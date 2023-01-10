Read full article on original website
IGN
Pokemon GO Community Day Schedule 2023
Once a month, Niantic hosts Pokémon GO Community Days. On Community Day events, for three hours, a special featured Pokémon will appear, along with the chance to collect goodies like extra Stardust and more. Get a group from your area together to play Pokémon GO during Community Day.
IGN
Pokemon GO Zekrom Raid: Weaknesses, Counters, Best Move Set
The Legendary Pokemon, Zekrom takes center stage in Raids within Pokemon GO, with Shiny variants out there ready to add to your collection. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the starting date and time for the Raids, as well as the Zekrom counters and strategies you should be aware of.
IGN
Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge Guide
Not only is it exciting to see our local areas perfectly swarming with Fairy- and Dragon-type Pokemon, by stepping outside and collecting them all, you can earn resources to evolve your very own Mega Salamence!. Participate in the Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge from January 10, 2023 at 8 AM (Local...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet version 1.2 update announced for February
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be getting even more improvements when the version 1.2 update drops in February, it has been confirmed. Although they made history as Nintendo’s biggest launch in history, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been plagued by bugs, glitches, and plenty of lag – issues that persist even two months on from release.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
ComicBook
$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.
IGN
Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy Field Research
Fairy- and Dragon-type Pokemon are abounding in the Twinkling Fantasy event of Pokemon Go. Not only can you find these Pokemon returning in wild encounters, but you can even improve your chances of encountering them by completing Field Research Tasks. Complete Twinkling Fantasy Field Research Tasks to earn encounters with...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's second major update fixes more bugs
Update 1.2.0 arrives in late February
IGN
Genesis Avatar Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 10: Heroes' Genesis Avatar Boss Fight in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII PSP and the Reunion versions from the Walkthrough. Below, you can find information on Genesis Avatar itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Genesis...
game-news24.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have released new additions in latest update
The Pokemon Company dropped off new details today, and several new additions were added to Pokemon Scarlet andamp; Violet, some of which include new creatures. The team introduced several new Pokemon to find around the island today, as well as several new technologies, improvements to certain gym bosses and other people you’ll discover. We’ve got more details regarding the new ones below, but you’ll have more to say about the latest version on their website.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go's February Community Day Will Make a Lot of Players Happy
Pokemon Go's January Community took place this past weekend, and Niantic is already making plans for February. Today, the company revealed first details about next month's Community Day, and it's one that should make a lot of players happy! On Sunday, February 5th, Noibat will be taking the spotlight, making the Flying/Dragon-type much easier to come by! Noibat's evolved form Noivern requires a whopping 400 Candies to evolve, making it one of the harder Pokemon to obtain in the game. The event will start at 2 p.m. local time and will last until 5 p.m. local time.
game-news24.com
Good Pokemon!
There are many great Pokemon with Bug-type features on Pokemon GO including Genesect, Scizor and the UFO. If you want to win battles in GO, you should also have some powerful Pokemon of different types so that you can exploit a weak opponent. Against Dark, Grass and Psychic-type Pokemon, Bugs...
bleedingcool.com
The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 39: Unown V Alt
Bleeding Cool's spotlight on the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest moves to the Alt Arts, beginning with Unown. In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, spotlighting the first of four Alternate Arts in the set.
Starfield is getting a 'deep dive' showcase, but not until after this month's Xbox/Bethesda livestream
Microsoft has confirmed that an Xbox/Bethesda 'Developer Direct' livestream showcase will take place on January 25.
IGN
Face-Off: Which 2023 Game Are You Most Excited For?
2023 has officially arrived, and that means we are finally in the year (fingers crossed) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Starfield, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and so many more fantastic games will be released. However, we're very curious to see which 2023 game you are most excited for.
ComicBook
Next Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update Announced, First Details Revealed
The Pokemon Company celebrated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet this week with a new commemorative video acknowledging the milestone of over 1,000 Pokemon, and as part of the same event, the next update for the newest Pokemon games was announced. This update will be the first one the games have gotten this year, though it'll take a bit longer to release since it's not scheduled to be available until later in February.
IGN
Dominance - Official Steam Early Access Announcement Trailer
Dominance is a multiplayer top-down shooter, built on a no-limits attitude. Choose between a rich variety of different ability and item combinations and select one of 5 distinct characters. Battle up to 24 foes on the ever-evolving terrain to claim victory. Dominance is available now on Steam Early Access for PC.
IGN
Destiny 2 Update 6.3.0.3 Patch Notes
The latest hotfix has dropped for Destiny 2 in the form of Update 6.3.0.3, bringing with it a number of fixes and adjustments. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Patch Notes, as well as a link to read them in full. Activities. Heist Battlegrounds. Fixed an issue...
Polygon
FFXIV Endwalker guide: Treasure map locations (Ophiotauroskin)
FFXIV’s patch 6.3 added a new type of treasure map: Ophiotauroskin, which allows you to visit The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon in Elpis. They work similarly to Kumbhiraskin maps, with some slight location differences. This is the first time FFXIV has included two separate maps that lead to dungeons in...
