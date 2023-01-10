Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Traditional Character Meet and Greets Without Physical Distancing Return to Hong Kong Disneyland
Traditional character meet and greets have returned to Hong Kong Disneyland as there are no longer physical distancing requirements between characters and guests. Disney Magical Kingdom Blog on Twitter shared the news. They included a photo of a guest meeting Aurora with no distance between them. This comes after Hong...
WDW News Today
New Pink Corduroy Ear Headband Now Available at Disneyland
A new Minnie ear headband has arrived to Disneyland! We found this pink corduroy ear headband at The Briar Patch in Critter Country at Disneyland Park. This headband is understated but adorable! The ears and the headband itself are both made out of pink corduroy. The bow on top is...
WDW News Today
Construction Walls Themed to Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Downtown Disney District
Even though we haven’t seen much progress in the actual construction of Downtown Disney District’s reimagining, the construction walls blocking the flattened land has been jazzed up for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration. These walls block the construction zone for the reimagining of Downtown Disney District....
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Tiana’s Palace Restaurant Opening at Disneyland This Year
Disney has announced that the French Market Restaurant in Disneyland will close to become Tiana’s Palace later this year. The restaurant was announced last year. French Market Restaurant and Mint Julep Bar will be closed beginning February 17, 2023. The restaurant will reopen as Tiana’s Palace later in 2023. Mint Julep Bar will also reopen, still serving mint juleps and Mickey beignets.
WDW News Today
Not-So-Grand and Miraculous: Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair at Spaceship Earth, Waits at Exit for a Fight
Spaceship Earth is a slow-moving, gentle, relaxing ride. No one has ever accused it of being an exciting thrill ride. On September 6, 2022, most of the action at Spaceship Earth happened in the line for the attraction. Two men got into a physical fight that began over a wheelchair,...
WDW News Today
Blizzard Beach Closing Due to Low Temperatures This Weekend
Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will be closed this weekend because of expected low temperatures in central Florida. Blizzard Beach will be closed from Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 15. It will reopen to guests on January 16. Blizzard Beach reopened in November following a lengthy refurbishment that...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/7/23 (Disney 100 Years of Wonder Merchandise, New MagicBand+ Designs, TRON Lightcycle Run Sign Installed, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom. It’s a beautiful day here and we plan on enjoying the park. We’ll be doing some shopping and we plan on checking on TRON Lightcycle / Run for any construction updates. Let’s get started. The Christmas decorations are still up in the...
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Magic Kingdom Park Passes Booked for TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Day
No more Magic Kingdom Park Passes are available for Annual Passholders on April 4, 2023, the opening day of TRON Lightcycle / Run. April 4 is now grayed out, meaning it has been completely booked for Incredi and Sorcerer Passholders. The week is already blocked out for Pirate and Pixie Dust Passholders.
WDW News Today
First Look Inside Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights Restaurant at Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort has released the first images of the completed Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights bistro in Disneytown at Shanghai Disney Resort. A statue of Donald greets guests at the restaurant’s entrance. The bistro is surrounded with frosted glass windows. Stained glass images of Donald and his...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Construction on Pacific Wharf Reimagining Seemingly Yet to Begin at Disney California Adventure
Earlier today, we announced that construction had begun on the reimagining of Pacific Wharf, a small mini-land of restaurants at Disney California Adventure based on San Francisco, which is set to be reimagined to San Fransokyo, from “Big Hero 6.” After stopping by to take a look for ourselves, it seems constructions has not yet begun.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Parks & Resorts Announces New Family-Focused Theme Park Coming to Texas
Universal Parks & Resorts just announced they have plans for a new theme park in Frisco, Texas designed specifically for families with young children. The concept art shows a hotel with clouds on the ground and what looks similar to the DreamWorks logo at the park entrance. There are four colorful lands, also all seemingly inspired by DreamWorks properties. Camp Cretaceous (an animated “Jurassic World” spinoff) is in the top left and “Shrek” is in the top right. The other two lands appear to be “Trolls” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”
WDW News Today
Tree of Life to Undergo Repainting Beginning January 15 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be spruced up with a repainting beginning Sunday, January 15. Though repainting will mostly take place overnight, some structures connected to the project (such as scaffolding and platforms) may be in view of guests during park operating hours. During the refurbishment, select walking trails around the Tree of Life may also be temporarily closed. No end date has been set as of the writing of this article.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Sour Cherry Churro Returns for an Encore Appearance at Disneyland
Springtime seasonal snacks are beginning to pop up around Disneyland, including the return of a favorite, the Sour Cherry Churro! This item originally debuted in January 2022, and now it’s back again!. Sour Cherry Churro – $5.75. rolled in Sour Cherry Sugar. This can be found at the...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Parks & Resorts Planning Year-Round Horror Destination in Las Vegas
In addition to the new family-focused Texas park, Universal is planning a year-round horror-themed destination in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Seeking Alpha, the Las Vegas development will be the anchor tenant of a 20-acre expansion of the AREA15 entertainment district. Though the Frisco, Texas destination is referred to as...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Park Hours Extended Throughout February 2023
Operating hours have been extended at all four Walt Disney World theme parks in late January and throughout February 2023. Magic Kingdom will still open at 9:00 a.m. on most days through February 25. It will now open at 8:00 a.m. on January 31, February 2, 8, 13, 16, and 20. Early entry on these days will begin at 7:30 a.m.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: NEW Disney100 Flags Installed Above Disneyland Park Entrance
The “100 Years of Wonder” celebration at Disneyland Resort officially begins in a few weeks. Today we noticed that the decorative flags above the turnstiles at Disneyland Park have been changed to spotlight the Disney100 theme. The flags at these turnstiles were previously decorated with snowflakes for the...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney Springs & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 1/2/23 (Lunar New Year Merchandise, Gideon’s Bakehouse New Cookie & Cold Brew, ‘Toy Story 2’ Woody’s Roundup Marionette Dolls, & More)
Hello, and Happy New Year! Today we are exploring Disney Springs and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. A new year means a lot of new merchandise and new food. From Lunar New Year merchandise to Gideon’s Bakehouse new cookies and cold brew, we have a lot to see. Grab your water bottle, small snacks, and lace up those sneakers. Let’s get going!
WDW News Today
New Castle Fireworks Dress Sparkles at Disneyland Resort
An all-new Castle Fireworks Dress by Disney Dress Shop caught our eye at Elias and Co inside of Disney California Adventure. The spaghetti-strapped dress is a midnight blue to resemble the night sky. The dress has a sweetheart neckline and a black ribbon that wraps around the mid-section. Sleeping Beauty...
WDW News Today
Drawing on Inspiration: Celebrating EPCOT Honors the Park’s 40th Anniversary for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Last year’s Drawing on Inspiration: Celebrating 50 Years of Magic paid tribute to Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, but this year, the exhibit celebrates 40 years of EPCOT. Drawing on Inspiration: Celebrating EPCOT. The sign reads, “EPCOT was created as a tribute to human connection and achievement, a...
Comments / 0