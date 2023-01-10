ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Nebraska DHHS to launch new Explore Benefits Tool

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will soon launch a new feature of the iServe Nebraska portal – Explore Benefits, an anonymous, mobile-friendly, pre-screening tool to help Nebraskans identify benefits for which they may qualify. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key...
NEBRASKA STATE
ValueWalk

Proposed Child Tax Credit From Nebraska To Give Up To $1,000

Nebraska families could soon be able to claim a child tax credit if a new proposal is approved. A new bill introduced in the state legislature on Wednesday calls for a child tax credit of up to $1,000 from Nebraska that covers about 81% of the state’s children. State...
NEBRASKA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska drivers have new license plate option for the new year

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraskans have a new license plate option for the new year. The new specialty plate will raise funds to support educational programs by History Nebraska. The new plate, designed in likeness of the Good Life highway signs, is now available through the Department of Motor Vehicles. “The Good Life signs we see on the highways have been a part of our history since the early 1970s,” says Chris Goforth, Marketing Manager for History Nebraska. “Now, people can showcase the good life everywhere they go while supporting educational programs at our museums and virtual programs across the state.”
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmaker introduces legislation to eliminate State Board of Education

A constitutional amendment introduced in the Nebraska Legislature on Friday would give voters the opportunity to eliminate the State Board of Education. Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced LR24CA, which would eliminate the board and give the governor the power to appoint an education commissioner. If passed by the Legislature, the constitutional amendment would then go onto the 2024 ballot for voter approval.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural

LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who rely on the Rural Transportation Program run by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will have to find a new ride starting this summer. The program serves Cass, Dodge, and Washington counties, and limited areas of Sarpy and Douglas counties. ENOA is cutting the program after a grant from the Department of Transportation expires.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature

6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Drought conditions persist across Nebraska, western Iowa. As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. Omaha fire crews battle...
NEBRASKA STATE
ourchanginglives.com

Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall

Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
NEBRASKA STATE
tsln.com

Come Hell or high water: Nebraska commits to a canal

Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. vccx. If Colorado keeps up its pace of use of the South Platte River, Nebraskans might have to drink whiskey instead. Ok, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but issues are brewing over water rights between the two states. Brief geography and...
NEBRASKA STATE
agupdate.com

Making connections for agriculture

Right this very minute down on the farm, I am packing. For most of the month of January, I am not going to be much help on the farm. Tom is on his own. Thanks to all the efforts of Farm Bureau, the Nebraska LEAD program and Nebraska CommonGround, I’m going to be sharing our story. I will be heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the (AFBF) American Farm Bureau annual convention as part of the promotion and education committee. I will have an opportunity to share how a grant that Lancaster County Farm Bureau received from AFBF was able to impact the many people that visit the Lancaster County Fair. We were able to add to our corn planting display to show how photosynthesis is responsible for helping us raise corn. In another segment, I will be getting to share how working with the media and our legislators is helping create connections so that as questions arise, they will feel comfortable reaching out to people like me and Tom.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show winners announced

NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show wrapped up its 36th edition this past week at the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk. WJAG radio and its sister station 106 KIX are the show’s sponsors and announced the major door prize winners for the 2023 Show.
NORFOLK, NE
NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN: January 11, 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - D.C.-based physicians group calls on Pillen to phase out ‘factory farms. - Nebraska Soybean Farmers encouraged to apply for candidacy. - Groups Urge Enactment of American Beef Labeling Act.
NEBRASKA STATE

