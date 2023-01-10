Read full article on original website
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke asks for public help after a Bald Eagle is found dead at Carvins CoveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Kaptain Robbie Knievel has passed away and Roanoke residents recall when he was in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Airbnb is becoming popular in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WWE: Saturday Night Main Event comes to the Berglund Center after being sold to Saudi ArabiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Starbucks union held rally asking to bargain first contract
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local Starbucks employees held a rally outside the coffee shop demanding a fair contract. The Starbucks located at The Bridges was one of the first to unionize in Southwest Virginia. Employees say they have been unable to bargain their first contract since forming the union in...
WDBJ7.com
VDOT closing one lane of Route 40 to repair bridge railing
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT is closing the west lane of Rt.40 (Gretna Road) at the bridge over Potter Creek in Pittsylvania County to repair damage to the bridge railing. The lane closure will begin on January 13th and last until further notice. VDOT says temporary traffic signals will...
WECT
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A utility worker in West Virginia died by electrocution while on the job Wednesday. West Virginia State Police said 24-year-old Daniel McGrath was installing fiber optic wire while working on a bucket truck near a road in Oakvale. American Electric Power said it was...
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to fire at Altec Industries in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Altec Industries in Daleville Friday morning. Firefighters say around 7:45 they received a call for a structure fire. They report when they got to the building they found heavy smoke coming from the dust collector.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Vehicle strikes bridge on Route 24, is engulfed in fire
The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (Company 13) responded to a vehicle fire just before midnight Tuesday, Jan. 3, on Route 24 (Stewartsville Road) in Bedford County. Engine 13, Engine 131, Utility 13 and Tanker 13 responded to the incident. Engine 13 was first to arrive, finding an SUV with a...
Real estate experts in Roanoke share updates on local housing market
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Inflation has held a heavy impact on buyers and sellers within the housing market. Local experts in Roanoke say the New River Valley area is pretty steady but there have been some recent developments, adding that the recent economy, politics, and weather all play a key role. Principal Broker, Robert Lichtenstein […]
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg fire stations receive new thermal imaging cameras
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - All eight Lynchburg fire stations have new thermal imaging cameras to help with fighting fires. The 15 new cameras are the Seek Attack Pro model and have the following features:. 320x240 High resolution thermal sensor. 76,800 temperature pixels for maximum image clarity and senstivity. Waterproof design.
WSLS
Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions
DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Starbucks Union Workers To Hold Contract Rally
Periods of rain later today with isolated storms.
WSLS
🔒POLL: Does thunder in winter mean snow is soon to follow?
ROANOKE, Va. – There’s an old saying that claims if there is thunder in the winter, it will snow seven days later. But is there truth to it? Let us know what you think in the survey below:. Meteorologist Chris Michaels put this old weather wives’ tale to...
WDBJ7.com
Inflation and ending of pandemic relief brings concerns about food insecurity in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
WDBJ7.com
Lucky sandwich leads Pittsylvania County truck driver to win $1 million
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize. Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount...
Martinsville Police launch its ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) says residents are going to start seeing more State Police throughout Martinsville as it implements its “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. The initiative started on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Martinsville Police. They say Virginia State Troopers will help with traffic safety and the goal is […]
WDBJ7.com
The Brick Running Store in Danville expands to offer community gathering space
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brick Running & Tri Store is expanding to be able to offer more for their customers. The brick opened in 2012 and specializes in running shoes, bikes and other athletic gear. Two years ago, they decided to renovate the upstairs of the building. The added...
WDBJ7.com
Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County to consider raising water and sewer service rates at next business meeting
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County says it will discuss increasing rates for water and sewer service at its business meeting on January 17th. It would be the county’s first price increase since 2013. The county says the majority of customers would see an increase in the range...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
WDBJ7.com
Grant helps opens door for future project in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Campbell County, the City of Lynchburg and the Lynchburg Regional Airport are buzzing about a recent GO Virginia grant that will help bring to life more than 200 acres just outside the airport. “This project literally has been talked about, and bannered around for probably...
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Declutter in the New Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a brand new year, and if you’re like most people, one of your top goals is getting organized. But where do you start? How do you part with that souvenir cup that’s been in the back of your cabinet for 10 years that you never use?
