Read full article on original website
Related
I just tried one of the best skateboarding games on Android, and you should too
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Perfect Grind is the latest game from the indie studio and developer Noodlecake, who is behind some of our the best Android games out there, like Alto's Odyssey and Really Bad Chess. Perfect Grind joins the fray as a quirky skating game where you'll use straightforward swipe controls to perform a variety of tricks and combos, and you can even design your own skate parks to pull off your favorite tricks in style.
Stardew Valley's long-awaited 1.5 update is here, with fresh fixes abound
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you've been holding out to experience one of the best RPGs for Android, there's never been a better time than now to jump in. The popular farming sim Stardew Valley has finally been updated to version 1.5, which made its way to PC and consoles in 2020 and 2021, respectively. 1.5 is a huge update to the original game, adding entirely new locations to the world, new farm layouts, a feathery farm animal, and improved home renovations.
Marvel Snap's latest patch will shake up your deck building strategies
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Marvel Snap has been out for a few months and remains one of the best card games on Android. It's grown a lot since its release, with regular updates assuaging many fans' issues with the game. The latest update might not be as substantial as November's patch, which brought long-awaited changes like the Collector's shop, but regular players will be pleased by the balance changes that have made many underperforming cards more viable while nerfing frustrating ones.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge brings its nostalgic brawling gameplay to Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Thanks to Netflix Games' end of the year wrap up last month, we learned that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge would be launching on Android sometime in 2023. Well, apparently, we didn't have long to wait, as Netflix Games has just launched the game on the Play Store. Much like every other Netflix Games release, you will need a Netflix account to play, but if you already have one, then you can hit the ground running since there are no extra fees to pay to enjoy the entirety of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.
Dead Zebra's Year of the Rabbit Android collectible set comes with a slick jade-like figurine
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I've been a big fan of Dead Zebra's Android figurines for some time now, seeing that they are the perfect intersection of my interests in vinyl figures and Android OS. Over the years, I've collected more than a few, from a German drinking beer to a reporter snapping pics with a tiny camera, and I love them all. But Dead Zebra has piqued my interest today with its latest offering, a special edition 4-piece Android mini collectible set themed around the Year of the Rabbit. While the first round sold out incredibly quickly thanks to high demand, pre-orders are open, and the set should ship sometime in March.
Today's $100 discount is all the reason you need to grab Acer's awesome Chromebook Spin 514
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (3H) Acer's Spin 514 is everything you'd want in a mid-range Chromebook. This model has a 14-inch touch display, an AMD Ryzen processor, and a durable metal chassis. Today's $100 discount just adds to the appeal.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 can force-theme all icons on your home screen
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 just hit your Pixel phone this week, as long as you have joined the Android beta program. While there aren’t too many features on the surface other than the very welcome addition of new emoji, there are some further tweaks lurking in the code and behind feature flags. Among them is an option many have long waited for: Google is experimenting with a flag that forces themed icons on all apps on your phone.
Sands of Salzaar is an expansive open-world RPG with some unfortunate flaws
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The open-world RPG Sands of Salzaar is out now on Android. Originally released on PC in 2021, it offers an experience akin to the Mount and Blade franchise, where you explore a world filled with factions and quests, building up your party to engage in real-time battles. The Android release is a direct port of the PC version at a fraction of the price.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0