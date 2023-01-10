ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Women's boxing: Ramla Ali, Ebanie Bridges, Gabriela Fundora and others to watch in 2023

By Michael Rothstein
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S41QZ_0k9Yfw9o00

Women's boxing made considerable strides in 2022 . Fighters who had spent years -- in some cases over a decade -- fighting for relevancy and a chance to push their names and the sport into the spotlight have finally accomplished it.

There were exciting fights and moments, some that fans are still talking about months after the fights occurred. And this is something for the sport to build on in 2023. Which can happen with the current group of well-known names, like Claressa Shields, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano continuing to fight.

But in order for there to be real growth, sustainability and stability in the sport, there needs to be depth. There needs to be more than just the biggest names at the top of the women's boxing world to connect with fans.

You know the Serranos, Taylors, Shieldses and Alycia Baumgardners. The Mikaela Mayers and Seniesa Estradas. This list is more about who you might be talking about at the end of 2023, that you weren't quite as familiar with at this point in the year.

The caveat with this list is this: If a fighter is in the current ESPN pound-for-pound top 10 , they were not considered for this list -- so those six names above, along with Chantelle Cameron, Jessica McCaskill, Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Natasha Jonas were not eligible.

On the whole, these aren't fighters who are prospects. They are ones, in many cases, who already have world titles but by the end of the year could end up pushing for a spot on the pound-for-pound list or could become bigger stars in the sport -- similar toBaumgardner and Jonas in 2022.

This is not a ranking. The fighters are listed in alphabetical order.

Ramla Ali - Junior featherweight
Record: 7-0, 2 KOs

Ali's inspiring story has been well-documented and she proved in 2022 she's willing to take on history. Ali became one of the first women fighters to box professionally in Saudi Arabia. In that fight she showed more potential, too, knocking out Crystal Garcia Nova in the first round.

It's been a highly-paced career for the 33-year-old- junior featherweight who was born in Somalia and raised in London. The combination of her life story, her history-making work for women in sport in Somalia, her modeling with high-fashion brands Dior and Cartier and the non-profit she set up -- has turned her into one of the more well-known women's boxers.

The level of Ali's boxing career has started to match what she's been doing outside of it. She fights Avril Mathie at the Hulu Theater in New York's Madison Square Garden. Should she win that fight, it wouldn't be surprising to see a world title opportunity later in 2023. Combine that with everything else she is involved in -- including a movie being made about her life -- and she could end up having a larger star turn that might push the sport forward this year.

Ebanie Bridges - IBF bantamweight champion
Record: 9-1, 4 KOs

Last year Bridges' boxing career caught up to her social media following (over 700,000 followers on Instagram).

Bridges vastly improved as a fighter in 2022, beating Maria Cecilia Roman by unanimous decision to win the IBF bantamweight title and then defending her belt against Shannon O'Connell in what was her most impressive performance to date -- an eighth-round knockout of the multi-time world title challenger.

The O'Connell fight showed a different layer to Bridges' skillset beyond the toughness she'd already displayed in previous fights and caught a lot of attention. In 2022, Bridges proved her fighting skill has caught up with everything else to the point where the combination of how she markets herself and how she boxes could send the 36-year-old on a clear path to boxing stardom in 2023.

Kim Clavel - WBC junior flyweight champion
Record: 16-0, 3 KOs

Editor's note: Watch Kim Clavel defend her title against Jessica Nery Playa on Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ .

The 32-year-old has had a bit of bad luck in lead-ups to fights -- she suffered an injury prior to a Dec. 2021 fight, COVID postponed an April 2022 fight and the flu pushed back her junior flyweight unification bout against Jessica Nery Plata from December to January 13.

But provided that her health cooperates, this could be a breakout year for the nurse-turned-fighter who won an ESPY for her work as a health care professional during the early days of COVID. If Clavel beats Plata to unify two 108-pound world titles, it could set her up for two more career-defining fights by the end of 2023: Against IBF and WBO champion Yokasta Valle and Seniesa Estrada, the highest-rated pound-for-pound fighter in the lower weight classes of boxing.

