Interior designers share 5 bedroom trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros think color drenching, vintage furniture, and sconces and pendant lighting will be popular but say white bedding and bare floors need to go.
9 must-have multifunctional furniture pieces for small spaces
Choosing stylish, multifunctional furniture is the best way to elevate a small space and make it work for you, on every level
Top Trends in Home Design and Decor for 2023
Every year, home design trends surprise us with a new twist or turn. In 2023, we can expect many amazing trends that will allow creatives to make their homes look absolutely up-to-date, elegant and comforting. If you’re planning a renovation after the New Year or just want to stay in the loop with all the innovations in home design and décor, here are a few most prominent trends to keep an eye on:
Organize your small front entryway in minutes with these 12 picks
Organize your front entryway with these helpful shoe racks, shelves, and storage benches. No matter how tiny your space is, these pieces will tidy it
Designer Nate Berkus' Budget-Friendly Tips For Redecorating Your Home
If it's time to refresh, but you don't feel like spending your entire bank account on new furniture, check out Nate Berkus' easy, inexpensive redecorating tips.
I wanted a posh wooden dining table but saved £700 creating one myself using £15 paint
A SAVVY spender managed to save £700 taking up the DIY challenge to revamp her dining table rather than splurging on a posh new one. Kerry Green, 49, from Hull decided to upgrade her furniture herself rather than splashing out on a fancy table. The mum-of-four and works as...
This dreamy home makeover has kick-started an interior design career
A loft conversion and stylish new kitchen have made Caroline Kilgour’s home perfect for family life, where old and new styles are paired to perfection
For The Love Of Kitchens Designers Offer DIY Kitchen Renovation Advice – Exclusive
Design duo Paul O'Leary and Helen Parker of "For the Love of Kitchens" shared the best things to consider when preparing for a kitchen makeover.
homesenator.com
Why Should You Care About Interior Design?
If you scoff when you see another HGTV or Netflix show about the next top interior designers and say, “anyone could do their job”, this article’s for you. Here, we will discuss the reasons why you should care about your interior design. And before you ask, no, it’s not just so you can look like a well-adjusted adult.
homedit.com
Cottage Style House: History of This Charming House Type
A cottage-style house is a quaint and small structure dating back to the Middle Ages in Europe. Workers of the land created these small dwellings to keep them warm and dry. They built the homes from local materials like thatch, stone, and wood. They also made the cottages self-sufficient, equipping them with gardens for food and a well for water.
homestyling.guru
Ten modern homes with interiors informed by biophilic design
Biophilic design, which aims to create spaces in which humans are more connected to nature, is becoming increasingly popular. In this lookbook, we’ve gathered 10 interiors with soothing biophilic designs. The design principle can be used in architecture and interior design through the use of natural materials, as well...
15 Garage Remodel Ideas To Boost Your Home Curb Appeal
You might be able to complete these garage-related projects on your own in one afternoon or one weekend or hire a professional garage door installer.
