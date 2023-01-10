ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

“Hey Rusty, where’s all the snow?”

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a question I get frequently on social media and in person! Well it all has to do with the track of each storm system. Even with similar La Nina conditions each of the last 3 winters including this one, the main track of the snow can vary a lot. Check out how different it has been in recent winters.
WOWT

Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues

The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson says he plans to have a secondary office downtown in the city-county building. Emily's Friday night forecast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Warmer just in time...
KETV.com

Maha announces dates for 2023 festival

OMAHA, Neb. — The Maha Music Festival is back for its 15th year. Organizers plan to — once again — hold the festival at Stinson Park in Aksarben. It will take place on July 28 and July 29 with two music stages. “Fifteen years is a big...
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate Casey's robbery

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a robbery at a gas station Thursday night. In a news release, police said a man walked into the Casey's near 24th and Martha streets at 7:32 p.m. and demanded money from the register. Police did not give a description of the...
KETV.com

Famous hot chicken restaurant to open Omaha location this week

OMAHA, Neb. — A famous hot chicken restaurant will soon be open in Omaha. Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening a midtown location on Friday. The restaurant, which serves "the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable," is located near N Saddle Creek Road and Wakely Street. The chicken ranges...
ourchanginglives.com

Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall

Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole

OMAHA, Neb. — Nestled along 60th and Maple, you'll find an artisan pizzeria packed with flavor. Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole opened in 2017 and has built a reputation for signature recipes anchored by fresh, local ingredients. "We pride ourselves on the artisanal way," owner David Losole said. "We...