Clavel has been fighting since the mid-2000s, won her first Canadian title in 2010 and turned pro in 2017. Her last fight, in July 2022, was her first title shot and first world title, beating Yesenia Gomez by unanimous decision.

Beatriz Ferreira - Junior lightweight
Record: 2-0, 1 KOs

The lightweight silver medalist from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has had a brief pro career but already caught attention because her debut fight was at 3-minute rounds (women's boxing matches are 2-minute rounds). Then, in her second pro fight, the 30-year-old knocked out Carisse Brown in the second round in a dominant performance.

She could be on the fast track and is taking an interesting approach -- she's planning on fighting simultaneously as a pro and amateur this year as she wants to compete for Brazil again in the 2024 Olympics while also having a pathway to a pro world title.

While some fighters struggle transitioning to the pro style from amateurs, that's not an issue here. She's proven she has what it takes. As an amateur, she also won the 2019 world championships at lightweight.

It's a unique approach and one she might be able to handle. When you watch Ferreira fight, it's clear she has power and skill. This year will be critical for her and that's part of what makes her intriguing to watch. By the time 2024 rolls around, it's conceivable we could be talking about her as both a gold medalist and world title contender.

Gabriela Fundora - Flyweight
Record: 9-0, 4 KOs

She was one of our fighters to watch last year, and the flyweight capitalized with five fights -- and five wins -- in 2022. The 20-year-old has already fought in three countries and has shown she's willing to take on high-level competition.

Gabriela, the younger sister of junior middleweight top contender Sebastian Fundora, is a tough matchup within her division because of her 5-foot-9 height combined with her power -- two of those five 2022 fights were stoppages -- and a technical skill many boxers her age don't possess.

It would not be surprising to see Fundora fighting for a world title by the end of 2023 in a division where the four belts are held by four different women from three countries. She's young enough, too, where she can connect to an up-and-coming audience, which can only help her growth as well as she's still getting better fight-by-fight.

Read more about the Fighting Fundoras .

Ellie Scotney - Junior featherweight
Record: 6-0, 0 KOs

Scotney, who was named 2022 ESPN's prospect of the year , is one of the fastest risers in the sport. The 24-year-old junior featherweight may only be 6-0, but she's faced reasonably good competition along the way, including a dominant unanimous decision win over former IBF bantamweight champion Maria Cecilia Roman in May.

She followed it up with a closer-than-expected win over Mary Romero in October, but Romero was legitimate competition as well. Scotney is a clear rising star under the Matchroom Boxing promotion and it would not be surprising to see her get a world title shot sooner than later.

She's part of a division with a lot of young talent, too, including WBC champion Yamileth Mercado, 24, and IBF champion Cherneka Johnson, 27. In November, the IBF made Scotney the mandatory challenger to Johnson in what could be one of the more intriguing fights of 2023 if it happens.

Yokasta Valle - WBO/IBF junior flyweight champion
Record: 27-2, 9 KOs

Valle is a pound-for-pound top 10 talent and could be in line to become a star in 2023. The 30-year-old from Nicaraguan who lives in Costa Rica is a two-belt, two-division champion -- holding the IBF and WBO titles in both the strawweight and junior flyweight categories and has been strong at both weight classes throughout her career.

She's only lost twice -- in back-to-back fights to Naoko Fujioka for the WBO junior flyweight title in 2017 and Tina Rupprecht for the WBC interim strawweight title in 2018. Since then, it's been a pretty clear path to taking on big chances.

Valle is willing to be active, too, having fought four times in 2022 -- including a unification fight at strawweight in September and then beating Evelin Nazarena Bermudez for the junior flyweight titles in November.

Valle has some power and an aggressive style to her fighting. Sitting at the lower weight classes could allow her to end up bouncing between divisions. An eventual fight between Valle and the winner of Estrada-Rupprecht in March for an undisputed strawweight title would be one of the more anticipated fights of the year, as would Valle against the Clavel-Plata winner at junior flyweight.

Consider, it's possible depending on outcomes that Valle could be a two-division undisputed champion at the same time. That's the definition of making a star.

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’

Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
MiddleEasy

Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’

Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
worldboxingnews.net

Don King confirms undercard for latest heavyweight PPV

Two championship fights are among the six undercard clashes that are part of “Let Freedom Ring! Clash of the Champions!” boxing spectacular presented by Don King Promotions at Casino Miami Jai-Alai on Saturday, Jan. 21. The world’s greatest boxing promoter has put together another super sensational card headlined...
MIAMI, FL
PennLive.com

WWE Hall of Famer’s wife asks for prayers, says pro wrestling star ‘coded’ in hospital

The wife of “Superstar” Billy Graham took to social media Tuesday night to ask fans to pray for him after she said he “coded” late that evening. “I’m asking all of you for your prayers for my husband,” his wife, Valerie Graham, posted on his Facebook page. “He has been in the hospital since last Friday. During a procedure in his hospital room late this afternoon he coded.”
New York Post

Dana White: Why I won’t be punished for slapping my wife

Dana White is not stepping away from UFC. The UFC president spoke to the media in advance of UFC Fight Night 217, and addressed the New Year’s Eve videotape that showed a domestic incident with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico. White could be seen saying something to his wife, who slapped him. White then slapped her twice in response before the couple was separated. “It was obviously a horrible personal experience,” White told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s no excuses for it. It’s something that I’m gonna have to deal with and live with for the rest of...
tennisuptodate.com

John McEnroe dropped from TV commentary on Channel 9 coverage of 2023 Australian Open

Tennis legend John McEnroe will not feature as part of Channel 9's coverage of the Australian Open after the tennis legend was dropped by American broadcaster ESPN. McEnroe, 63, has been a staple figure during the grand slam in Melbourne, providing his expertise for ESPN and Channel 9 throughout the two-week tournament.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through

UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him

The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through

WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
The Jewish Press

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man

A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
Boxing Scene

Calvin Ford On Ryan Garcia: You Gotta Give Him His Credit; He’s Where He At For A Reason

WASHINGTON – Calvin Ford doesn’t view Ryan Garcia as some overmatched Instagram star who talked his way into one of the biggest fights in boxing. Gervonta Davis’ trainer considers Garcia dangerous and recognizes that his fighter’s showdown with the taller puncher will present plenty of challenges. Davis secured his spot in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event early Sunday morning, when the unbeaten WBA world lightweight champion stopped Hector Luis Garcia after the eighth round of their 12-round, 135-pound championship bout at Capital One Arena.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MMA Fighting

Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis’ ‘tricks,’ but warns ‘they don’t know who they’re messing with’

According to Ryan Garcia, a mega-fight with Gervonta Davis is just a matter of a few minor details. The major one – their long-awaited showdown – is handled. “At this point, from my knowledge, it is,” Garcia said on The MMA Hour of a reported April 15 date, which he believes could take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “In the contract, everything seems set.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Ernesto Mercado vs. Hank Lundy on February 4 at LumColor Center in Ontario

Undefeated NABA super lightweight champion, Ernesto "Tito" Mercado (8-0, 8 KOs), is ready to start his 2023 off with a bang as he returns to the ring February 4. Mercado faces his toughest opponent to date, "Hammerin" Hank Lundy (31-12-1, 14 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, in a scheduled 10-round co-main event at the LumColor Center in Ontario, CA. RED Boxing Promotions is the promoter.
ONTARIO, CA
worldboxingnews.net

Welterweight belts set to split as Spence vs Crawford dies a death

Errol Spence Jr. is on the verge of leaving his welterweight titles behind to move up in weight after a battle with Terence Crawford completely fell apart. Spence vs Crawford died a death after the World Boxing Council confirmed Keith Thurman would square off against their 147-pound belt holder. However,...
WASHINGTON STATE
worldboxingnews.net

DAZN sign YouTube boxer for five years, the game truly is changed

DAZN announced a five-year deal with a YouTuber this week to broadcast what amounts to substandard boxing in place of professional fighters. The unprecedented agreement will see DAZN sink resources into essentially a form of white-collar boxing. Gasps were audible from many in the sport. World Boxing News is saddened...
ESPN

ESPN

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy