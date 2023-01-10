Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Thanks to Netflix Games' end of the year wrap up last month, we learned that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge would be launching on Android sometime in 2023. Well, apparently, we didn't have long to wait, as Netflix Games has just launched the game on the Play Store. Much like every other Netflix Games release, you will need a Netflix account to play, but if you already have one, then you can hit the ground running since there are no extra fees to pay to enjoy the entirety of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

3 DAYS AGO