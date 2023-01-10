Read full article on original website
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
The Hunter Biden, Chinese connection to the classified documents scandal: What you need to know
On Monday it was revealed that highly classified documents had been discovered in an office used by Joe Biden before he became president. This creates a host of problems for him.
Democrat suggests classified docs in Biden's home, office may have been 'planted' after second batch found
A Democratic representative told Fox News that the classified documents found in President Biden's possession could have been "planted."
Joy Behar, Don Lemon and MSNBC called out for quick defense of Biden: 'Pathetic and predictable'
The liberal media quickly went to bat for President Biden after classified documents were found at his private office, and critics were quick to call out the 'pathetic' coverage.
Biden classified docs scandal widens, Dem senators who may consider retirement and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Who's next? Six Democratic senators who may retire ahead of a potentially brutal 2024 election
Several Democrats in battleground states are up for re-election in 2024, but a tough electoral map that favors Republicans may lead some of them to retire.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Texas man allegedly decapitates newlywed wife, sheriff says 'parts and pieces were recovered'
A Texas man killed his newlywed wife this week in a gruesome slaying, authorities said
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada participated in joint press conferences during a two-day the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
After Biden scandal, former CIA attorney worries about ‘over-criminalizing’ the mishandling of classified docs
As President Biden's scandal regarding government documents makes headlines, a CNN segment spoke about how mishandling of such critical information may be over-criminalized.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
'Garland, if you're listening': Lindsey Graham sends DOJ stern message over Biden classified docs case
South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham sounded off Wednesday following the revelation a Biden-linked office had classified information found in it.
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
Don Lemon, Chuck Schumer clash over Biden classified documents story: 'For God's sake'
CNN's Don Lemon pressed Chuck Schumer Friday after the Senate Majority Leader claimed that Biden had handled the situation surrounding the documents "correctly."
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Biden can't keep classified docs in that garage, ex-White House ethics lawyer says: 'This is a dumpster fire'
Former Senate candidate Richard Painter criticizes President Biden for storing classified materials in multiple locations on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
