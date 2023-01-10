CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater is looking to fill two advisory board vacancies:. • Pinellas Opportunity Council —The Pinellas Opportunity Council “envisions a community in which every individual is financially self-sufficient; is empowered to help bring about positive change in their neighborhoods; and has access to resources that will enable them to reach their full potential.” The council meets bi-monthly at 4 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month at Park Station, 5851 Park Blvd. N., Pinellas Park.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO