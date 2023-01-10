Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Moms Think About DeSantis' Insult to "Made in China" ToysMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
University of Florida Strongly Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Concerns About SecurityThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
Related
Beach Beacon
Ruth Eckerd to welcome Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $58.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters...
Beach Beacon
Skipper’s Smokehouse to welcome Red Wanting Blue
TAMPA — Red Wanting Blue will perform Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Cost is $22 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com. Led by Scott Terry, Red Wanting Blue formed in Athens, Ohio, in 1996. Over the...
Beach Beacon
Jannus Live to welcome Papadosio
ST. PETERSBURG — Papadosio will perform Friday, Jan. 20, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. Deftly navigating the confluence of prog rock, livetronica, jazz and jam, Papadosio has amassed a loyal fan base across North America....
Beach Beacon
Museum celebrates 40th anniversary
The traditional gemstone to commemorate a 40th anniversary or birthday is the vibrant red ruby, which represents devotion and passion. In January of 1983, 40 years ago this month, a small group of devoted and passionate Palm Harbor residents who wanted to preserve the history of this area succeeded in officially incorporating the Palm Harbor Historical Society, which operates the museum.
Beach Beacon
John Oates, Guthrie Trapp to perform at Mahaffey
ST. PETERSBURG — Concertgoers will experience an intimate musical performance featuring famed singer John Oates and guitarist Guthrie Trapp on Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $43. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Beach Beacon
Harbor Bar to host Kinney benefit concert on Feb. 3
SAFETY HARBOR — Like his good friend Louis Kinney, Harbor Bar owner Jon Zemzicki has always been quick to host a fundraiser benefit or concert at his Main Street establishment whenever needed. So, it makes sense in the wake of his good friend Kinney’s sudden passing in late December...
Beach Beacon
Bobby Rush to bring the blues to Safety Harbor
SAFETY HARBOR — Bobby Rush will perform Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Beach Beacon
Meaghan Farrell to play Clearwater venue
CLEARWATER — Singer-songwriter Meaghan Farrell will perform Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., at the MUSIC4LIFE Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets are $25. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org/. Farrell always loved to sing, turning heads with her strong voice at a young age in her hometown of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Farrell...
Beach Beacon
Safety Harbor Art & Music Center to welcome Alice Howe and Freebo
SAFETY HARBOR — Alice Howe and Freebo will perform Friday, Jan. 20, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Beach Beacon
Mahaffey Theater to present comedian Kathleen Madigan
ST. PETERSBURG — Comedian Kathleen Madigan will bring her stand-up act to the Tampa Bay area for one show on Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $43. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Beach Beacon
Tesla to perform at Hard Rock Event Center
TAMPA — The California rock band Tesla will perform Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $70. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. Formed in 1981, Tesla is ranked at No. 22...
Beach Beacon
The creative mind behind ‘Beginner’s Mind’
SAFETY HARBOR — A new exhibit at the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center is unlike anything the center has done before, and challenges observers to use their imagination. “Beginner’s Mind” is the creation of St. Petersburg artist Amy Wolf. She describes it as a multidisciplinary, experiential, large-scale installation containing a combination of hanging, figurative papier-mâché pieces, sewn objects, and painted palm fronds with incorporated video, sound, and olfactory elements.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater is looking to fill two advisory board vacancies:. • Pinellas Opportunity Council —The Pinellas Opportunity Council “envisions a community in which every individual is financially self-sufficient; is empowered to help bring about positive change in their neighborhoods; and has access to resources that will enable them to reach their full potential.” The council meets bi-monthly at 4 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month at Park Station, 5851 Park Blvd. N., Pinellas Park.
Beach Beacon
Community Calendar
SEMINOLE — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will meet Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N., Seminole. The group’s meetings are open to the public. Attendees may bring blooming orchids for the Bloom Table. A member of the board will show your orchid and talk about the blooms and the lineage of the orchid.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs
TARPON SPRINGS — Tarpon Arts is starting the new year with a plethora of new, free events and some brand-new ticketed shows. • Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m. — Florida-Friendly Landscaping Essentials, Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane (Craig Park). Speakers will be Doris Heitzmann, Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program Manage, and Melissa West, Florida-Friendly Landscaping Public Education Program Coordinator. Admission is free; for seat reservations, call 727-942-5605.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Seminole news briefs
Applications are being accepted for one appointment to the Greater Seminole Area Special Recreation District by the Pinellas County Commission. The selected applicant will fill the remainder of a current term, expiring Oct. 31, 2026. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Jan. 24 and can be found at https://pinellas.gov/boards-councils-and-committees/. Meetings...
Beach Beacon
Valor Preserve groundbreaking expected in February
SEMINOLE — The Pinellas Housing Authority and development partner Norstar USA finally have won full approval of their affordable-housing proposal for veterans — Valor Preserve. On Jan. 10, City Manager Ann Toney-Deal reported to City Council that the city has issued all required permits for the project, set...
Beach Beacon
Ongoing: Markets, Markets and Activities
INDIAN SHORES — The Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market will re-open for its ninth season on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 9 a.m. The market is located on the grounds of the Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd. The Indian Shores Library joins the market every third Sunday for the Library Book Sale.
Beach Beacon
Mayor’s tea raises money for Indian Rocks Beach charities
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Mayor Cookie Kennedy’s annual Chari-tea gala is more than just an opportunity for dozens of local women to dress up and enjoy each other’s company for a few hours a year. The holiday season event at the Church of the Isles has become...
Beach Beacon
Dunedin residents speak out on Stirling Park proposals
DUNEDIN — "Re-wild" Stirling Park. Build a facility in Dunedin for pickleball courts. Create a stormwater education area. Those are some of the comments an made by the more than 200 attendees on the Stirling Park master plan at a community input meeting the evening of Jan. 4 at the Hale Senior Activity Center.
Comments / 0