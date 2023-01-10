The Deion Sanders era at Colorado was supposed to begin with a road game at TCU, but Coach Prime appears to have leaked some info about a big schedule change.

During the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Sanders told him Colorado will open their season against Arizona State in 2023. The Buffaloes are traveling to Fort Worth to take on TCU in Week 1 on Sept. 2, so they must be playing Arizona State in Week 0.

Colorado hosted Arizona State this past season, which means their season opener against the Sun Devils will be on the road.

It makes sense for Colorado to be part of Week 0, when there are only a handful of games played. Sanders leaving Jackson State for Colorado was some of the biggest news of the year in college football. He is already taking some huge recruits with him .

Sanders’ first game with the Buffaloes should generate plenty of buzz.

The post Deion Sanders leaked info about big change to Colorado’s schedule appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .