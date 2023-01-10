ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham report: Spurs told how much they must pay for Pedro Porro

By Greg Lea
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDuJf_0k9Yg0S400

Tottenham have been told they must pay £36.7m to sign Pedro Porro this month, according to reports.

Antonio Conte is looking to bolster his squad before the January transfer window closes.

The Spurs boss has made acquiring an attacking player and a right wing-back his priorities in the mid-season market, as Conte attempts to lead the north London outfit into the top four for the second season in a row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22SwTY_0k9Yg0S400

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the Bournemouth tunnel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham have identified Porro as their leading target to compete with Matt Doherty, Emerson Royal and Djed Spence on the right-hand side of the pitch.

But Sporting CP would prefer to keep hold of the Spaniard until the end of the season at least.

According to the Guardian , the Portuguese side have told Spurs they must trigger Porro's £36.7m release clause in order to sign him this month.

The 23-year-old, who is valued at £22.1m by Transfermarkt , has excelled in Portugal since leaving Manchester City in 2020.

Porro has scored one goal and provided five assists in the Primeira Liga this season, despite Sporting's general struggles.

Tottenham had been hoping to land him for less than his release clause, but his current employers are demanding the full amount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjA0w_0k9Yg0S400

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 03, 2022 in London, England. (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

After cashing in on Matheus Nunes and Joao Palhinha last summer, Sporting do not need to sell Porro in the current window.

Tottenham beat Portsmouth 1-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday, booking their place in the fourth round of the competition.

They will return to Premier League action against arch-rivals Arsenal in the north London derby this weekend.

