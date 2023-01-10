DOWNINGTOWN- Special players never cease to amaze. They usually shine the brightest on the biggest stage against the best opponents. Tuesday night at Wagner Gymnasium Downingtown West senior point guard Dylan Blair put on a virtuoso performance as he scored 27 points, dished out eight assists and he also got plenty of help from his teammates as Downingtown West downed West Chester East 65-48, in a key Ches-Mont National Division game Included in Blair’s 27 points were four three-balls.

DOWNINGTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO