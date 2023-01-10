ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bound Brook, NJ

therealdeal.com

New developer steams ahead on 110-unit Hackensack project

When a developer backs out of an apartment project in Hackensack’s growing downtown, finding a new one isn’t too hard. Legacy Development Group will go before the local planning board in the spring with an amended proposal for 359 Main Street in the New Jersey community, NorthJersey.com reported. If its plans are approved, the buildings at 359 Main Street and 375 Main Street will be razed to make way for Legacy’s project.
HACKENSACK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Renovated French Townhouse with Private Roof Deck Listed in Prime Jersey City Heights

This sponsored listing is brought to you by Megan Gülick of Corcoran Sawyer Smith. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Embrace the Jersey City Heights lifestyle with this fully renovated residence in an extra-wide French townhouse. Situated one block from Central Avenue and Pershing Field Park, residents will be delighted by the spaciousness of this two-story, three-bedroom home with a private roof deck.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Onyx Equities brings Hazlet Town Center to 92% occupancy with 3 new retail leases

Hazlet Town Center is nearing full occupancy with the recent signing of three new leases totaling 9,614 square feet, according to Tuesday announcement from Pierson Commercial Real Estate. Pierson is the exclusive leasing agent for the approximately 200,000-square-foot Monmouth County retail center. Located at 3010-3070 Route 35, the center is...
HAZLET, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseydigs.com

Storied Faircourt Mansion With Brooke Astor Connection Listed in Bernardsville

A sprawling New Jersey estate that has served as home to industrialists and philanthropists alike has hit the open market after undergoing a major restoration. Situated on Mountain Top Road in Bernardsville, the Faircourt Mansion was first constructed in 1897 before being rebuilt in 1916. The property, owned by multimillionaire Colonel Anthony R. Kuser after the rebuild, was the site of a notorious 1921 robbery where Kuser’s daughter-in-law, future philanthropist, and author Brooke Astor, was robbed of over $13,000 worth of jewelry.
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular NY cookie chain is expanding into New Jersey

Chip City, the New York-based cookie chain, is making a move into New Jersey. You’ll soon be able to sample their famous cookies at locations in Newark and Ridgewood, both opening later this month, and in Hoboken, which should be open in February. According to the Daily Voice, two...
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Weehawken Bans Short-Term Airbnb-Style Rentals

Weehawken has officially enacted a ban on short-term leases as part of an effort to combat quality-of-life concerns over rowdy guests and parties. During their December 21 meeting, Weehawken’s township council adopted an ordinance aimed to curtail the growth of properties that are listed on short-term rental sites such as Airbnb. The law prohibits renting out any property in the township for less than 30 consecutive days, targeting short-term rental hosts.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip

I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Angry Archie’s Opens Their First Standalone Restaurant in Jersey City

Angry Archie’s have launched their first brick-and-mortar in Jersey City’s northernmost neighborhood. The seafood truck that has been a mainstay at markets throughout Hudson County over the years has now found a permanent home. Jersey Digs reported last summer about the impending arrival of Angry Archie’s to The...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

