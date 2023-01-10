Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Pokemon Go's February Community Day Will Make a Lot of Players Happy
Pokemon Go's January Community took place this past weekend, and Niantic is already making plans for February. Today, the company revealed first details about next month's Community Day, and it's one that should make a lot of players happy! On Sunday, February 5th, Noibat will be taking the spotlight, making the Flying/Dragon-type much easier to come by! Noibat's evolved form Noivern requires a whopping 400 Candies to evolve, making it one of the harder Pokemon to obtain in the game. The event will start at 2 p.m. local time and will last until 5 p.m. local time.
IGN
Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge Guide
Not only is it exciting to see our local areas perfectly swarming with Fairy- and Dragon-type Pokemon, by stepping outside and collecting them all, you can earn resources to evolve your very own Mega Salamence!. Participate in the Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge from January 10, 2023 at 8 AM (Local...
game-news24.com
Good Pokemon!
There are many great Pokemon with Bug-type features on Pokemon GO including Genesect, Scizor and the UFO. If you want to win battles in GO, you should also have some powerful Pokemon of different types so that you can exploit a weak opponent. Against Dark, Grass and Psychic-type Pokemon, Bugs...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans praise Twinkling Fantasy event’s wild spawn list
Pokemon Go fans have praised the variety of Pokemon available to catch during the game’s Twinkling Fantasy event. While many Pokemon Go fans undoubtedly have a love-hate relationship with developer Niantic thanks to certain decisions like event ticket pricing or lackluster seasonal events. It seems Pokemon Go fans have...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet version 1.2 update announced for February
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be getting even more improvements when the version 1.2 update drops in February, it has been confirmed. Although they made history as Nintendo’s biggest launch in history, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been plagued by bugs, glitches, and plenty of lag – issues that persist even two months on from release.
A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch is on the way
Another Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch is in the works, and The Pokemon Company plans to release it sometime in late February. The news comes as Game Freak and The Pokemon Company celebrate reaching the milestone of 1,000 total Pokemon since the series first began in the mid-1990s. The 1,000th...
ComicBook
Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master Premiere Shares First Look
Pokemon fans, a new wind is blowing into town. Last year, the world was warned about the franchise's plans to shake things up in 2023. One of its biggest moves will come shortly as Ash Ketchum plans to leave the anime behind. Soon, the hero will kickstart his final season as a sort of farewell tour, and we've just been given our first look at its premiere.
game-news24.com
Pokemon Day is about to be an Legendary Day celebration
It was almost a month since Pokemon UNITE stepped up last roster, but it seems to be about to add another game to that playable Legendary Pokemon in celebration of Pokemon Day in February. Although Legendary Pokemon are no strangers to UNITE, only one of them has been playable before....
