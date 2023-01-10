ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Beach Beacon

Ruth Eckerd to welcome Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $58.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Skipper’s Smokehouse to welcome Red Wanting Blue

TAMPA — Red Wanting Blue will perform Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Cost is $22 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com. Led by Scott Terry, Red Wanting Blue formed in Athens, Ohio, in 1996. Over the...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Jannus Live to welcome Papadosio

ST. PETERSBURG — Papadosio will perform Friday, Jan. 20, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. Deftly navigating the confluence of prog rock, livetronica, jazz and jam, Papadosio has amassed a loyal fan base across North America....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Museum celebrates 40th anniversary

The traditional gemstone to commemorate a 40th anniversary or birthday is the vibrant red ruby, which represents devotion and passion. In January of 1983, 40 years ago this month, a small group of devoted and passionate Palm Harbor residents who wanted to preserve the history of this area succeeded in officially incorporating the Palm Harbor Historical Society, which operates the museum.
PALM HARBOR, FL
Beach Beacon

John Oates, Guthrie Trapp to perform at Mahaffey

ST. PETERSBURG — Concertgoers will experience an intimate musical performance featuring famed singer John Oates and guitarist Guthrie Trapp on Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $43. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Harbor Bar to host Kinney benefit concert on Feb. 3

SAFETY HARBOR — Like his good friend Louis Kinney, Harbor Bar owner Jon Zemzicki has always been quick to host a fundraiser benefit or concert at his Main Street establishment whenever needed. So, it makes sense in the wake of his good friend Kinney’s sudden passing in late December...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
Beach Beacon

Bobby Rush to bring the blues to Safety Harbor

SAFETY HARBOR — Bobby Rush will perform Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
Beach Beacon

Meaghan Farrell to play Clearwater venue

CLEARWATER — Singer-songwriter Meaghan Farrell will perform Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., at the MUSIC4LIFE Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets are $25. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org/. Farrell always loved to sing, turning heads with her strong voice at a young age in her hometown of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Farrell...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Safety Harbor Art & Music Center to welcome Alice Howe and Freebo

SAFETY HARBOR — Alice Howe and Freebo will perform Friday, Jan. 20, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
Beach Beacon

Mahaffey Theater to present comedian Kathleen Madigan

ST. PETERSBURG — Comedian Kathleen Madigan will bring her stand-up act to the Tampa Bay area for one show on Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $43. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Tesla to perform at Hard Rock Event Center

TAMPA — The California rock band Tesla will perform Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $70. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. Formed in 1981, Tesla is ranked at No. 22...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

The creative mind behind ‘Beginner’s Mind’

SAFETY HARBOR — A new exhibit at the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center is unlike anything the center has done before, and challenges observers to use their imagination. “Beginner’s Mind” is the creation of St. Petersburg artist Amy Wolf. She describes it as a multidisciplinary, experiential, large-scale installation containing a combination of hanging, figurative papier-mâché pieces, sewn objects, and painted palm fronds with incorporated video, sound, and olfactory elements.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater is looking to fill two advisory board vacancies:. • Pinellas Opportunity Council —The Pinellas Opportunity Council “envisions a community in which every individual is financially self-sufficient; is empowered to help bring about positive change in their neighborhoods; and has access to resources that will enable them to reach their full potential.” The council meets bi-monthly at 4 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month at Park Station, 5851 Park Blvd. N., Pinellas Park.
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Community Calendar

SEMINOLE — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will meet Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N., Seminole. The group’s meetings are open to the public. Attendees may bring blooming orchids for the Bloom Table. A member of the board will show your orchid and talk about the blooms and the lineage of the orchid.
SEMINOLE, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs

TARPON SPRINGS — Tarpon Arts is starting the new year with a plethora of new, free events and some brand-new ticketed shows. • Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m. — Florida-Friendly Landscaping Essentials, Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane (Craig Park). Speakers will be Doris Heitzmann, Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program Manage, and Melissa West, Florida-Friendly Landscaping Public Education Program Coordinator. Admission is free; for seat reservations, call 727-942-5605.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Seminole news briefs

Applications are being accepted for one appointment to the Greater Seminole Area Special Recreation District by the Pinellas County Commission. The selected applicant will fill the remainder of a current term, expiring Oct. 31, 2026. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Jan. 24 and can be found at https://pinellas.gov/boards-councils-and-committees/. Meetings...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Valor Preserve groundbreaking expected in February

SEMINOLE — The Pinellas Housing Authority and development partner Norstar USA finally have won full approval of their affordable-housing proposal for veterans — Valor Preserve. On Jan. 10, City Manager Ann Toney-Deal reported to City Council that the city has issued all required permits for the project, set...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Ongoing: Markets, Markets and Activities

INDIAN SHORES — The Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market will re-open for its ninth season on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 9 a.m. The market is located on the grounds of the Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd. The Indian Shores Library joins the market every third Sunday for the Library Book Sale.
BELLEAIR BLUFFS, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin residents speak out on Stirling Park proposals

DUNEDIN — "Re-wild" Stirling Park. Build a facility in Dunedin for pickleball courts. Create a stormwater education area. Those are some of the comments an made by the more than 200 attendees on the Stirling Park master plan at a community input meeting the evening of Jan. 4 at the Hale Senior Activity Center.
DUNEDIN, FL

