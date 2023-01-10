ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andre Oentoro

Top Trends in Home Design and Decor for 2023

Every year, home design trends surprise us with a new twist or turn. In 2023, we can expect many amazing trends that will allow creatives to make their homes look absolutely up-to-date, elegant and comforting. If you’re planning a renovation after the New Year or just want to stay in the loop with all the innovations in home design and décor, here are a few most prominent trends to keep an eye on:
IGN

Deathwave Deck Build Guide

Marvel Snap’s Deathwave deck generally uses a specific setup and card list to win matches, and we’re going to guide you through how to build it. Deathwave decks don’t often have many variations, but you can use our card list to help create one that you’re comfortable with. All of the cards here are found in Pool 3 or lower.
IGN

Genesis Avatar Boss Guide

This IGN page covers Part 10: Heroes' Genesis Avatar Boss Fight in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII PSP and the Reunion versions from the Walkthrough. Below, you can find information on Genesis Avatar itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Genesis...
IGN

Plane Review

Plane debuts in theaters on Jan. 13, 2023. Theatrical audiences were first introduced to Plane — the latest action-thriller rescued from a Redbox premiere by Gerard Butler’s presence — through its head-scratching trailer. It had one of the funniest title reveals in recent memory, between the gravity with which its five simple letters appear across the screen, and the fact that it seemed to have little to do with an airplane at all, beyond its first few seconds (picture watching a Titanic advert only for the movie to be called “Automobile” since that’s how Rose reaches the harbor). However, in an early twist to the new year, not only does the plane in question have a large and vital presence in the movie, but Jean-François Richet’s tale of a plane trip gone awry, and a subsequent escape from a Filipino jungle teeming with militants, isn’t just competently crafted, but pretty enjoyable too.
HAWAII STATE
homesenator.com

Why Should You Care About Interior Design?

If you scoff when you see another HGTV or Netflix show about the next top interior designers and say, “anyone could do their job”, this article’s for you. Here, we will discuss the reasons why you should care about your interior design. And before you ask, no, it’s not just so you can look like a well-adjusted adult.
IGN

New LEGO Flower Sets Are Up for Preorder

LEGO has announced two new entries in its extremely popular line of LEGO Icons and Botanical Collection flower sets. There’s a Wildflower Bouquet and a Dried Flower Centerpiece set. Both are available for preorder now (see them on Amazon). They release February 1, giving you plenty of time to pick them up for Mother’s Day, or just as colorful sets to display around the house.
homedit.com

Cottage Style House: History of This Charming House Type

A cottage-style house is a quaint and small structure dating back to the Middle Ages in Europe. Workers of the land created these small dwellings to keep them warm and dry. They built the homes from local materials like thatch, stone, and wood. They also made the cottages self-sufficient, equipping them with gardens for food and a well for water.
HAWAII STATE
IGN

Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy Field Research

Fairy- and Dragon-type Pokemon are abounding in the Twinkling Fantasy event of Pokemon Go. Not only can you find these Pokemon returning in wild encounters, but you can even improve your chances of encountering them by completing Field Research Tasks. Complete Twinkling Fantasy Field Research Tasks to earn encounters with...
homestyling.guru

Ten modern homes with interiors informed by biophilic design

Biophilic design, which aims to create spaces in which humans are more connected to nature, is becoming increasingly popular. In this lookbook, we’ve gathered 10 interiors with soothing biophilic designs. The design principle can be used in architecture and interior design through the use of natural materials, as well...
IGN

About Boozers Arm

This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission Drinking Himself to Death. Drive to the marker on your map and a cutscene will play between Deacon and Skizzo. Get on Your Bike and Ride to the Lost Lake Farm. Drive over to the Lost Lake Farm to...

