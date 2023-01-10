Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Nebraska DHHS to launch new Explore Benefits Tool
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will soon launch a new feature of the iServe Nebraska portal – Explore Benefits, an anonymous, mobile-friendly, pre-screening tool to help Nebraskans identify benefits for which they may qualify. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key...
ValueWalk
Proposed Child Tax Credit From Nebraska To Give Up To $1,000
Nebraska families could soon be able to claim a child tax credit if a new proposal is approved. A new bill introduced in the state legislature on Wednesday calls for a child tax credit of up to $1,000 from Nebraska that covers about 81% of the state’s children. State...
klkntv.com
Nearly 900,000 Nebraskans would benefit from proposed state child tax credit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill could help close to 900,000 Nebraskans. Introduced by Sen. Danielle Conrad, the Nebraska Child Tax Credit bill would benefit about 81% of the state’s children. Also known as Legislative Bill 294, it would provide families under a certain income level a...
siouxlandnews.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
iheart.com
Nebraska drivers have new license plate option for the new year
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraskans have a new license plate option for the new year. The new specialty plate will raise funds to support educational programs by History Nebraska. The new plate, designed in likeness of the Good Life highway signs, is now available through the Department of Motor Vehicles. “The Good Life signs we see on the highways have been a part of our history since the early 1970s,” says Chris Goforth, Marketing Manager for History Nebraska. “Now, people can showcase the good life everywhere they go while supporting educational programs at our museums and virtual programs across the state.”
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker introduces legislation to eliminate State Board of Education
A constitutional amendment introduced in the Nebraska Legislature on Friday would give voters the opportunity to eliminate the State Board of Education. Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced LR24CA, which would eliminate the board and give the governor the power to appoint an education commissioner. If passed by the Legislature, the constitutional amendment would then go onto the 2024 ballot for voter approval.
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who rely on the Rural Transportation Program run by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will have to find a new ride starting this summer. The program serves Cass, Dodge, and Washington counties, and limited areas of Sarpy and Douglas counties. ENOA is cutting the program after a grant from the Department of Transportation expires.
KETV.com
How much would the $1.35 billion Mega Millions winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big to start the new year. Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $1.35 billion — the second-largest in the game's history. The cash option is $707.9 million. The only...
WOWT
Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature
6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Drought conditions persist across Nebraska, western Iowa. As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. Omaha fire crews battle...
ourchanginglives.com
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
doniphanherald.com
Bill targets school library books and critical race theory in Nebraska classrooms
Nebraska school districts would be required to make learning materials available for public inspection and create a process for parents to object to books in the school library under a bill introduced at the Legislature on Thursday. The Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act (LB374) from Sen. Dave...
tsln.com
Come Hell or high water: Nebraska commits to a canal
Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. vccx. If Colorado keeps up its pace of use of the South Platte River, Nebraskans might have to drink whiskey instead. Ok, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but issues are brewing over water rights between the two states. Brief geography and...
agupdate.com
Making connections for agriculture
Right this very minute down on the farm, I am packing. For most of the month of January, I am not going to be much help on the farm. Tom is on his own. Thanks to all the efforts of Farm Bureau, the Nebraska LEAD program and Nebraska CommonGround, I’m going to be sharing our story. I will be heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the (AFBF) American Farm Bureau annual convention as part of the promotion and education committee. I will have an opportunity to share how a grant that Lancaster County Farm Bureau received from AFBF was able to impact the many people that visit the Lancaster County Fair. We were able to add to our corn planting display to show how photosynthesis is responsible for helping us raise corn. In another segment, I will be getting to share how working with the media and our legislators is helping create connections so that as questions arise, they will feel comfortable reaching out to people like me and Tom.
NebraskaTV
Experts say car drivers will likely see a price increase to their auto insurance
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — For many, it's a bill they don't think about as readily as, for example, filling up the tank and when on the drive to find low rates for car insurance, some experts say you may not. Grand Island native Jason Deras says he's seen a...
NebraskaTV
Draft horses return to Fonner Park with new Thunder on the Prairie show
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Draft horses display power and grace as they return to Fonner Park for Thunder on the Prairie. Step into Five Points Bank Arena and the sound will hit you. “You hear the thunder and pounding of the hooves,” said Gary Miller. Belgians, Percherons, and...
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show winners announced
NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show wrapped up its 36th edition this past week at the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk. WJAG radio and its sister station 106 KIX are the show’s sponsors and announced the major door prize winners for the 2023 Show.
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: January 11, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - D.C.-based physicians group calls on Pillen to phase out ‘factory farms. - Nebraska Soybean Farmers encouraged to apply for candidacy. - Groups Urge Enactment of American Beef Labeling Act.
News Channel Nebraska
Small Town Famous renovating, moving into historic Wolbach Building in downtown Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — A business that got its start selling headbands at volleyball tournaments keeps gaining more fame in Central Nebraska. Small Town Famous is on the move. Jacque Cranson started small with her screen printing and embroidery business 11 years ago. About seven years ago, she opened her first storefront after moving to Hastings.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature hears nine hours of comments on prayer, secret ballots and more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – From dropping the opening prayer to allowing firearms in the State Capitol, many topics were discussed Thursday at the public hearing on the Legislature’s rules. Dozens gathered to give their opinions in a nine-hour public hearing before the Rules Committee. Any rule changes that...
