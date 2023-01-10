ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

New Pink Corduroy Ear Headband Now Available at Disneyland

A new Minnie ear headband has arrived to Disneyland! We found this pink corduroy ear headband at The Briar Patch in Critter Country at Disneyland Park. This headband is understated but adorable! The ears and the headband itself are both made out of pink corduroy. The bow on top is...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Tiana’s Palace Restaurant Opening at Disneyland This Year

Disney has announced that the French Market Restaurant in Disneyland will close to become Tiana’s Palace later this year. The restaurant was announced last year. French Market Restaurant and Mint Julep Bar will be closed beginning February 17, 2023. The restaurant will reopen as Tiana’s Palace later in 2023. Mint Julep Bar will also reopen, still serving mint juleps and Mickey beignets.
WDW News Today

Blizzard Beach Closing Due to Low Temperatures This Weekend

Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will be closed this weekend because of expected low temperatures in central Florida. Blizzard Beach will be closed from Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 15. It will reopen to guests on January 16. Blizzard Beach reopened in November following a lengthy refurbishment that...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Annual Passholder Magic Kingdom Park Passes Booked for TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Day

No more Magic Kingdom Park Passes are available for Annual Passholders on April 4, 2023, the opening day of TRON Lightcycle / Run. April 4 is now grayed out, meaning it has been completely booked for Incredi and Sorcerer Passholders. The week is already blocked out for Pirate and Pixie Dust Passholders.
WDW News Today

First Look Inside Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights Restaurant at Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disney Resort has released the first images of the completed Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights bistro in Disneytown at Shanghai Disney Resort. A statue of Donald greets guests at the restaurant’s entrance. The bistro is surrounded with frosted glass windows. Stained glass images of Donald and his...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Universal Parks & Resorts Announces New Family-Focused Theme Park Coming to Texas

Universal Parks & Resorts just announced they have plans for a new theme park in Frisco, Texas designed specifically for families with young children. The concept art shows a hotel with clouds on the ground and what looks similar to the DreamWorks logo at the park entrance. There are four colorful lands, also all seemingly inspired by DreamWorks properties. Camp Cretaceous (an animated “Jurassic World” spinoff) is in the top left and “Shrek” is in the top right. The other two lands appear to be “Trolls” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”
FRISCO, TX
WDW News Today

Tree of Life to Undergo Repainting Beginning January 15 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be spruced up with a repainting beginning Sunday, January 15. Though repainting will mostly take place overnight, some structures connected to the project (such as scaffolding and platforms) may be in view of guests during park operating hours. During the refurbishment, select walking trails around the Tree of Life may also be temporarily closed. No end date has been set as of the writing of this article.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Sour Cherry Churro Returns for an Encore Appearance at Disneyland

Springtime seasonal snacks are beginning to pop up around Disneyland, including the return of a favorite, the Sour Cherry Churro! This item originally debuted in January 2022, and now it’s back again!. Sour Cherry Churro – $5.75. rolled in Sour Cherry Sugar. This can be found at the...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Park Hours Extended Throughout February 2023

Operating hours have been extended at all four Walt Disney World theme parks in late January and throughout February 2023. Magic Kingdom will still open at 9:00 a.m. on most days through February 25. It will now open at 8:00 a.m. on January 31, February 2, 8, 13, 16, and 20. Early entry on these days will begin at 7:30 a.m.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: NEW Disney100 Flags Installed Above Disneyland Park Entrance

The “100 Years of Wonder” celebration at Disneyland Resort officially begins in a few weeks. Today we noticed that the decorative flags above the turnstiles at Disneyland Park have been changed to spotlight the Disney100 theme. The flags at these turnstiles were previously decorated with snowflakes for the...
ANAHEIM, CA
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disney Springs & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 1/2/23 (Lunar New Year Merchandise, Gideon’s Bakehouse New Cookie & Cold Brew, ‘Toy Story 2’ Woody’s Roundup Marionette Dolls, & More)

Hello, and Happy New Year! Today we are exploring Disney Springs and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. A new year means a lot of new merchandise and new food. From Lunar New Year merchandise to Gideon’s Bakehouse new cookies and cold brew, we have a lot to see. Grab your water bottle, small snacks, and lace up those sneakers. Let’s get going!
WDW News Today

New Castle Fireworks Dress Sparkles at Disneyland Resort

An all-new Castle Fireworks Dress by Disney Dress Shop caught our eye at Elias and Co inside of Disney California Adventure. The spaghetti-strapped dress is a midnight blue to resemble the night sky. The dress has a sweetheart neckline and a black ribbon that wraps around the mid-section. Sleeping Beauty...

Comments / 0

Community Policy