Texans’ Cal McNair on latest head coaching search after firing Lovie Smith: ‘We’re committed to getting this one right, I’ll be taking on a more active role in this process’

 3 days ago
Source: Texans interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson today, marks their first interview for head-coaching vacancy

HOUSTON – The Texans interviewed one of the top offensive minds in the NFL today. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson completed an interview with the AFC South franchise today in advance of interviews with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday and the Carolina Panthers next week, according to a league source. Johnson, 36, is the first interview the Texans have completed as they look to fill their head coaching vacancy.
HOUSTON, TX
A season to forget, a coaching search and what’s next for the Texans

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! This is KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy checking in with your weekly Houston Texans Newsletter!. No other way to put it but this season couldn’t have ended soon enough right? The Houston Texans finished three-13-one closing with a victory last Sunday at Indy to beat the Colts and by doing so they blew the No. 1 overall pick and now will have to settle for the No. 2 pick in the first round when April’s draft rolls around in late April. What do you think about that? I actually didn’t have a problem with them winning because I know none of those guys or coaches were going to simply roll over and lose to secure a pick. That would have been dumb on their part and unprofessional. Lovie Smith knew he was getting fired and he wanted to go out a winner. They scored late to pull to within one and went for two and got it. Simple as that.
HOUSTON, TX
