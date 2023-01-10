ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th

STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
3 Top Stocks Already up More Than 20% In 2023

The market has started 2023 off on the right foot, with many stocks finding buyers year-to-date. While we’ve flipped the calendar to a fresh year, the forces that negatively impacted the market in 2022 remain at the forefront of investors’ concerns, namely the Fed’s pivot to a hawkish nature in an attempt to cool down inflation.
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

STNG - Free Report) closed at $50.44, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 10.6%...
Assertio (ASRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ASRT - Free Report) closed at $4.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.44% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 12th

NMM - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates dry cargo vessels is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SNDX - Free Report) closed at $25.62, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 4.43% in...
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ULTA - Free Report) closed at $490.99, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained...
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ACLS - Free Report) closed at $93.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor services...
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

TGLS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.99, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Coming into today, shares of the architectural...
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GLP - Free Report) closed at $33.15, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.86% over...
Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

OXY - Free Report) closed at $64.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of...
Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $70.69, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the engineered wood products...
Hess (HES) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

HES - Free Report) closed at $152.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and...
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CRWD - Free Report) closed at $97.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based...
Cummins (CMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CMI - Free Report) closed at $244.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

USB - Free Report) closed at $47.33, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.09% over the past...
Simon Property (SPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SPG - Free Report) closed at $125.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the shopping...
Texas Pacific (TPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

TPL - Free Report) closed at $2,108.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the landowner...
Unity Software Inc. (U) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

U - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.57, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the company...

