 12:00 PM Thursday. This was the 13th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, but the first of 2023.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Police search for missing Germantown teen

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Germantown. According to detectives with the department's Special Victims Investigation Division, Gianna Nicole Conley was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at about 4 p.m. in the 20100 block of Gunners Terrace, near the Germantown campus of Montgomery College.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WUSA9

2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Employee at Bethesda CVS stabbed during attempted robbery, police say

An employee was stabbed during an attempted armed robbery Thursday at the CVS store in the 7800 block of Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda, Montgomery County Police said in a statement to Bethesda Beat. A man entered the store, grabbed some merchandise and exited without paying, according to Officer Carlos Cortes.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Police ask for help finding 'critical' missing man in DC

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who went missing on Friday. Dakota Jones, 37, was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Police have labeled the case as a "critical" missing person. Police...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

VIDEO: Man carjacked at ATM in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released video Wednesday hoping someone would recognized the person accused of carjacking a man at an ATM on Jan. 4. The Montgomery County Police Department said the man had gotten out of his car to use the drive-through ATM at Truist Bank, located in the 12000 block […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Recent violent crimes in Silver Spring have residents concerned

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A recent crime wave has residents in Downtown Silver Spring on edge. Montgomery County police made an arrest in the McDonald's stabbing that happened Tuesday morning on Wayne Avenue, but the uptick in violent crime in and around the area is concerning for residents. FOX 5...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect in murder of Baltimore MTA bus driver arrested in Atlanta

BALTIMORE — The man accused of killing a Baltimore MTA bus driver was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said.Police arrested Leon Douglas Hill, 53, who was wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Hill is being charged with first-degree murder and will be extradited back to Baltimore.Police confirmed that the shooting was domestic related.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead in South Capitol Street double shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in southwest D.C. The shooting was reported around 9:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street near a 7-Eleven store. No suspects or motives have been identified. Metropolitan Police officials say at...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Prince George's Co. MS-13 gang member sentenced to life in prison

A 28-year-old Maryland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for crimes he committed while part of the MS-13 gang. Brayan Contreras-Avalos was sentenced on charges related to his participation in a racketeering enterprise known as La Mara Salvatrucha, or "MS-13," and a concurrent five years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

17-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — A 17-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in Waldorf, Maryland on Friday. The Charles County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place. Just after 8 p.m., the...
WALDORF, MD
Wbaltv.com

Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

