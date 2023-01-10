TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kristi Nipp with the City of Tyler Parks & Recreation joined East Texas Live to share the upcoming events happening in the Rose City. Nipp shared that their Corporate Challenge is still open for interested businesses to register and will be going on until March 30. She also shared that the Tyler Girls Softball League registration is open until Feb. 3 for ages 4-14. Jan. 21 is Arbor Day for the city of Tyler where they will be at Fun Forest Park planting over 100 trees with several events happening that week leading up to Arbor Day.

TYLER, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO