Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Fortnite’s v23.10 maintenance patch brings back Chapter 4 features
Fortnite started Chapter Four after only a year in the previous Chapter, as opposed to the typical two-year run. As with every other new Chapter, Epic Games added a wealth of features like graphics improvements, new movement options, and interesting new weapons. But a few of the new mechanics and weapons were disabled in the game due to bugs—until now.
IGN
Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge Guide
Not only is it exciting to see our local areas perfectly swarming with Fairy- and Dragon-type Pokemon, by stepping outside and collecting them all, you can earn resources to evolve your very own Mega Salamence!. Participate in the Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge from January 10, 2023 at 8 AM (Local...
ComicBook
Madden 23 Gets First Update of 2023, Patch Notes Revealed
The first title update for Madden NFL 23 has now rolled out across all platforms. In recent weeks, EA has had a rough go of things with its latest Madden game. At the end of 2022, Madden 23's franchise mode experienced a problem that wiped out a number of player saves. And while this caused quite a commotion within the Madden community, EA has now released a new patch for the game while continuing to look to fix this previous problem.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Games for January 2023 Revealed With a Catch
Xbox finally announced the list of Xbox Game Pass games for January 2023, though those announcements did come with a bit of catch this time. While people were very much looking forward to these reveals because of an atypical pattern for Xbox Game Pass over the past couple of weeks, the games themselves aren't ones that are wholly new. They'll be new to Xbox Game Pass, sure, but we already knew the three games in question were coming to the service, so it's not really much of a reveal at all.
ComicBook
$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Leak Teases Release of Popular Battle Royale Game
A new leak tied to the Nintendo Switch has indicated that a popular battle royale title that launched in 2022 could finally be coming to the platform. In a general sense, it's not rare to see the Switch receive certain titles a bit later on compared to other consoles. Since the hardware has a bit less power at its disposal, developers often have to optimize their games for Switch a bit more carefully, which leads to them arriving at later dates. Fortunately, for those who have been holding out for one free-to-play game to land on Switch, it looks like its release could be right around the corner.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
Tri-City Herald
Overwatch 2 Fans Slam Medusa Widowmaker Skin as “Pay-to-Lose”
Overwatch 2 players have taken issue with Widowmaker's new Medusa skin, calling it "pay-to-lose." The Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2 is set to end on Jan. 19, and so far players have been taking in everything the event has to offer. Heroes enter into a free-for-all deathmatch, with the hero with the highest number of kills at the end being declared the champion and getting a statue of themselves placed in Illios Ruins.
IGN
Genesis Avatar Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 10: Heroes' Genesis Avatar Boss Fight in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII PSP and the Reunion versions from the Walkthrough. Below, you can find information on Genesis Avatar itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Genesis...
Polygon
Xbox showcase coming to highlight 2023 games, but Starfield won’t be there
After months of relative quiet from Microsoft on the games front, the company plans to show off part its Xbox Game Studios lineup in a new showcase called “Developer_Direct” that will stream on Jan. 25. Microsoft has no shortage of games coming to Xbox, Windows PC, and Game...
Best space games on Xbox Game Pass
Here’s our list with the top 10 space games you can play right now on Xbox Game Pass.
Starfield is getting a 'deep dive' showcase, but not until after this month's Xbox/Bethesda livestream
Microsoft has confirmed that an Xbox/Bethesda 'Developer Direct' livestream showcase will take place on January 25.
Modern Warfare 2's latest update has 'broken' the game, oops
Do you remember that scene from The Simpsons where Sideshow Bob is surrounded by rakes? Seemingly no matter where he steps he'll step on a rake slamming straight into his noggin again and again. Not only is this obviously top tier comedy, it's what I'm reminded of when I read Infinity Ward and Activision's latest decisions about Call of Duty.
IGN
For Honor - Official Weekly Content Update for January 12, 2023 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings the Reigning Inferno Bundle and the Volcanic Destruction Blast Free Roam Emote. Watch the trailer to see the details and what to expect with this latest For Honor content update.
IGN
Several Forza Horizon Developers Leave Playground Games and Xbox to Form New Studio
Several developers from Xbox's Forza Horizon developer Playground Games have left the company to form a new studio, Maverick Games. As reported by Eurogamer, former Forza Horizon 5 creative director Mike Brown will lead the new studio and is joined by five other former Playground employees. The development team is at work on a "premium open world game for consoles and PC" and has already secured "significant seed funding".
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - Dying Sun
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 15 - Dying Sun. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN
Dominance - Official Steam Early Access Announcement Trailer
Dominance is a multiplayer top-down shooter, built on a no-limits attitude. Choose between a rich variety of different ability and item combinations and select one of 5 distinct characters. Battle up to 24 foes on the ever-evolving terrain to claim victory. Dominance is available now on Steam Early Access for PC.
IGN
Human: Fall Flat - Free Level: Miniature Launch Trailer
Here's your look at the free level, Miniature, in this trailer for Human Fall Flat. In this free level, explore a world where puzzles are gigantic, and the challenges even bigger.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans praise Twinkling Fantasy event’s wild spawn list
Pokemon Go fans have praised the variety of Pokemon available to catch during the game’s Twinkling Fantasy event. While many Pokemon Go fans undoubtedly have a love-hate relationship with developer Niantic thanks to certain decisions like event ticket pricing or lackluster seasonal events. It seems Pokemon Go fans have...
IGN
World of Tanks - Official Battle Pass Special: Judgment Day Trailer
Watch the trailer for the Terminator 2: Judgment Day limited-time collaboration coming to World of Tanks PC and World of Tanks Blitz. From today, January 12, through to January 26, World of Tanks PC players can embark on an epic journey that includes tanks, time travel and lots of molten metal. Battle Pass Special: Judgment Day is the event inspired by the blockbuster movie, with a special T-832 tank, unique decals, inscriptions with iconic phrases, 2D styles camouflages inspired by the film scenes, and four vehicle commanders directly from the Terminator 2 universe. The campaign consists of 50 stages, and everyone can participate in the event automatically, as players do not need to activate the progression like with Chapters in regular Battle Passes.
Comments / 0