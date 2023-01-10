Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Pennridge posts 7 pins, rolls past North Penn on Senior Night
EAST ROCKHILL >> Pennridge’s Xavier Dantzler had to try for a headlock throw. “That’s just kind of my signature,” he said. “And he told me right before that ‘Don’t throw it, don’t throw it,’ and I threw it anyway cause I’m addicted to it.”
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Jan. 11th): Souderton edges CB South on the mat
Souderton 30, CB South 29: The Indians won seven bouts in a tightly contested match on Wednesday, closing it out when AJ Stayton pinned Cole Killough for the win. Also winning matches for Souderton were Vincent Tomasetti (won by decision), Sawyer Lester (won by fall), Kole Lester (won by fall), Thomas Gonce (won by decision), Charlie Arobone (won by decision) and Ezra Swartley (won by decision).
papreplive.com
West Chester East swims to victory over Eagles
West Chester >> The West Chester East swimming teams improved their record to 2-1 (for both boys and girls) and posted some district consideration times in a double victory against Bishop Shanahan Wednesday at the West Chester YMCA. The Viking girls earned a 91-60 win while the East boys prevailed...
papreplive.com
Quakertown takes care of Upper Dublin
UPPER DUBLIN >> Quakertown’s Suburban One League Liberty Division dominance continued Wednesday night. The Panthers, who’ve won six straight league titles, improved to 2-0 in league play with a 49-12 win over Upper Dublin at Upper Dublin High School. Despite the early-season wins over Abington and Upper Dublin,...
papreplive.com
Seagreaves twins boost up-and-coming Coatesville over Dtown East
UWCHLAN >> For much of their matches, their long brown hair escaped the headgear, hiding the eyes of Coatesville’s twin brothers, Evan and Jason Seagreaves. For as long as the duo has been wrestling, it’s mostly muscle memory at this point, but what the seniors could see is a promising lineup of underclassmen behind them.
papreplive.com
Boyertown hosts inaugural girls wrestling meet
BOYERTOWN >> A few months ago, there was no Boyertown girls wrestling team. But the Bears took a big step toward being recognized around the school and the community when it hosted a match for the first time on Wednesday night – a Quad Meet with Exeter, Governor Mifflin and Souderton with around 150 spectators.
papreplive.com
Pennridge girls, Central Bucks South boys swim to victory
EAST ROCKHILL >> Pennridge’s Senior Night provided an evening of fast swims and a promising glimpse of what lie ahead. “We’re training for districts and hopefully states so we’ll see,” said a smiling Adi Garges. Garges and the Pennridge girls brought it all together for a...
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Jan. 11): Hill School boys basketball falls to Rocktop Academy
Highlights: Trey O’Neil had a monster game with seven 3-pointers and 30 points, but Hill was unable to overcome Rocktop Academy at home. Jacob Meachem scored 17 for the Blues, Augie Gerhart put up 14 and Justin Molen added 12. Rocktop Academy: Howbeck 2 1-2 9; Greer 9 3-3...
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Googie Seidman rallies Haverford past Penncrest
It took Haverford High eight minutes Tuesday to just about match their offense from the previous 24 minutes. And that was enough for the Fords. Googie Seidman scored eight of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Fords eked out a 49-45 win over Penncrest. The Fords outscored the Lions, 24-14, in the final frame.
papreplive.com
Conestoga ends long drought against Jaguars
Steve Wiechecki won a tight decision (4-2) at 121 pounds and Matt Boye earned a major decision at 160 as Conestogs defeated Garnet Valley, 43-25 in a Central League wrestling match Wednesday. The Pioneers (4-0 Central League, 10-1 overall) got their first win over the Jaguars since 2012. Parker Warkentine...
papreplive.com
DLN roundup (Jan. 10): Unionville girls beat Kennett on Senior Night
The Unionvile High School girls basketball team defeated Kennett, 47-39, on Senior Night Tuesday. The Longhorns were led by Riley Angstadt (15 points), Shannon Megill (12 points), Elle Johnson (10 points) and Milana Amoss (7 points). Mikayla Kelly led the Blue Demons with 18 points. Conestoga 47, Radnor 23 >>...
papreplive.com
Girls Basketball Notebook: Tough schedules producing opposite results for Carroll, O’Hara
It’s tradition for Archbishop Carroll and Cardinal O’Hara to play an extremely difficult nonleague schedule and this season isn’t any different. The young Lions are off to a 7-2 start after losing two of their first three games. They have impressive wins over South Bronx Prep, Academy of Notre Dame and West Chester Rustin. O’Hara defeated George School (Newtown) at the Blue Star Invitational Sunday, 46-28, for its sixth consecutive victory.
papreplive.com
Dylan Blair’s big night leads Downingtown West over WC East
DOWNINGTOWN- Special players never cease to amaze. They usually shine the brightest on the biggest stage against the best opponents. Tuesday night at Wagner Gymnasium Downingtown West senior point guard Dylan Blair put on a virtuoso performance as he scored 27 points, dished out eight assists and he also got plenty of help from his teammates as Downingtown West downed West Chester East 65-48, in a key Ches-Mont National Division game Included in Blair’s 27 points were four three-balls.
papreplive.com
Rustin holds off Oxford, denying Hornets first win
EAST NOTTINGHAM >> Many lessons were learned during Tuesday’s Ches-Mont American boys’ basketball contest between West Chester Rustin and Oxford. But the visiting Golden Knights got the ‘W,’ which is the optimal way for any team to emerge from such a test. Rustin got off to...
papreplive.com
Upper Moreland rallies, beats Upper Dublin in overtime
UPPER DUBLIN >> Upper Moreland’s offense managed just two points in the third quarter and 14 in the game entering the fourth quarter against Upper Dublin Tuesday night. The Golden Bears faced a nine-point deficit – the largest difference of the night – with eight minutes left in regulation.
papreplive.com
Lansdale Catholic’s Casey becomes program’s all-time leading scorer in win over Bonner & Prendergast
LANSDALE >> Only 16 points separated Gabby Casey from becoming Lansdale Catholic girls basketball’s all-time leading scorer Tuesday night. It took just a little over four minutes into the Crusaders’ contest with visiting Bonner & Prendergast before the stellar senior guard, her teammates and a packed student section were celebrating her taking over the program’s top spot.
overtimeheroics.net
Coaching Trouble Brewing with Villanova Basketball?
Jay Wright? No, it’s Kyle Neptune, first year coach leading Villanova basketball, who has the Wildcats limping into January. The Wildcats have losses to Temple on the road, Michigan State on the road, Iowa State on a neutral, Portland on a neutral, and Oregon on a neutral, going 0-3 in the PK85 Invitational Victory tournament.
5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia
ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
Phillymag.com
Controversy Erupts After Main Line Cops Tase Black Woman in Wawa Parking Lot
Plus: Eagles playoff tickets go on sale, sell out immediately. But you can still get into the game, assuming you got a nice Christmas bonus. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
