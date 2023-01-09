ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awards contracts for projects in Northeast District

By Muddy River News
muddyrivernews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County

JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Jake Wells

Stimulus money still available in Missouri for your rent or mortgage

Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
MISSOURI STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Jan. 2-6, 2023

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Bernice Joan Post and Melvin D. Post Trust of Golden...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
Missouri Independent

Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch

Better grades, improved health and higher lifetime earnings are why Missouri should join the growing list of states that provide universal school meals to all public school students. In 2017, researchers at Syracuse University published a study on the impact of free school lunches on all New York City middle school students. The findings showed […] The post Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Highway patrol currently hiring for civilian employees

(Jefferson County) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has plenty of jobs openings for not only for troopers, but for civilians as well. Corporal Logan Bolton with the patrol says there is currently several civilian positions open. [. My MO Info · KJ010623A.WAV. The application process to begin your career...
Missouri Independent

Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work

State workers would get their biggest pay raise in living memory under a plan proposed Wednesday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. In a news release, Parson said he wants to boost all state workers by 8.7% and to offer a $2 an hour night shift differential to employees in four agencies responsible for people under […] The post Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

Local Groundwater Affected By Missouri Coal Power Plants

Click the player below to listen to the interview:. The Environmental Protection Agency instituted a rule in 2015, which provides requirements for the safe disposal of Coal Ash. A November report from the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice shows that a majority of Missouri’s coal-fired power plants are actually causing more environmental harm.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

Surprise Snow Caused At Least 40 Car Crashes Across Mid-Missouri

Today's unexpected snow storm has already caused 40 non-injury crashes since 5:00 a.m. this morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop F — which covers Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, and Osage counties — has already received 122 calls for service due to the snow. This includes 69 stranded motorists and 40 non-injury crashes.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Could In-N-Out Burger Come To Missouri?

With the announcement earlier this week that In-N-Out Burger will be expanding East, could we see one coming to Missouri?. I have never had an In-N-Out Burger, so I can't tell you either way if I would like to have a restaurant closer or not. But many of my friends have said it's one of the best burgers they've ever had. The California-based company which has over 385 restaurants already made a BIG announcement about the future. Currently only based in California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas the company announced that they are expanding east with a brand new location in Tennessee.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Missouri Independent

Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent

The Lee’s Summit R-VII School District spent $72,824 last year fighting the Missouri Attorney General’s office. It is the last district standing in an onslaught of civil suits former Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought against school districts who enforced mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all the lawsuits were dismissed, most at the request […] The post Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent appeared first on Missouri Independent.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy